Applications Open for Early ‘Landrush’ .blog Domains from Nov. 2-9

If you’ve ever had a great idea for a name for your blog or website, now’s your chance to snap it up: today marks the start of the “Landrush” phase for the all-new .blog domain names.

That means you can apply now to get early access to a .blog web address you love, before they become available for sale on November 21. Since it’s a completely new domain, there are millions of new .blog domains available.

What’s Landrush?

Landrush is a period during which you can sign up for a new domain (like mygroovysite.blog) ahead of everyone else. During Landrush you pay a one-time application fee on top of your recurring registration fee to be able to secure the name first.

If someone else wants the same domain name during this period, there will be an auction to determine the winner, and only the winner will pay the application fee.

Landrush only lasts one week—you’ll have to apply before November 9 to secure your domain name during this special early application phase.

You can also wait until November 21 for General Availability — that’s when all remaining domain names will go on sale at regular pricing. Starting on this date, .blog domain name registrations will be first-come, first-serve.

We’ve provided an FAQ below for more details about the process, or you can apply now at get.blog.

How does the auction process work?

If someone else wants the same domain name that you’ve requested, you’ll get invited to participate in an auction for the domain name, taking place between November 14 and November 17. If you lose the auction, you’ll get your application fee back.

Can I use my .blog domain registered during Landrush here at WordPress.com?

Absolutely! Once you’ve successfully registered your .blog domain name during Landrush you can add it to your WordPress.com site at My Sites > Domains https://wordpress.com/domains. You can learn more about adding a domain to your WordPress.com site or blog on our domain support page.

I’d like to register a .blog address but at the normal price—how can I do that?

Once General Availability starts on November 21, you’ll be able to register your .blog domain directly through WordPress.com, and we’ll remind you how to do that right here.

How much is the early application fee?

Application fee prices are set by each individual reseller, which is any company selling .blog domain names (and there are many). You can register a .blog domain name at get.blog and the early application fee for Landrush is $220, plus the domain’s recurring registration fee.

Get.blog will also refund your application fee if you don’t get the domain name you requested during Landrush or the subsequent auction. Get your domain, or get your money back!

This video from .blog explains the Landrush phase a bit more: