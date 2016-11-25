The WordPress.com Blog

The WordPress.com Blog

Your Site, Now in Other Languages: Introducing the Google Translate Widget

In a single click, translate your site content into 100+ languages.

Nov 25, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

artpi

Internationalization is very important to us, and we’re striving to make sites across WordPress.com accessible to all, such as your international followers and multilingual readers.

Today, we’re thrilled to introduce the Google Translate Widget, which allows you and your site visitors to instantly translate your content into 103 languages currently supported by Google Translate.

Languages currently supported by Google Translate.

Languages currently supported by Google Translate.

How it works

To enable automatic translation on your site, add the Google Translate Widget in your Customizer by going to My Site(s) → Customize → Widgets. Once enabled, your site visitors will be able to access a dropdown menu in your sidebar or footer and automatically translate the content into 100+ languages.

A blog post in English.

A blog post in English.

The blog post above, automatically translated into French with the Google Translate Widget.

The blog post above, automatically translated into French with the Google Translate Widget.

Additionally, you can also send readers to a specific language version of your site by adding a language translation code — such as “?lang=de” for German — to any page URL.

You’ll find the steps to activate the widget and use language translation codes in our Google Translate Widget support doc.

Available for Jetpack

The Google Translate Widget is also included in version 4.4 of Jetpack so you can enable automatic translation on your WordPress site, too. Install the latest version of Jetpack on Jetpack.com.

We’re excited to offer this tool to all of our users — and make it easier for you to reach and connect with a wider audience around the world.

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 32,133,685 other followers

70 Comments

Comments are closed.

  1. હરીશ દવે Nov 25th at 3:11 pm

    This is going to be of great use. A landmark feature for WordPress. It is especially useful for us- the Bloggers who write in regional language in India.It could be a great boon for my Gujarati Blogs…. I am sure all will welcome this… Harish Dave Gujarat India

    Liked by 4 people

  2. David Boles Nov 25th at 3:30 pm

    Great idea! The world compresses and comprehension expands!

    Liked by 3 people

  3. હરીશ દવે Nov 25th at 3:36 pm

    I just installed the widget at my Gujarati Blog. I checked its translation into English. I am sorry to say but it translates headings somewhat OK, but not the content.
    Next, I tried to translate the post into HINDI. It works horribly poor! you can’t make out anything!
    I think some additional work is to be done for this widget to work accurately. I am awaiting response from fellow-bloggers. Thanks.

    Liked by 3 people

  4. Brian Z. Nov 25th at 4:09 pm

    Introducing Google translate is definitely a step in the right direction regarding internationalization.

    Any insight into when manual translations would be available? Something similar to WPML or Polylang plugins for self hosted sites.

    Is that even on the roadmap?

    Liked by 4 people

  5. Venkatacharya Nov 25th at 4:42 pm

    Very nice news. The Google Translate widget seems an amazing tool.Thanks for introducing it.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Bryan Hemming Nov 25th at 4:47 pm

    Brilliant addition!

    Liked by 3 people

  7. Anna S. Kedi Nov 25th at 4:51 pm

    Great additional tool. Only concern, the quality of Google Translate is still questionable. The essence of posts could be lost for readers

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Mick's Muses Nov 25th at 4:57 pm

    I tried the Google translator, it works well and I like it. I have however been forced to temporarily remove it as there is no way of switching the viewing of my website back to English other than remove it. The English language is simply not on the translator.

    Like

  9. exoticnita54 Nov 25th at 5:00 pm

    I love this google translator

    Liked by 2 people

  10. Clarissa Nov 25th at 5:18 pm

    This is fantastic! A good majority of my readers are from countries where they speak English as a second language only, I’m sure this will help some of them out immeasurably! Very happy!🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Mick's Muses Nov 25th at 5:22 pm

    I tried the new Google translator and it works fine and I like it. However I have temporarily removed it as there is no way of reverting back to English. I am sure this is an oversight but obviously a very important one.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. dekoikismail Nov 25th at 5:30 pm

    Wonderful! Génial! Bravi!

    Liked by 1 person

  13. rajchawla Nov 25th at 5:35 pm

    That’s really good. One more barrier removed from inviting international readers to the site. Keep up the good work.

    Liked by 2 people

  14. Jo Smith Nov 25th at 5:45 pm

    Great! Just added this on my site.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. successisyou Nov 25th at 5:47 pm

    GREAT Feature; Thanks so much!

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Lekha murali Nov 25th at 6:09 pm

    I really appreciate the idea. But there are practical problems. I tried the translation widget and read just one of my blog posts in Tamil language. The translation was just terrible, I removed the widget.

    “I recently published a children’s story on the Story Jumper website. If you have children or grandchildren or nephews or niece between the ages of 3 and 6, this would make for a good bedtime story about friendship. ”

    This is the passage in English. Most of the translation was nonsensical. But one particular piece made me remove the translation widget.

    In Tamil, the “..nephews and niece”, part of the sentence, translated into “daughter-in-law”. I don’t know how that is even possible. So the translation meant, that if the reader wanted a daughter-in-law between the ages 3 and 6 and so on and forth. It was just unimaginable.

