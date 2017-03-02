The WordPress.com Blog

New Theme: Lodestar

Introducing Lodestar, the perfect theme to help you create a one-page website for your small business or organization.

Mar 2, 2017 @ 7:25 pm

Laurel Fulford

This Theme Thursday, I’m happy to share Lodestar, our new free theme!

Lodestar

lodestar-full-design-featured-showcase

Designed by Mel Choyce, Lodestar is perfect for your small business or organization’s website.

The theme allows you to create a one-page website, showcasing all your company’s information in one spot, interspersed with full-sized featured images.

Or you can use Lodestar to make a beautiful, multi-page website. The theme’s portfolio support allows you to display your past work to prospective clients. You can also post testimonials, sharing how happy past clients are with your creations.

lodestar-responsive

Learn more about Lodestar by checking out the theme’s showcase.

28 Comments

  1. Epic Chas Gamer Mar 2nd at 8:53 pm

    I use that theme for SuperTechPower! It is sooooooo cool! 😎😎

    Liked by 1 person

  2. JMiller/wideopenresearch Mar 2nd at 9:00 pm

    Lodestar looks amazing! Nice work as always WordPress!

    Liked by 1 person

  3. David Bennett Mar 2nd at 9:01 pm

    Nice – How do you think this would work out with WooCommerce on a self-hosted site?

    Like

  4. David Bennett Mar 2nd at 9:44 pm

    Answered it myself – I just tried this theme on a self-hosted site and it works very well – looks lovely.

    Like

  5. Fouad Mar 2nd at 10:08 pm

    The theme looks nice. I just hope it is responsive.

    Like

  6. emeraldwake Mar 2nd at 10:37 pm

    Very interesting I send my best wishes to the team Laurel

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Jakob Mar 2nd at 10:57 pm

    Very cool thank you for sharing!

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Jo Smith Mar 3rd at 1:12 am

    Looks clean and simple!

    Like

  9. homeomart Mar 3rd at 2:56 am

    Nice, look forward to many more themes for small businesses especially ones that showcases products

    Like

  10. Zoe Mar 3rd at 7:06 am

    What is the best template for food blogging?

    Like

  11. Greater Voice Mar 3rd at 9:23 am

    Hi! I downloaded the theme immediately and installed on one of my company sites i.e. raisinahill dot in

    However, I am not able to show social media links on the site. Pls assist.

    Thanks in advance.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. Greater Voice Mar 3rd at 9:42 am

    Hi! I earlier struggle a bit with social media icons menu. But, by the time, any help could come, I managed to install them on one of the sites which proudly has this theme, now. Thanks for this wonderful work.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. mercuriahibernica Mar 3rd at 10:08 am

    Nice, clean lines – I like unfussy business blogs.

    Also, missing the point here, but I want that leather folder! 🙂

    Like

  14. ogutuvicky51 Mar 3rd at 11:00 am

    The theme looks nice

    Like

  15. adal2com25 Mar 3rd at 1:21 pm

    SO COOL

    Like

  16. John Mar 3rd at 1:50 pm

    Hmmm very tempted to give this a whirl – it looks great!

    Like

  17. Metro Square Mar 3rd at 5:17 pm

    Woww, beautiful theme. I realy love your theme.

    Like

  18. gordoned Mar 3rd at 6:08 pm

    I’m completely new to website design and WP. I’m a real estate broker/investor looking to create a website. How do think Lodestar would be for my business. I was looking at Edin but this really caught my eye. Thanks for advice can you provide.

    Like

  19. commissionedcom Mar 3rd at 8:48 pm

    I think it’s cool.

    Like

  20. JenT Mar 3rd at 9:21 pm

    Lodestar’s social links menu has an impressive number of sites and I hope that support will be extended to our other business themes as well. Including SoundCloud and Snapchat in those links would be perfect. Well done!

    Like

  21. deepanilamani Mar 4th at 11:24 am

    Looks trendy for a business site. Thank you for sharing it with us 🙂

    Like

  22. aHorseForElinor Mar 4th at 3:15 pm

    Great job with a new short of different tweak. I’ve been looking for a theme that will display EVERY picture in full size, all across the screen, the way my current theme will display each “header image” for each individual post.
    Could this be the theme I’m looking for?!!!!

    I am not sure I am expressing myself clearly but would love to hear back if you think this is what I have been searching for all this time :-).

    Like

