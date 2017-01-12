The WordPress.com Blog

New WordPress.com for Lightroom Makes Publishing Your Photos Easy

Our new Lightroom plugin lets you export direct from Lightroom to WordPress.com.

Jan 12, 2017 @ 3:55 pm

John

We know a lot of WordPress.com users loving sharing their photos, and we know a lot of you use Adobe’s Lightroom.

Now we’ve made it even easier: with our new Lightroom plugin you can export direct from Lightroom to WordPress.com. Just select one or multiple photos from your Lightroom library, hit export, and save them to your WordPress.com Media Library.

Download the plugin from the Lightroom to WordPress.com plugin page.

Getting Started

You’ll be asked to login to WordPress.com to get started. After that, you’re all set. Export your photos direct to any of your sites by selecting them in Lightroom:

select images in lightroom

Click the Lightroom export button, select your site, and export!

export to wordpress.com

You have the full power of Lightroom under your control, as well as the standard export settings. If your photos have titles or captions this information will be passed along too.

The photos will upload to WordPress.com in the background and you can get on with something else. Once uploaded they will be available in your media library for use in posts and galleries.

images in post

WordPress.org users can also use the plugin–just make sure you have Jetpack installed in order to use it.

Full details about downloading and using the plugin can be found on the Lightroom plugin page. Enjoy!

30 Comments

  1. Michael Arestad Jan 12th at 3:57 pm

    What? This is awesome!

  2. David Boles Jan 12th at 4:29 pm

    Delightfully genius and transparent! Truly “set it and forget it” — just the way we need to work today — heavy lifting done behind-the-scenes!

  3. Loewe Chan Jan 12th at 5:29 pm

    Yay! Lightroom is awesome 🙂

  4. John Carr Jan 12th at 5:50 pm

    How about Adobe Photoshop Elements too?

  5. Dan Hauk Jan 12th at 5:58 pm

    I love this. Thanks for putting this out there!

  6. Ladythine45 Jan 12th at 6:33 pm

    This is great news as lots of people like taking pictures and putting it online. Amazing!

  7. Cardinal Guzman Jan 12th at 7:15 pm

    Nice!

  8. Vivie Bjørnstad Jan 12th at 8:26 pm

    Perfect🌟👍🏻

  9. Pat Jan 12th at 8:29 pm

    Love and kisses sent to WordPress! I’m looking forward to using it.

  10. jimiliaj Jan 12th at 8:30 pm

    PICTURES ARE WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS, SO LESS TYPING.LOL THANKS!!

  11. Khürt Williams Jan 12th at 8:45 pm

    Very cool! I have been using a plugin called Photo Upload. It can upload from Lightroom to other services but I never liked the way it handled the upload and setup was a bear.

    This plugin from WordPress.com is much easier to setup and use. Thank you so much.

  12. livimagess Jan 12th at 8:58 pm

    That’s is a good news! Thank you!

  13. anotherwisemonkey Jan 12th at 9:13 pm

    As someone who has never used Lightroom before, what does it do and how can it benefit my blog? I love taking photos and have sometimes felt frustrated that my Instagram and blog feeds are separate.

  14. David Jenkins Jan 12th at 11:21 pm

    This is a really great time saver. Thanks to all those who worked on bringing it to us. Its, neat, efficient, doesn’t try to do to many things and simply accomplishes what is normally a multi step process for me.
    High five to WordPress.

  15. Jeff Hester Jan 13th at 12:45 am

    Thanks for this! This streamlines my workflow considerably!

  16. Leo Jan 13th at 3:11 am

    Thanks for the plugin John, is there any tips on suggested upload size and compression which WordPress will handle well?

    • John Jan 13th at 9:28 am

      WordPress.com can handle pretty much anything you throw at it! I personally go for a high quality and large size so it looks good on a HiDPI screen, and then let WordPress resize as necessary to fit the viewers device.

  17. Hannah Swain Jan 13th at 8:53 am

    This is great, thank you!

  18. homeomart Jan 13th at 10:09 am

    Interesting, but as far as I know Lightroom is subscription based feature while WP (basic) is free…so to use this feature one has to be a paid member of Adobe right?

  19. Jean Jan 13th at 12:44 pm

    Lightroom is a paid product..is this a sign of the 1st product plug-in connection for wordpress.com features of which only premium features are paid…

    • John Jan 13th at 1:02 pm

      If I understand you correctly, no – this isn’t a sign of anything other than a free plugin for Lightroom users.

  20. Sherry Felix Jan 13th at 2:26 pm

    I can’t figure out how to install the plugin in Lightroom on my Windows 10 PC.

  21. Photography Journal Blog Jan 13th at 3:11 pm

    I’ll be looking into this, thanks for developing it.

  22. mickeychocolate Jan 13th at 3:46 pm

    Awesome

    So happy!

  23. Nicolai Friedrichsen Jan 13th at 6:07 pm

    Great. This will help me shorten my workflow. Which versions of LR does it support?

