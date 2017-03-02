New Theme: Lodestar

This Theme Thursday, I’m happy to share Lodestar, our new free theme!

Designed by Mel Choyce, Lodestar is perfect for your small business or organization’s website.

The theme allows you to create a one-page website, showcasing all your company’s information in one spot, interspersed with full-sized featured images.

Or you can use Lodestar to make a beautiful, multi-page website. The theme’s portfolio support allows you to display your past work to prospective clients. You can also post testimonials, sharing how happy past clients are with your creations.

Learn more about Lodestar by checking out the theme’s showcase.