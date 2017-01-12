Our new Lightroom plugin lets you export direct from Lightroom to WordPress.com.
The WordPress.com Blog
New WordPress.com for Lightroom Makes Publishing Your Photos Easy
We know a lot of WordPress.com users loving sharing their photos, and we know a lot of you use Adobe’s Lightroom.
Now we’ve made it even easier: with our new Lightroom plugin you can export direct from Lightroom to WordPress.com. Just select one or multiple photos from your Lightroom library, hit export, and save them to your WordPress.com Media Library.
Download the plugin from the Lightroom to WordPress.com plugin page.
Getting Started
You’ll be asked to login to WordPress.com to get started. After that, you’re all set. Export your photos direct to any of your sites by selecting them in Lightroom:
Click the Lightroom export button, select your site, and export!
You have the full power of Lightroom under your control, as well as the standard export settings. If your photos have titles or captions this information will be passed along too.
The photos will upload to WordPress.com in the background and you can get on with something else. Once uploaded they will be available in your media library for use in posts and galleries.
WordPress.org users can also use the plugin–just make sure you have Jetpack installed in order to use it.
Full details about downloading and using the plugin can be found on the Lightroom plugin page. Enjoy!
- Jan 12, 2017 @ 3:55 pm
- Admin Bar
30 Comments
What? This is awesome!
Delightfully genius and transparent! Truly “set it and forget it” — just the way we need to work today — heavy lifting done behind-the-scenes!
Yay! Lightroom is awesome 🙂
How about Adobe Photoshop Elements too?
We’ll look into whats involved for Photoshop – it’s very different to Lightroom
I love this. Thanks for putting this out there!
This is great news as lots of people like taking pictures and putting it online. Amazing!
Nice!
Perfect🌟👍🏻
Love and kisses sent to WordPress! I’m looking forward to using it.
PICTURES ARE WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS, SO LESS TYPING.LOL THANKS!!
Very cool! I have been using a plugin called Photo Upload. It can upload from Lightroom to other services but I never liked the way it handled the upload and setup was a bear.
This plugin from WordPress.com is much easier to setup and use. Thank you so much.
That’s is a good news! Thank you!
As someone who has never used Lightroom before, what does it do and how can it benefit my blog? I love taking photos and have sometimes felt frustrated that my Instagram and blog feeds are separate.
It’s basically a photo management and manipulation tool. If you’re interested I’d suggest checking out the marketing material from Adobe – you’ll see photos and videos that can explain in much more detail.
This is a really great time saver. Thanks to all those who worked on bringing it to us. Its, neat, efficient, doesn’t try to do to many things and simply accomplishes what is normally a multi step process for me.
High five to WordPress.
Thanks for this! This streamlines my workflow considerably!
Thanks for the plugin John, is there any tips on suggested upload size and compression which WordPress will handle well?
WordPress.com can handle pretty much anything you throw at it! I personally go for a high quality and large size so it looks good on a HiDPI screen, and then let WordPress resize as necessary to fit the viewers device.
This is great, thank you!
Interesting, but as far as I know Lightroom is subscription based feature while WP (basic) is free…so to use this feature one has to be a paid member of Adobe right?
You need a Lightroom license, whether stand alone or subscription.
Lightroom is a paid product..is this a sign of the 1st product plug-in connection for wordpress.com features of which only premium features are paid…
If I understand you correctly, no – this isn’t a sign of anything other than a free plugin for Lightroom users.
I can’t figure out how to install the plugin in Lightroom on my Windows 10 PC.
Have you looked at the FAQ? If that doesn’t help then please contact us.
I’ll be looking into this, thanks for developing it.
Awesome
So happy!
Great. This will help me shorten my workflow. Which versions of LR does it support?
Version 5+
