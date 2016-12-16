To those of you who’ve made 2016 special: thank you.
The WordPress.com Blog
WordPress.com in 2016: A Year in Review
It’s been a year of highs and lows, but one thing is certain: all of us at WordPress.com’s parent company Automattic are proud of what this community has accomplished in the past year. Your work is supported by a company of more than 500 people in over 50 countries, dedicated to democratizing publishing. We hope we’ve helped to bring your ideas, your creativity, and your businesses to life on the web.
To celebrate 2016, we’re excited to share our Automattic Year in Review — where you’ll find stats and fun facts about all of our work over the past year for WordPress.com, as well as WooCommerce, WordPress.com VIP, Jetpack, .blog, and more.
Spoiler alert: WordPress.com users published more than 595 million (!) posts and more than 457 million (!) comments in 2016. That’s pretty incredible, so pat yourselves on the back.
We’re also thrilled to put the spotlight on just a few WordPress.com success stories from the past year — including writers like Stephanie Land and Tiffany Martinez, and publishers like People.com and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Thanks to all of you for making WordPress.com such a special community. Check out the Automattic Year in Review — and see you in 2017!
- Dec 16, 2016 @ 3:01 pm
- Automattic, Milestone, WordPress.com, Wrapup
86 Comments
I couldn’t be prouder to be a small, ineffectual part of the all-powerful interweb machine that is the WP community.
I’m even smaller and more obscure than you.
This is a really good platform . thanks to wordpress ..
Thank you, for choosing WordPress🙂
Thank you so much for all the hard work you do. I truly enjoy blogging on this platform, a place I affectionately call my ‘sandbox.’ All the best n 2017.
Thanks, Fatima. Wishing you a wonderful 2017 full of lots of writing and reading (we 100% agree, what’s one without the other?).
True, you should see my TBR pile.
Love it!!!!!
All the best in 2017! Keep up the good work.
My friends
Thank YOU. I really love being a part of WP. 😊
Thanks for letting me a small part of this large group. The title was my last post.
https://breakingwell.com/2016/12/05/what-a-year/
Very interesting to read the stats and wonder at the sheer reach of WordPress. I’m now aware that I’m an even smaller and more insignificant star in your universe than I thought!
I love that you feel wonder, I do too when I look at the stats! WordPress stands on the shoulders of every single blogger, thanks for being one of them. Have a great 2017, Clive🙂
Thanks to everyone at WordPress for another great year and wishing you all very Happy 2017.
Thank you so much for all your great work and we wish you a fabulous 2017! :o)
Thanks to WordPress …. it’s really a wonderful platform to express and learn things ✌😊😊
Reblogged this on emmapalova and commented:
I am very proud to be a part of the global WordPress community. Stay tuned for my 2016 Year in Review of emmapalova.com. What a journey it has been.
Thanks for the freedom you allow.Enjoy your holidays and a bright and healthy creative new year to ALL! PEACE & LOVE
Reblogged this on ben3nett and commented:
Few freedoms are as vital to human development as creativity, self expression and effective communication. WP has the winning trifecta!
Without WordPress I probably wouldn’t do what I love: Mainly review and discuss music🙂
And with WordPress, I’ve come much farther than I ever would have thought, getting regular promo materials from different record companies and interviewing artists I love and enjoy..
To be able to share my view on certain music is very important to me, so thank you for another good year WordPress!
This is wonderful, and is exactly why we do what we do. Thanks for the feedback, Jävla.
Thank you all for all that you do in making my blogger dreams come true. Have a Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas to you, too!
All of your efforts are fully appreciated. You are without question the best blogging platform on the planet bar none. I have one simple complaint, I have written more than million words on my blog and never a place on Freshly Pressed. But I don’t mind. Happy Christmas and best wishes for the New Year.
Wow! More than a million words, will take a look. Congrats!🙂
That’s OK. Well done on your 199 likes 😎
Good luck to you all!
Glad I could contribute to the success of WordPress🙂.
Thank You WordPress!
I’ve been hosted on WordPress.com for over a decade!
Every year brings a new, right, surprise and a keen thrill!
Thanks for all the behind-the-scenes work you do to keep us all alive, safe, and publishing!
Thank you so much for this wonderful gift to allow us to have a voice. Here’s a thank you page which we could never have done so nicely if it weren’t for you. It was four years ago now: see if you can find our appreciations for you at https://vw4causes.wordpress.com/thanks/🙂
Woohoo! WordPress is a wonderful community🙂 See you all in the new year!
Really grateful to WordPress for enabling me to lresent my creativity in front of the World! May you grow and grow…
Thank you, wishing you the same growth for 2017🙂
Yayyyy!!!!..
Here’s to..2017
Am new to wordpress and hope to catch up and learn quickly
Congratulations on your rare generosity in giving paid sabbaticals to your staff and paid parental leave. I joined WordPress because it provides me with an accessible and quality blogging platform. On reading this I am even more committed to staying with you.
