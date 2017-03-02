The WordPress.com Blog

Import Your Medium Posts to WordPress.com

Bring all your writing to one hub with our new importer.

Mar 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Marko Andrijasevic

With the recent news about Medium’s change in business model we’ve been receiving a number of requests from users on how to import their content to a WordPress.com site. We’re excited today to share our new import tool for moving from Medium to WordPress.com.

Medium Import Instructions

First, visit the Medium settings page, scroll down to Export Content, and select Download .zip to start the export process from Medium. You should receive an email from Medium with an export of your posts in an archive .zip file.

Screen Shot 2017-02-27 at 1.17.32 PM.png

Next, head over to the import tool on WordPress.com and click Start Import in the Medium row:

Screen Shot 2017-02-27 at 1.28.56 PM.png

This is where you will upload the .zip file you downloaded from Medium. Simply drag the file into the import window, or manually navigate to it. Click Continue once the file has been uploaded. The import will take approximately 15 minutes to complete.

Screen Shot 2017-02-27 at 1.33.30 PM.png

You will receive a notification from us when the import completes. All of your Medium content will now appear as posts on your site under the original date of the post, along with their original tags. Also, published posts will be automatically marked as published on the site but drafts will remain unpublished. You can also run the import tool multiple times to retrieve newer posts without duplicating your old ones.

Happy blogging!

 

15 Comments

  Chris Lauzon Mar 2nd at 6:07 pm

    Reblogged this on Chris Lauzon's Blog and commented:

    Cool new feature!

    Liked by 5 people

  Sarah Gooding Mar 2nd at 6:38 pm

    Does this import include images?

    Liked by 2 people

  David Boles Mar 2nd at 6:44 pm

    Wowser! The early money was on Medium importing WP.com users — and while I will always respect the SuperGenius of Ev Williams — as a more-than-a-decade user of WP.com, I relish the notion of WordPress spinning the meme to import Medium content here. Bravo!

    Liked by 3 people

  aqilaqamar Mar 2nd at 6:57 pm

    This is awesome 😀

    Liked by 5 people

  Sarah Gooding Mar 2nd at 7:04 pm

    Any plans to make the importer open source so that self-hosted sites can use it?

    Like

    Marko Andrijasevic Mar 2nd at 7:19 pm

      No word on open source at this time, but we'll have Jetpack support coming soon for self-hosted sites. One other workaround for self-hosted site owners would be to use Medium importer on WordPress.com, and then generate a WXR (WordPress eXtended RSS) file with our exporter. The WXR can then be used with WordPress importer on any self-hosted site.

      Liked by 5 people

  Darshan Gajara Mar 2nd at 7:42 pm

    Whoa! Now that both the platforms seamlessly integrate between themselves, it's totally up to Us–the users to decide where to blog.

    Liked by 6 people

  pratap singh Mar 2nd at 8:38 pm

    Good, it will be helpful.

    Like

  Fouad Mar 2nd at 10:22 pm

    This guide is well-detailed and straight to the point. So simple.

    Liked by 3 people

  pinklightsabre Mar 3rd at 2:13 am

    Hi, friendly suggestion – would have been nice to link to Ev Williams' announcement perhaps from his Jan 4 article explaining the change, when he announced it. Sometimes those links are useful; this was one place it might have helped others quickly understand the change. Great news though, and sounds like some overlapping missions between your two companies. We all benefit by maintaining quality content and fighting to reward writers (and in turn readers) with that good content. Cheers, Bill

    Like

  Metro Square Mar 3rd at 5:16 pm

    Good job, keep going WordPress. Thanks.

    Liked by 1 person

  Mi Muba Mar 4th at 12:51 pm

    Awesome, so one can expand his readership by sharing all his posts on Medium to WordPress without much ado and just in a few clicks.

    Liked by 1 person

