The WordPress.com Blog

The WordPress.com Blog

Register Now for WordCamp US

The second annual WordCamp US will be held in Philadelphia, PA, on December 2-4. Get your ticket now!

Photo Credit: Casey Alexander

Nov 22, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Sarah Blackstock

The second annual WordCamp US, the biggest WordCamp in North America, is next month! Join us in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

WCUS features three tracks. Sessions include “Five Newsroom Tips for Better Website Content,” “How to Overcome Your Fears and Start Sharing Your Knowledge,” “Open Source Creativity,” “Finding Your Voice by Blogging,” and “Diversity and the Design Team.” Check out the full schedule to find your favorites — there are topics for everyone, from developers and designers working on WordPress every day to content creators and people just starting out.

Matt Mullenweg delivers the State of the Word, at the Inaugural WordCamp US, in 2015 #wcus
Matt Mullenweg delivers the State of the Word, at the Inaugural WordCamp US, in 2015 #wcus
Photo Credit: Casey Alexander
Photo Credit: Casey Alexander
Photo Credit: Found Art Photography
Photo Credit: Found Art Photography
Speakers, sponsors, attendees, and volunteers gather for the inaugural WordCamp US, in 2015 #wcus
Speakers, sponsors, attendees, and volunteers gather for the inaugural WordCamp US, in 2015 #wcus
Andrea Badgley talks about Publish in 10 Minutes Per Day at WordCamp US 2015 #wcus Photo by Sheri Bigelow
Andrea Badgley talks about Publish in 10 Minutes Per Day at WordCamp US 2015 #wcus Photo by Sheri Bigelow

To close out the conference, WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg will deliver the annual “State of the Word,” sharing the latest in WordPress news, offering his thoughts on the future of WordPress, and answering questions from the audience.

Tickets are $40 and include:

Register for WordCamp US today!

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 32,133,772 other followers

17 Comments

Comments are closed.

  1. thesciencegeek Nov 22nd at 3:09 pm

    Will this be streamed for those of us not able to attend the event?

    The Science Geek

    Like

  2. anotherwisemonkey Nov 22nd at 3:45 pm

    Any plans for a U.K. event?

    Like

  3. Viaggiando con Bea Nov 22nd at 4:49 pm

    It would be nice to have a Wordcamp in Italy. Never thought about it? Milan can be a nice place. I wonder how many italian blogger would be happy to follow a word-camp to learn much more about wordpress. Thanks🙂

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Erica OncMD Nov 22nd at 11:12 pm

    Here’s hoping for Colorado/mountain sometime soon!

    Like

  5. હરીશ દવે Nov 23rd at 1:36 am

    How nice to arrange such programs! Can’t WP programs be organized at national level? India is a vast country. There are many blogs published in different languages.. If not international, WP can plan some regional levels programs. How about having programs at regional level, Matt? Welcome to Gujarat!

    Like

  6. sociolinguini Nov 23rd at 9:21 am

    That would’ve been exactly what I need! Would’ve love to come…

    Like

  7. Sidrich Savang Chhour Nov 23rd at 12:35 pm

    Would love to see a WordCamp!

    Like

  8. timothy263 Nov 23rd at 7:42 pm

    WordCamp? Sounds cool. Let’s go to WordCamp!

    Like

  9. Metro Square Nov 27th at 10:06 pm

    I get to see some of your awesome faces soon. I really would like to learn more about unit and application testing. #WCUS

    Like

  10. itjobsbd Nov 28th at 12:25 pm

    Thanks for sharing such nice information.

    Liked by 1 person

%d bloggers like this: