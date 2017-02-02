The WordPress.com Blog

New Themes: TextBook and Dara

Introducing two new free themes: Dara, a classic, elegant theme for businesses, and TextBook, geared to schools, colleges, and non-profits.

Feb 2, 2017 @ 8:03 pm

Allan

Hello there! Today I’m announcing the latest additions to our collection of free themes: TextBook and Dara.

TextBook

TextBook Full-screen Demo

Designed by Allan Cole, TextBook is aimed at helping schools, colleges, and other non-profit organizations to distribute and archive information in an easy way. It includes a Featured Content area that you can use to highlight key posts or pages. It also supports Testimonials, which are ideal for showcasing quotes from alumni, staff, students, and others.

TextBook also has a responsive layout that adapts to fit many kinds of screen sizes, like mobile devices, tablets, and laptop or desktop computers.

TextBook Responsive Design

Like what you see? Learn more about TextBook by checking out the theme’s showcase!

Dara

Dara responsive WordPress theme

Designed by Caroline Moore, Dara is a bold and bright business theme. With prominent Featured Images, a slider to showcase your work, and support for Testimonials from happy clients, Dara is ready to get to work for your company.

Dara Responsive WordPress Theme

Learn more about Dara by checking out the theme’s showcase!

7 Comments

  1. Metro Square Feb 2nd at 9:22 pm

    Love TextBook Theme, beautiful.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Bernadine Feb 2nd at 9:24 pm

    Oh yes!! I saw these new themes I’m actually using Dara on my blog right now!

    Liked by 4 people

  3. itzjustrachel Feb 2nd at 11:59 pm

    Love the Dara theme! 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

  4. Grace and Beauty Feb 3rd at 1:19 pm

    Love the Dara theme! It’s exactly what I wanted for a new blog I’m looking to create soon. Yay!

    Like

  5. Pam Bernier (@dpbernier7) Feb 3rd at 3:41 pm

    Dara theme is awesome! Thank you! 😊

    Liked by 1 person