    So I removed the widget, because this is beyond terrible.

    Liked by 4 people

    • artpi Nov 25th at 6:33 pm

      We agree sometimes it’s hit-or-miss and machine translations are not perfect.
      While being grateful to Google for working in this technology, they have room for improvement.
      I hope it will get good enough so that it will be usuefull for you!

      Liked by 2 people

  17. Paul Bowler Nov 25th at 6:13 pm

    What a great idea for this widget, just added it to my blog🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  18. wendygoerl Nov 25th at 6:21 pm

    Nice, but whenever I see references to Google translations, I keep remembering when I was searching the net for yubinuki (Japanese thimble-rings, literally, “finger brace”). I didn’t have a problem with the search, but when I translated the pages, Google kept talking about “binukino oil”! (and never once said “thimble” or even “finger brace”)

    Liked by 1 person

    • artpi Nov 25th at 6:28 pm

      Yes, the machine translation technology is not as good as human translators, they are constantly improving. But translations from my mother tongue – Polish, are not perfect too🙂

      Liked by 1 person

  19. Pabdev Nov 25th at 7:21 pm

    It sounds like a good idea in the mind, but once it’s actually applied, it’s too inaccurate for complex vocabulary and that’s a shame, I hope we’ll get perfect translations one day but well done to Google for their effort on internationalization. Meanwhile, I just do separate posts in both French and English using my own translation, there currently isn’t anything better than your good old brain if you have an extensive knowledge of both languages.

    Liked by 5 people

  20. Pour une opposition constructive Nov 25th at 7:55 pm

    Hi,

    Thank you! It’s great … Just a pity that the Widget is not more flashy … But otherwise it’s really fantastic. Question: can we put this translation widget directly into an article on the site, Thank you and again congratulations.

    Alexandre Goldfarb Président Observatoire du MENSONGE http://observatoiredumensonge.com

    >

    Like

  21. Pour une opposition constructive Nov 25th at 7:55 pm

    Thank you! It’s great … Just a pity that the Widget is not more flashy … But otherwise it’s really fantastic. Question: can we put this translation widget directly into an article on the site,
    Thank you and again congratulations.

    Liked by 2 people

  22. Deli Lanoux, Ed.D. Nov 25th at 8:02 pm

    I “liked” the post right away! And then I tried it in Spanish on my blog. Oh, my gosh! Lots of errors!!! Great idea, but no thanks.

    Liked by 4 people

  23. zenbaby Nov 25th at 8:16 pm

    Need a “Love” button for this!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  24. Koos de Heer Nov 25th at 8:29 pm

    I must say that while the idea is nice, the quality of Google Translate is simply not good enough for this. I use WordPress to communicate. To make a good impression, sometimes even to sell my services. In my communication, I want to convey the same quality that I strive for in my services. The appallingly bad translations of Google are not something I want to associate myself with. Of course they are working on it. But if a customer would complain about my work, would it help for me to say: “Yes I know it sucks, but I am working on it”? Of course not!

    Liked by 6 people

  25. holatorontocanada Nov 25th at 8:52 pm

    Tried it and I think its a Great feature.
    However, I have a suggestion and a question:
    ~ Suggestion: I think this feature can use an improvement, possibly in the font color so that it stands out a bit more.
    ~ Question: Is it possible to set the translation to one language only (other than English) and if so how?

    Liked by 1 person

  26. Dennis Nov 25th at 9:39 pm

    I hope you will some day introduce a feature that allows us to write other language versions on our own. I am ok with just offering English, German and maybe French, but I’d like to write it on my own. I don’t like Google translate at all and would much prefer to write in different languages. Google translate can not appier with my writing style, nor is the quality of the translation worth it.

    Liked by 1 person

  27. Margaret Nov 25th at 9:45 pm

    Neat!!! Thanks!

    Liked by 3 people

  28. Daniel MacKillican Nov 25th at 10:01 pm

    Fantastic! Thank you for adding this feature.

    Liked by 3 people

  29. Thiago Nov 25th at 10:28 pm

    Finally. I’d like to see more integrations from WP.com with other amazing internet tools like Muut forums and simple chats like CBOX.

    Like

  30. jillmarley Nov 26th at 12:12 am

    I have Jetpack 4.4.1 – I assume it’s also got this enabled?

    Liked by 2 people

  31. homeomart Nov 26th at 2:41 am

    This widget is a good beginning to democratize the web by breaking language barriers. It needs to improve though, as machine led translation is still not able to get the context right (getting lost in translation). But still its a welcome move

    Liked by 2 people

  32. Djusstattoo Nov 26th at 2:42 am

    wow i was fighting with manual translating and qtranslate. good!

    Like

  33. Rashid, Hasanar S. Nov 26th at 6:32 am

    is it an accurate translation?

    Liked by 1 person

  34. sacofat Nov 26th at 7:13 am

    google translate is not good enough for real bilinguals. Are there any themes that actually support bilingual websites? i.e. allows user to have 2 copies of the same website but can edit the text within (or something to that effect). I have no problems making my own website again in the second language, but for something like widgets or menus, i don’t think it supports automatically switching to the second language when i witch the language.. (am i making sense?)

