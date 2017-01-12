New WordPress.com for Lightroom Makes Publishing Your Photos Easy

We know a lot of WordPress.com users loving sharing their photos, and we know a lot of you use Adobe’s Lightroom.

Now we’ve made it even easier: with our new Lightroom plugin you can export direct from Lightroom to WordPress.com. Just select one or multiple photos from your Lightroom library, hit export, and save them to your WordPress.com Media Library.

Download the plugin from the Lightroom to WordPress.com plugin page.

Getting Started

You’ll be asked to login to WordPress.com to get started. After that, you’re all set. Export your photos direct to any of your sites by selecting them in Lightroom:

Click the Lightroom export button, select your site, and export!

You have the full power of Lightroom under your control, as well as the standard export settings. If your photos have titles or captions this information will be passed along too.

The photos will upload to WordPress.com in the background and you can get on with something else. Once uploaded they will be available in your media library for use in posts and galleries.

WordPress.org users can also use the plugin–just make sure you have Jetpack installed in order to use it.

Full details about downloading and using the plugin can be found on the Lightroom plugin page. Enjoy!