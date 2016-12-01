New Theme: Ixion

Howdy all! Today I’m happy to present a new free theme in our collection:

Designed by Mel Choyce, Ixion is a clean and professional theme for schools, non-profits, and organizations.

Put your most exciting news front and center with a custom header image and a call-to-action button, highlight your three most noteworthy accomplishments on the home page, or use Testimonials to showcase your organization’s satisfied students or customers.

Ixion is responsive, meaning it will adapt to screens and devices of all shapes and sizes.

Intrigued? Learn more about Ixion by checking out the theme’s showcase!