    Liked by 1 person

  35. Felix I Nov 26th at 7:18 am

    Reblogged this on Social Media, Blogger, Friend and Business partner and commented:
    Noted thanks for the heads up

    Liked by 2 people

  36. Anto Nov 26th at 8:20 am

    Whoa guys…keep rocking! 😃🙌

    Liked by 4 people

  37. kelvinhayesofficial Nov 26th at 9:12 am

    Another perspective is this. I am in China and some of my students’ read the blog but.. we can’t get Google – will it still work? This and some of the tech problems mentioned above are the two big stumbling blocks so far. Good idea in theory, let’s hope the technology continues to evolve. Thanks artpi.

    Like

  38. pompompercival Nov 26th at 2:48 pm

    Hi. Don’t know if I’m being a bit dim, but I couldn’t get the translation widget to show on the side bar of my (free) site. I’m using the twenty twelve theme and got all the other widgets I needed on to the side bar okay.
    I went on to theme customization, chose widgets from the list, and added the translation widget to the list of widgets currently on my side bar (I could move it up the list to go, theoretically, under “archives.” But it wouldn’t enable??
    Evangeline

    Liked by 1 person

  39. du743 Nov 26th at 11:53 pm

    I’m excited to see that there’s now the google translation widget in my blog. It’s so good, but I hope it can do translation accurately

    Like

  40. S U G A R C U B E ® Nov 27th at 4:54 am

    Activated. Works well. Thanks!

    Liked by 1 person

  41. duplezwrites Nov 27th at 7:59 am

    First of all, thank you. This is a welcome step towards reaching wider audiences, and sharing world-views. While we are learning beyond the limits of our languages and cultures, we are also seeing the amazing beauty and subtlety within all our experiences. This morning I installed a Google Translate widget on my blog. https://duplezwrites.wordpress.com It’s a neat little addition that may soon allow for seamless understanding in a number of languages. It is not there yet. This morning the widget has translated monster as ‘giant’, and orange as ‘jeruk’. I was not writing about Jack’s nemesis, nor was I writing about citrus. In time, I will learn how to use this new tool and it will evolve. For that opportunity, and for the possibilities, Thank You Google.

    Like

  42. anisioluiz2008 Nov 27th at 10:07 am

    Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.

    Liked by 1 person

  43. Biblicon Nov 27th at 11:26 am

    Is there a way of PREVENTING Google from translating even single pages? I only want my own authorised translations to appear, and anyway their translations are horrible!

    Like

  44. domvalls Nov 27th at 11:56 am

    Pretty good widget! I know translation quality is what it is, but hopefully will get better. Anyway a great initiative.
    One nice feature, that would complement it, would be if it could analyze the IP of the requestor or the main language in the requestors browser and propose the right language, right away, may be as a popup or a message in the widget area in that language.

    Liked by 1 person

  45. Epic Chas Gamer Nov 27th at 4:43 pm

    Wow! Google Translate is a dream come true🙂

    Like

  46. Epic Chas Gamer Nov 27th at 4:45 pm

    Reblogged this on Charlieseverythingblog and commented:
    WordPress.com has announced Google Translate support. Cool, huh? Like their version of the post , not my version. This is such an AWESOME feature🙂

    Liked by 1 person

  47. Metro Square Nov 27th at 10:02 pm

    Great job. Powerful tool for communication to readers.

    Liked by 1 person

  48. Mari Nov 28th at 12:18 am

    Thanks! I really appreciate this widget!

    Liked by 2 people

  49. Elsa F. Nov 28th at 6:06 pm

    Please keep in mind that having the GT button on your website doesn’t mean it’s magically available in all the languages offered and is nothing like having your website actually written in/translated into a foreign language. I seriously hope people don’t think this makes their website available in foreign languages at the same level of quality as their English site, because I can tell you right off the bat it doesn’t. But if you’re just looking for people to get a gist of what you’re putting out, perfect. Just don’t expect your carefully written articles to make much sense in other languages. (Sorry, I am a professional translator; just had to get that off my chest.)

    Liked by 3 people

  50. Abiya Carol Nov 29th at 10:45 am

    Thank you for your post…I was having a devil of a time trying to get an IFRAME google map in a jquery mobile application to be ‘responsive’…and thought I’d have to re-write a ton of code…your post on setting the IFRAME to class=”responsive google-maps”, with the associated style code did the trick!
    Thanks!

    http://www.peridotsystems.in

    Liked by 1 person

  51. Johnny Nov 29th at 7:29 pm

    Google Translate may not offer an exact interpretation of what your trying to say, but this is definitely a step in the right direction. Thank you WordPress for offering this! I’m sure Google Translate will get better with time🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  52. mmaduonyeuwamusic Nov 30th at 2:35 pm

    Thanks a million! This is just great!

    Like

  53. Alyssa Cohen Nov 30th at 5:02 pm

    I just added this to my blog, it is amazing! Great for international readers. Thanks for this feature!!

    Like

  54. saldb Dec 1st at 5:12 pm

    It’s just out of this world!

    Like

%d bloggers like this: