WordPress.com in 2016: A Year in Review

To those of you who’ve made 2016 special: thank you.

Dec 16, 2016 @ 3:01 pm

marinawoo

It’s been a year of highs and lows, but one thing is certain: all of us at WordPress.com’s parent company Automattic are proud of what this community has accomplished in the past year. Your work is supported by a company of more than 500 people in over 50 countries, dedicated to democratizing publishing. We hope we’ve helped to bring your ideas, your creativity, and your businesses to life on the web.

To celebrate 2016, we’re excited to share our Automattic Year in Review — where you’ll find stats and fun facts about all of our work over the past year for WordPress.com, as well as WooCommerce, WordPress.com VIP, Jetpack, .blog, and more.

Spoiler alert: WordPress.com users published more than 595 million (!) posts and more than 457 million (!) comments in 2016. That’s pretty incredible, so pat yourselves on the back.

We’re also thrilled to put the spotlight on just a few WordPress.com success stories from the past year — including writers like Stephanie Land and Tiffany Martinez, and publishers like People.com and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Thanks to all of you for making WordPress.com such a special community. Check out the Automattic Year in Review — and see you in 2017!

86 Comments

  1. The Hook Dec 16th at 3:17 pm

    I couldn’t be prouder to be a small, ineffectual part of the all-powerful interweb machine that is the WP community.

    

  2. mbc1955 Dec 16th at 3:33 pm

    I’m even smaller and more obscure than you.

    

  3. pink scarf chick Dec 16th at 3:38 pm

    This is a really good platform . thanks to wordpress ..

    

  4. Fatima Dec 16th at 3:50 pm

    Thank you so much for all the hard work you do. I truly enjoy blogging on this platform, a place I affectionately call my ‘sandbox.’ All the best n 2017.

    

  5. Lul Leel Entertainment Dec 16th at 3:58 pm

    Love it!!!!!

    

  6. SlowRunnerGirl Dec 16th at 3:59 pm

    All the best in 2017! Keep up the good work.

    

  7. rathoreami Dec 16th at 4:09 pm

    My friends

    

  8. watchingthedaisies Dec 16th at 4:17 pm

    Thank YOU. I really love being a part of WP. 😊

    

  9. dennisbreakingwell Dec 16th at 4:25 pm

    Thanks for letting me a small part of this large group. The title was my last post.

    https://breakingwell.com/2016/12/05/what-a-year/

    

  10. Clive Dec 16th at 4:36 pm

    Very interesting to read the stats and wonder at the sheer reach of WordPress. I’m now aware that I’m an even smaller and more insignificant star in your universe than I thought!

    

    • marinawoo Dec 16th at 8:35 pm

      I love that you feel wonder, I do too when I look at the stats! WordPress stands on the shoulders of every single blogger, thanks for being one of them. Have a great 2017, Clive🙂

      

  11. Andrew Seal Dec 16th at 4:55 pm

    Thanks to everyone at WordPress for another great year and wishing you all very Happy 2017.

    

  12. whippetwisdom Dec 16th at 4:59 pm

    Thank you so much for all your great work and we wish you a fabulous 2017! :o)

    

  13. dreamchasers Dec 16th at 5:04 pm

    Thanks to WordPress …. it’s really a wonderful platform to express and learn things ✌😊😊

    

  14. emmapalova Dec 16th at 5:09 pm

    Reblogged this on emmapalova and commented:
    I am very proud to be a part of the global WordPress community. Stay tuned for my 2016 Year in Review of emmapalova.com. What a journey it has been.

    

  15. ben3nett Dec 16th at 5:14 pm

    Thanks for the freedom you allow.Enjoy your holidays and a bright and healthy creative new year to ALL! PEACE & LOVE

    

  16. ben3nett Dec 16th at 5:19 pm

    Reblogged this on ben3nett and commented:
    Few freedoms are as vital to human development as creativity, self expression and effective communication. WP has the winning trifecta!

    

  17. Jävla Musik Dec 16th at 5:30 pm

    Without WordPress I probably wouldn’t do what I love: Mainly review and discuss music🙂
    And with WordPress, I’ve come much farther than I ever would have thought, getting regular promo materials from different record companies and interviewing artists I love and enjoy..
    To be able to share my view on certain music is very important to me, so thank you for another good year WordPress!

    

  18. Minister Jeanie Shepard Dec 16th at 5:36 pm

    Thank you all for all that you do in making my blogger dreams come true. Have a Merry Christmas!

    

  19. enochered Dec 16th at 5:40 pm

    All of your efforts are fully appreciated. You are without question the best blogging platform on the planet bar none. I have one simple complaint, I have written more than million words on my blog and never a place on Freshly Pressed. But I don’t mind. Happy Christmas and best wishes for the New Year.

    

  20. Epic Chas Gamer Dec 16th at 6:13 pm

    That’s OK. Well done on your 199 likes 😎

    

  21. Rosalie P. Krajci Dec 16th at 6:40 pm

    Good luck to you all!

    Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphone

    Liked by 3 people

  22. Drakulus Dec 16th at 7:21 pm

    Glad I could contribute to the success of WordPress🙂.

    

  23. yourenotaloneinthisworld Dec 16th at 7:50 pm

    Thank You WordPress!

    

  24. David Boles Dec 16th at 8:04 pm

    I’ve been hosted on WordPress.com for over a decade!

    Every year brings a new, right, surprise and a keen thrill!

    Thanks for all the behind-the-scenes work you do to keep us all alive, safe, and publishing!

    

  25. Carole Brown Dec 16th at 8:11 pm

    Thank you so much for this wonderful gift to allow us to have a voice. Here’s a thank you page which we could never have done so nicely if it weren’t for you. It was four years ago now: see if you can find our appreciations for you at https://vw4causes.wordpress.com/thanks/🙂

    

  26. Loewe Chan Dec 16th at 8:16 pm

    Woohoo! WordPress is a wonderful community🙂 See you all in the new year!

    

  27. Shivangi Dec 16th at 8:28 pm

    Really grateful to WordPress for enabling me to lresent my creativity in front of the World! May you grow and grow…

    

  28. exoticnita54 Dec 16th at 9:55 pm

    Yayyyy!!!!..

    Here’s to..2017

    

  29. obehisblog Dec 16th at 10:08 pm

    Am new to wordpress and hope to catch up and learn quickly

    

  30. stephencwinter Dec 16th at 10:34 pm

    Congratulations on your rare generosity in giving paid sabbaticals to your staff and paid parental leave. I joined WordPress because it provides me with an accessible and quality blogging platform. On reading this I am even more committed to staying with you.

    

  31. Strix Texturae Dec 17th at 12:08 am

    What a fantastic review. Thanks for making us all feel like insiders. 

    

  32. irinadim Dec 17th at 12:08 am

    WordPress has enriched my life. Thank you and best wishes for 2017.🙂

    

  33. Boyer Writes Dec 17th at 2:15 am

    I have been posting now on WordPress as boyerwrites.com for around 7 years. I love wordpress and will continue to share more of my writings in the new year. A job well done to all the wordpress staff. Thank you and Merry Christmas. Nancy Boyer

    

  34. Miss Dino Dec 17th at 2:47 am

    I cannot be happier to be in such a friendly, communicative, and hard-working community with people who all share the passion of writing and blogging.
    This year has been great and I cannot wait for the next.

    

  35. jmnowak Dec 17th at 2:51 am

    My years with WP have taught me a lot about the web and increased my skills base. Along with feeling I’m amongst a friendly family that supports my meagre efforts. 2016 has been an up and down year for a lot of us. Lets get cracking in 2017 — Time to be seen (my motto for the year). Thanks WordPress. 💋👌🌟

    

  36. mphadventuregirl Dec 17th at 3:00 am

    Thanks WordPress. It is has almost been a year since I started. I love the community and my blog has become successful

    

  37. lakeshaweb Dec 17th at 3:00 am

    Wow! this year is almost over.

    

  38. seartch Dec 17th at 3:17 am

    Thank you so much for all the hard work you do. I truly enjoy blogging on this platform, a place I affectionately call my ‘sandbox.’ All the best n 2017

    

  39. William Hill Dec 17th at 4:44 am

    I am a nobody who just says what’s on my mind on any given day. Yet, I have 30 followers after just 6 months who care to read what I have to say. That’s not many, but it is multiple readers on every continent except South America and Antarctica (which hardly counts). I value every one of them. And they would never read, I ever reach them, without WordPress. Thank you for everything.

    

  40. loveofmomo Dec 17th at 4:58 am

    Yup! We are all really very proud to be part of WordPress😘

    

  41. Prasad Ravindranath Dec 17th at 5:13 am

    Thank you everybody at WordPress. You helped me reach a wide audience. Total number of views recorded by my blog (journosdiary.com) this year is nearly 94,000 and counting.

    

  42. CoalitionForLife No Kill Coalition Dec 17th at 7:03 am

    Thank you. Wishing Happy New year to all of you, guys ! You helped me and our organization to spread the truth and fight for humanity and better treatment of animals on Balkan. Marina

    

  43. Kelly Smith Dec 17th at 7:38 am

    Cool post.

    

  44. joesephin Dec 17th at 8:03 am

    WordPress ❤❤❤Thank you 🤗

    

  45. joesephin Dec 17th at 8:04 am

    ❤❤❤🤗

    

  46. the concrete professor Dec 17th at 8:39 am

    You guys might think your doing great but I as a small business owner trying to get noticed find you site impossible to usr. I write articles expecting to have them come uo in the order written or want to.move articles from one podition to another and can’t.
    I’ve searched the internet fir help to no avail countless times.
    You should have a team that someone could call to have a web savy person walk someone through the process or a video on these topics. I fir one would pay more for a service like that and be more inclined to write.

    

  47. 3sistersabroad Dec 17th at 9:14 am

    Thanks so much for such a great platform where I can blog about my travels with sisters share photos and meet amazing like minded people who love to write

    

  48. MASH TRINA Dec 17th at 11:59 am

    for real…….it’s been a magnificent year here on wordpress…..

    

  49. creativeworldm Dec 17th at 12:10 pm

    Found creativity as a very important and useful sparkle for the soul and life.Thank you for this platform.
    Thank you for every single klik that you are doing for this world.❤

    

  50. Volkanux Dec 17th at 12:33 pm

    Thank you WP from all my heart

    

  51. gardencity.com Dec 17th at 2:41 pm

    Appreciate wp,4xposing me to the world….

    

  52. The Little Mermaid Dec 17th at 3:30 pm

    As a blogger celebrating my 11 months anniversary, I’m so proud to form part of the amazing wordpress community. It has given me a lot- love, support, friends, inspiration; moreso this platform is very encouraging. I wish everyone here a jolly season and all the best for 2017. May WordPress continue to grow!

    

    • marinawoo Dec 17th at 5:50 pm

      Happy 11 months! And so delighted to hear WordPress has connected you to so many positive things.

      

  53. Eugenia Dec 17th at 4:32 pm

    Thank You WordPress. You’re the best!

    

  54. Sheismelrose Dec 17th at 4:35 pm

    I love the WordPress community it gave me a voice and an outlet with fellow #fashionbloggers

    

  55. awadabokaka Dec 17th at 4:56 pm

    wordpress number one

    

  56. nikkiay19 Dec 17th at 5:06 pm

    Thank’s wordpresscom ! I use a blog for business development and very pleased with the result. I think will agree with me multi-million users, success!

    

  57. Ramesh kumar Dec 17th at 5:48 pm

    Nice

    

  58. justmytwocents95 Dec 17th at 10:46 pm

    That’s fantastic! Congratulations!

    

  59. carolinehelbig Dec 17th at 11:35 pm

    Thank you WordPress. I so much enjoy blogging using the WordPress.com platform. It provides me with an incredible creative outlet and information resource, not to mention that it’s fun, easy, and makes my work look good. I had no idea I would make such wonderful connections with fellow blogger. Happy holidays and best to you all in 2017!

    

  60. nguyentamhan Dec 18th at 3:54 am

    Thank you WordPress!

    

  61. Charles Dec 18th at 12:36 pm

    Hats off to WordPress team members for their creative initiatives! The posts are insightful & challenging us to be open & realistic!

    

  62. Sufi Shaikh Dec 18th at 6:59 pm

    Very good platform to show our passion

    

  63. હરીશ દવે (Harish Dave) Dec 19th at 2:00 am

    Great year, Dear WordPress Team!Hats off to you for making WordPress unique and unbeatable! Support Team- very helpful… Technology – growing simpler for better output… I am in the seventh decade of life. I remember the days years back when I couldn’t write in Gujarati on a Blog. WordPress Team! u made Blogging coursing thru my veins ! Big Salute!

    Liked by 4 people

    • marinawoo Dec 19th at 10:14 am

      There is so much that is wonderful about this comment, thank you. Taking a moment out of my day to celebrate you in your seventh decade, able to share wise thoughts with the world in the language you wish to write in. All the best for 2017🙂

      

  64. jeff597 Dec 19th at 9:42 am

    Thank you 

    Sent from my Boost Mobile Phone.

    Liked by 1 person

  65. umashankar Dec 19th at 3:26 pm

    Thank you, WordPress, for being there! We look forward to moving into interstellar space with Automattic Spaceship.

    

  66. feisal01 Dec 19th at 7:49 pm

    Nice

    

  67. Metro Square Dec 19th at 8:51 pm

    Thanks for the affordable and convenient platform. Keep up the great work!

    

  68. post Dec 20th at 3:32 am

    ///*-*

    

  69. artjorma Dec 21st at 10:00 am

    Thank you for all your good and hard work, Wish you and the rest of the team a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Word Press is a very helpfull tool and I´m very thankfull for it. Keep going,

    

  70. gorangerautevierundvierzig Dec 21st at 6:26 pm

    Abmeldung des Newsletter. Danke!

    Gernot Renno

    

  71. hoteluniverse Dec 22nd at 10:55 am

    Hi everyone!

    I have a client who is looking for people who LOVE working with WordPress (in all its diverse elements) and who have made a successful (a little/semi/very/ultra successful) website which you use to generate an income.
    He would like to create a podcast and get the word out about your specific jounrey using WordPress.

    Please leave your details at lorenza.allan@avirtual.co.uk and we can chat.

    Thanks everyone🙂

    

  72. Vijay Kumar Dec 22nd at 1:53 pm

    Thanks to all happy crisms

    

