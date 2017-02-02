Introducing two new free themes: Dara, a classic, elegant theme for businesses, and TextBook, geared to schools, colleges, and non-profits.
The WordPress.com Blog
New Themes: TextBook and Dara
Hello there! Today I’m announcing the latest additions to our collection of free themes: TextBook and Dara.
TextBook
Designed by Allan Cole, TextBook is aimed at helping schools, colleges, and other non-profit organizations to distribute and archive information in an easy way. It includes a Featured Content area that you can use to highlight key posts or pages. It also supports Testimonials, which are ideal for showcasing quotes from alumni, staff, students, and others.
TextBook also has a responsive layout that adapts to fit many kinds of screen sizes, like mobile devices, tablets, and laptop or desktop computers.
Like what you see? Learn more about TextBook by checking out the theme’s showcase!
Dara
Designed by Caroline Moore, Dara is a bold and bright business theme. With prominent Featured Images, a slider to showcase your work, and support for Testimonials from happy clients, Dara is ready to get to work for your company.
Learn more about Dara by checking out the theme’s showcase!
- Feb 2, 2017 @ 8:03 pm
- Themes
Love TextBook Theme, beautiful.
Oh yes!! I saw these new themes I’m actually using Dara on my blog right now!
Dara is so cute! It looks great on your blog 👍🏽
Thank you! 🙂🙂
Love the Dara theme! 🙂
Love the Dara theme! It’s exactly what I wanted for a new blog I’m looking to create soon. Yay!
Dara theme is awesome! Thank you! 😊
