The WordPress.com Blog

New Theme: Ixion

Ixion is a professional theme designed with schools, non-profits, and organizations in mind.

Dec 1, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Caroline Moore

Howdy all! Today I’m happy to present a new free theme in our collection:

Ixion

Ixion Responsive WordPress Theme

Designed by Mel Choyce, Ixion is a clean and professional theme for schools, non-profits, and organizations.

Put your most exciting news front and center with a custom header image and a call-to-action button, highlight your three most noteworthy accomplishments on the home page, or use Testimonials to showcase your organization’s satisfied students or customers.

Ixion is responsive, meaning it will adapt to screens and devices of all shapes and sizes.

Ixion Responsive WordPress theme

Intrigued? Learn more about Ixion by checking out the theme’s showcase!

19 Comments

Comments are closed.

  1. Seyfettin Dec 1st at 4:24 pm

    A great theme!

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Epic Chas Gamer Dec 1st at 5:00 pm

    Great! Awesome work, the new theme looks awesome. Ixion sounds cool!

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Mayzeshop Dec 1st at 5:18 pm

    Woooooowwwwww!

    Very nice…you spoiled us…appreciate it.

    Thank you WordPress.

    Liked by 4 people

  4. Felix I Dec 1st at 5:36 pm

    Reblogged this on Social Media, Blogger, Friend and Business partner and commented:
    Nice something new.

    Liked by 3 people

  5. Win Goodbody Dec 1st at 6:41 pm

    Nice!

    >

    Liked by 3 people

  6. anotherwisemonkey Dec 1st at 6:54 pm

    Looking good.

    Liked by 3 people

  7. Javascript Fractals Dec 1st at 7:01 pm

    Looks great! Kudos!

    Liked by 5 people

  8. holatorontocanada Dec 1st at 7:29 pm

    Ixion is nice and clean looking but notice that widgets on side column are too large for my liking vs. Chateau (whose widgets could be a bit larger—but so far is acceptable).

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Adhikarta Dec 1st at 7:39 pm

    Nice😀

    Liked by 4 people

  10. L. Hawkins-Jackson Dec 1st at 8:16 pm

    I don’t see a “Try and Customize” option to test it out?

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Home's Cool! Dec 1st at 9:48 pm

    Thanks for introducing this one! I hadn’t looked yet! I did not know! Wow!🙂

    Liked by 3 people

  12. Minoring In Baseball Dec 2nd at 3:08 am

    Nice!

    Liked by 3 people

  13. supachicnic Dec 2nd at 5:39 am

    Yay! So over the endless black & blue templates. Nice fonts. Love the clean look and the black and gold!

    Liked by 3 people

  14. Andrew Dec 2nd at 8:25 pm

    You guys have released a couple other awesome themes over the past months and not bloged about it (Eris/Carbon). tut tut tut. By the way, seriously another great theme by Mel.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. deepanilamani Dec 3rd at 4:19 pm

    Great theme for exactly what you say. For academic purposes. Thanks🙂

    Liked by 4 people

  16. pawpaw Dec 3rd at 9:57 pm

    Thanks for the theme…

    Like

  17. Ankit Shukla Dec 4th at 3:51 am

    A great theme

    Liked by 1 person

  18. iyiadebola Dec 5th at 10:44 pm

    Wow

    Liked by 2 people

