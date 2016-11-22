The second annual WordCamp US will be held in Philadelphia, PA, on December 2-4. Get your ticket now!
The WordPress.com Blog
The WordPress.com Blog
Register Now for WordCamp US
The second annual WordCamp US, the biggest WordCamp in North America, is next month! Join us in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
WCUS features three tracks. Sessions include “Five Newsroom Tips for Better Website Content,” “How to Overcome Your Fears and Start Sharing Your Knowledge,” “Open Source Creativity,” “Finding Your Voice by Blogging,” and “Diversity and the Design Team.” Check out the full schedule to find your favorites — there are topics for everyone, from developers and designers working on WordPress every day to content creators and people just starting out.
To close out the conference, WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg will deliver the annual “State of the Word,” sharing the latest in WordPress news, offering his thoughts on the future of WordPress, and answering questions from the audience.
Tickets are $40 and include:
- admission to both days of the conference (December 2 and 3),
- access to sign up for Contributor Day (December 4),
- exclusive swag,
- lunch each day, and
- an invitation to the epic after-party.
Register for WordCamp US today!
- Nov 22, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
- Community
Will this be streamed for those of us not able to attend the event?
The Science Geek
LikeLike
It will be — and the live stream ticket is free this year.
LikeLike
Thank you Ben I will definitely be joining in.
LikeLike
Any plans for a U.K. event?
LikeLike
There are plans for WordCamps in London and Bristol in late-winter/spring of 2017 (with others possibly being added at a later date) — you can check the schedule for updates and news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be nice to have a Wordcamp in Italy. Never thought about it? Milan can be a nice place. I wonder how many italian blogger would be happy to follow a word-camp to learn much more about wordpress. Thanks🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
They just had a WordCamp in Milan in October.🙂 Be sure to stay informed at https://it.wordpress.org/unisciti-alla-community/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll do because I’m really interested on learning much more about WordPress. I love blogging, forgive me if I make any kind of mistake. Thank you for your answer. There is nothing on line? Ciao Sara😉
LikeLike
Here’s hoping for Colorado/mountain sometime soon!
LikeLike
WordCamp Denver actually just took place earlier in November! You can browse all upcoming WordCamps here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How nice to arrange such programs! Can’t WP programs be organized at national level? India is a vast country. There are many blogs published in different languages.. If not international, WP can plan some regional levels programs. How about having programs at regional level, Matt? Welcome to Gujarat!
LikeLike
Here’s the schedule for all upcoming WordCamps around the world — there are actually three taking place in India early in 2017, in Pune (January 15), Udaipur (January 28), and Mumbai (March 25-26).
LikeLike
That would’ve been exactly what I need! Would’ve love to come…
LikeLike
Would love to see a WordCamp!
LikeLike
WordCamp? Sounds cool. Let’s go to WordCamp!
LikeLike
I get to see some of your awesome faces soon. I really would like to learn more about unit and application testing. #WCUS
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing such nice information.
LikeLiked by 1 person