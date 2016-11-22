Register Now for WordCamp US

The second annual WordCamp US, the biggest WordCamp in North America, is next month! Join us in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

WCUS features three tracks. Sessions include “Five Newsroom Tips for Better Website Content,” “How to Overcome Your Fears and Start Sharing Your Knowledge,” “Open Source Creativity,” “Finding Your Voice by Blogging,” and “Diversity and the Design Team.” Check out the full schedule to find your favorites — there are topics for everyone, from developers and designers working on WordPress every day to content creators and people just starting out.

Matt Mullenweg delivers the State of the Word, at the Inaugural WordCamp US, in 2015 #wcus Photo Credit: Casey Alexander Photo Credit: Found Art Photography Speakers, sponsors, attendees, and volunteers gather for the inaugural WordCamp US, in 2015 #wcus Andrea Badgley talks about Publish in 10 Minutes Per Day at WordCamp US 2015 #wcus Photo by Sheri Bigelow

To close out the conference, WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg will deliver the annual “State of the Word,” sharing the latest in WordPress news, offering his thoughts on the future of WordPress, and answering questions from the audience.

Tickets are $40 and include:

admission to both days of the conference (December 2 and 3),

access to sign up for Contributor Day (December 4),

exclusive swag,

lunch each day, and

an invitation to the epic after-party.

Register for WordCamp US today!