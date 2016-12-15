Create and publish 360° videos and photos right on your site.
The WordPress.com Blog
The WordPress.com Blog
Introducing VR and 360° Content for All WordPress.com Sites
Virtual Reality is coming to WordPress.com! As of today, you can create and publish your own VR content on any WordPress.com site, starting with 360° photos and 360° videos (beta), and you can view regular photos and panoramas in VR. Our goal is to make publishing VR content as simple as publishing text or photos to the web — just add VR content to your site and anyone with a web browser can instantly enjoy it.
Let’s start with some examples.
Click the “play” button on any picture below and our VR viewer will load. On a regular desktop browser you can then “look around” using your mouse, including in gorgeous full-screen mode. On a phone browser or a webVR enabled desktop browser, you’ll see a VR button in the bottom right — select it and our viewer will render the content in full 3D mode inside your VR gear. So far we’ve tested with Cardboard, Gear, Daydream, Rift, and Vive.
360° photos:
Panoramas:
Here’s a panorama that the Mars Pathfinder took:
We’re already seeing examples of how VR can help tell stories. The Harvard Gazette is starting to use 360° photos to convey their stories, for example in Confronting the Refugee Crisis.
Augmenting your own posts with VR content is simple: Upload VR content to your WordPress site just like you would with any other content, decide if you want to present it in 360 or cinema (panorama) mode, and publish it using the “vr” shortcode:
[vr url=path-to-photo.jpg view=360]
or
[vr url=path-to-photo.jpg view=cinema]
Detailed instructions are here.
An easy way to start taking 360° photos today is to use the Google Street View app (for iOS and Android).
We can’t wait to see how WordPress.com users will use VR to tell their stories!
- Dec 15, 2016 @ 2:59 pm
- Embeds, New Features, Photos
Reblogged this on Trasnochada and commented:
Realidad Virtual y contenido en 360º en sitios web WordPress.com
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, exciting times ahead of us! I look forward to all content of this kind🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is amazing, cogent, technology that bleeds just a little on the cutting edge. Well done! We’re in a whole new worldscape now — where the virtual becomes our reality.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reblogged this on Doug and commented:
Huge props to the team on this one!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reblogged this on Veni, Vidi, Velcro.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s probably just me but I can’t click and look around – can’t seem to get hold of the thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well suppose I’ll get myself over to a forum because I can’t do it. Wouldn’t want only positive comments to land here – I reckon you need something of a cross-section.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love smart technology
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ah! Panic off – got it – you click on anywhere in the picture and hold, and then move around, rather than click only on the icon and expect it to do things!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The 360 degree views work well. The panoramas do not. The view can be moved horizontally and vertically, but the height is too small. Zooming in does not work (yet?).
LikeLiked by 6 people
We agree, the panoramas are too zoomed out. We’re adjusting that later today or tomorrow to make the experience more surrounding and immersive. Manual zooming might happen at some point in the future when we have a UI inside the VR viewer.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is awesome.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m looking forward to making use of this cool new feature.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reblogged this on Ich sag mal and commented:
Super
LikeLiked by 3 people
Niice! Do you have any idea when this will come to self-hosted WordPress sites (i.e. not wordpress.com sites)? Will it require a plugin, or will it be built into the core WordPress?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it will come to self-hosted sites via Jetpack within the next few weeks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing! Interesting that the first two examples work perfectly on Safari but the last three don’t. Any reason?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They should all work! Mobile or desktop Safari?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I realize the 360 degree photo works but the panorama shot seems distorted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The panoramas look best inside a VR display, on a desktop they look a little unusual.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reblogged this on Zox Zin Min and commented:
Great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
should we compress the images? the street view images are like 20 mb, how do we keep file size at bay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The VR viewer works with large files, so no need to compress on that account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How will this functionality be provided to self hosted wordpress installations? Via Jetpack or another plugin or are there no plans for self hosted wordpress installations yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Support will be in the next Jetpack release (wich is not scheduled yet, but they usually happen about once a month).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello, that is great news for 360 content creators. How about placing hotspots? Is that feature will be available?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Yes, hotspots is a feature that we are thinking about adding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Arrested Developments and commented:
The 360 degree views work well
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is cool!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh wow this is awesome 👏👍😍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get a “Failed to Load VR Screen” message.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We had a slight glitch earlier – are you still getting the error?
LikeLike
That’s a great Christmas present! Looking forward to the self-hosted solution as well!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on Siefken Publications and commented:
This is cool! Now if I could just figure out what it means!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure it would take a camera that can do the 360 vr too. I’m not sure how to do it but I will figure it out. very nice and can’t wait to see people’s pictures!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can use a phone and the Google Street View app to take 360 images – you rotate on the spot while the app takes lots of pictures, and it then merges them all together into a 360 image.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Viewed the post… An amazing tool that will boost the content of our WP Blogs. wonderful… Let me figure out how to use it…. Great boon it seems…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great! But do I get this right that this feature is only available for blogs hosted on wordpress.com? When will it be available for self-hosted wordpress sites? So far, I use a special plug-in to display VR-content on my travel blog (voyagewizard.com).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coming soon to Jetpack!
LikeLike
The Mars panorama is literally out of world 😉
The Science Geek
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Charlieseverythingblog and commented:
Cool VR and 360 stuff on WordPress.com🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is great news! it’s something I’ve been waiting for and I will upload some of my 360 images immediately. Do you have any specs for optimum or maximum image dimensions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No specific specs, should work with any format.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m looking forward to this support advancing and improving soon. It would be nicer not to have to click to activate the 360 image, and to see the common features of other 360 image hosts, like ‘little planet’ view.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks James, we’re hoping to add more advanced features soon. We’ll likely stick with the click-to-activate for the moment though, as we feel it gives better performance with minimal overhead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on eyewitness and commented:
VR? This is the NEW BIG THING
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Kiranmathew and commented:
Virtual reality… such an amazing concept! Explore an image from every angle as if you were there! Travel across the continent in the blink of an eye, or skyrocket up to mars in a flash!
Now, WordPress bloggers are able to add 360° pictures and videos to further enhance all our readers’ experiences on this amazing platform.
LikeLiked by 1 person