What a fantastic review. Thanks for making us all feel like insiders.
WordPress has enriched my life. Thank you and best wishes for 2017.🙂
I have been posting now on WordPress as boyerwrites.com for around 7 years. I love wordpress and will continue to share more of my writings in the new year. A job well done to all the wordpress staff. Thank you and Merry Christmas. Nancy Boyer
I cannot be happier to be in such a friendly, communicative, and hard-working community with people who all share the passion of writing and blogging.
This year has been great and I cannot wait for the next.
My years with WP have taught me a lot about the web and increased my skills base. Along with feeling I’m amongst a friendly family that supports my meagre efforts. 2016 has been an up and down year for a lot of us. Lets get cracking in 2017 — Time to be seen (my motto for the year). Thanks WordPress. 💋👌🌟
Thanks WordPress. It is has almost been a year since I started. I love the community and my blog has become successful
Wow! this year is almost over.
Thank you so much for all the hard work you do. I truly enjoy blogging on this platform, a place I affectionately call my ‘sandbox.’ All the best n 2017
I am a nobody who just says what’s on my mind on any given day. Yet, I have 30 followers after just 6 months who care to read what I have to say. That’s not many, but it is multiple readers on every continent except South America and Antarctica (which hardly counts). I value every one of them. And they would never read, I ever reach them, without WordPress. Thank you for everything.
That’s awesome🙂
Yup! We are all really very proud to be part of WordPress😘
Thank you everybody at WordPress. You helped me reach a wide audience. Total number of views recorded by my blog (journosdiary.com) this year is nearly 94,000 and counting.
Thank you. Wishing Happy New year to all of you, guys ! You helped me and our organization to spread the truth and fight for humanity and better treatment of animals on Balkan. Marina
Cool post.
WordPress ❤❤❤Thank you 🤗
❤❤❤🤗
You guys might think your doing great but I as a small business owner trying to get noticed find you site impossible to usr. I write articles expecting to have them come uo in the order written or want to.move articles from one podition to another and can’t.
I’ve searched the internet fir help to no avail countless times.
You should have a team that someone could call to have a web savy person walk someone through the process or a video on these topics. I fir one would pay more for a service like that and be more inclined to write.
Hi there. Thanks for the honest feedback. It is possible to get live chat help if you have a paid upgrade, read more about this here: https://en.support.wordpress.com/help-support-options/
Thanks so much for such a great platform where I can blog about my travels with sisters share photos and meet amazing like minded people who love to write
for real…….it’s been a magnificent year here on wordpress…..
Found creativity as a very important and useful sparkle for the soul and life.Thank you for this platform.
Thank you for every single klik that you are doing for this world.❤
Thank you WP from all my heart
🙂
Appreciate wp,4xposing me to the world….
As a blogger celebrating my 11 months anniversary, I’m so proud to form part of the amazing wordpress community. It has given me a lot- love, support, friends, inspiration; moreso this platform is very encouraging. I wish everyone here a jolly season and all the best for 2017. May WordPress continue to grow!
Happy 11 months! And so delighted to hear WordPress has connected you to so many positive things.
Thank You WordPress. You’re the best!
I love the WordPress community it gave me a voice and an outlet with fellow #fashionbloggers
wordpress number one
Thank’s wordpresscom ! I use a blog for business development and very pleased with the result. I think will agree with me multi-million users, success!
Nice
That’s fantastic! Congratulations!
Thank you WordPress. I so much enjoy blogging using the WordPress.com platform. It provides me with an incredible creative outlet and information resource, not to mention that it’s fun, easy, and makes my work look good. I had no idea I would make such wonderful connections with fellow blogger. Happy holidays and best to you all in 2017!
Thank you WordPress!
Hats off to WordPress team members for their creative initiatives! The posts are insightful & challenging us to be open & realistic!
Very good platform to show our passion
Great year, Dear WordPress Team!Hats off to you for making WordPress unique and unbeatable! Support Team- very helpful… Technology – growing simpler for better output… I am in the seventh decade of life. I remember the days years back when I couldn’t write in Gujarati on a Blog. WordPress Team! u made Blogging coursing thru my veins ! Big Salute!
There is so much that is wonderful about this comment, thank you. Taking a moment out of my day to celebrate you in your seventh decade, able to share wise thoughts with the world in the language you wish to write in. All the best for 2017🙂
Thank you
Thank you, WordPress, for being there! We look forward to moving into interstellar space with Automattic Spaceship.
Beep beep boop!
Nice
Thanks for the affordable and convenient platform. Keep up the great work!
///*-*
Thank you for all your good and hard work, Wish you and the rest of the team a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Word Press is a very helpfull tool and I´m very thankfull for it. Keep going,
Abmeldung des Newsletter. Danke!
Gernot Renno
Thanks to all happy crisms
