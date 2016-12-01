Ixion is a professional theme designed with schools, non-profits, and organizations in mind.
The WordPress.com Blog
The WordPress.com Blog
New Theme: Ixion
Howdy all! Today I’m happy to present a new free theme in our collection:
Ixion
Designed by Mel Choyce, Ixion is a clean and professional theme for schools, non-profits, and organizations.
Put your most exciting news front and center with a custom header image and a call-to-action button, highlight your three most noteworthy accomplishments on the home page, or use Testimonials to showcase your organization’s satisfied students or customers.
Ixion is responsive, meaning it will adapt to screens and devices of all shapes and sizes.
Intrigued? Learn more about Ixion by checking out the theme’s showcase!
- Dec 1, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
- Themes
A great theme!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great! Awesome work, the new theme looks awesome. Ixion sounds cool!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Woooooowwwwww!
Very nice…you spoiled us…appreciate it.
Thank you WordPress.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reblogged this on Social Media, Blogger, Friend and Business partner and commented:
Nice something new.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice!
>
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looking good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks great! Kudos!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ixion is nice and clean looking but notice that widgets on side column are too large for my liking vs. Chateau (whose widgets could be a bit larger—but so far is acceptable).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t see a “Try and Customize” option to test it out?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it was missing! You should see it and be able to try it out from here now: https://wordpress.com/theme/ixion
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for introducing this one! I hadn’t looked yet! I did not know! Wow!🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yay! So over the endless black & blue templates. Nice fonts. Love the clean look and the black and gold!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You guys have released a couple other awesome themes over the past months and not bloged about it (Eris/Carbon). tut tut tut. By the way, seriously another great theme by Mel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great theme for exactly what you say. For academic purposes. Thanks🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the theme…
LikeLike
A great theme
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow
LikeLiked by 2 people