The WordPress.com Blog

Share It Again: New Social Media Features for Premium and Business Users

Premium and Business users can now re-share posts to social media, using our new Targeted Social Media feature.

Feb 21, 2017 @ 2:46 pm

artpi

Sharing your posts on social media is a great way to ensure your site or blog gets traffic. Our Publicize feature makes it easy to automatically share your new posts on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media networks.

But what about your previously published posts? For posts that are always relevant or valuable to new readers, you may want to share them again — weeks, months, or even years later.

That’s why we’re excited to introduce a new re-sharing feature for our WordPress.com Premium and Business users. Now, you can share your previously published posts on social networks — with custom messaging for each social network too.

Just go to the Blog Posts section of your site, select Share, and you’ll see the new sharing menu for reposting to your social accounts:

zrzut-ekranu-2017-02-14-o-16-27-30

Then you’re all set!

A brief word on social media strategy:

Make sure your posting schedule and frequency of posts take into account your followers’ needs and expectations. For example: with social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter, we do not recommend sharing the same post over and over — your account should contain a mix of links to your blog, your thoughts, and comments, all spaced apart.

People around the world browse social media 24 hours a day,  so repeating content in distant time zones helps widen your audience, but know that users may not appreciate seeing the same link multiple times.

You can learn more about growing your audience and specific tips for highlighting your archives in Blogging University.
We’re excited about these new features, and we hope you enjoy it.

4 Comments

  1. David Boles Feb 21st at 3:01 pm

    This is a great feature, but as a Business user, I don’t see it available. Is this only featured in the fancy overlay interface? Does this functionality appear in the original backend Admin area? If so, where?

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Teslim Opemipo Omipidan Feb 21st at 5:49 pm

    It is nice and useful. I just hope that one day, it will be available to other users too.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Lekha murali Feb 21st at 8:32 pm

    Thank you, this is a great feature. Every little bit helps.

    Liked by 1 person

