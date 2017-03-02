Introducing Lodestar, the perfect theme to help you create a one-page website for your small business or organization.
The WordPress.com Blog
The WordPress.com Blog
New Theme: Lodestar
This Theme Thursday, I’m happy to share Lodestar, our new free theme!
Lodestar
Designed by Mel Choyce, Lodestar is perfect for your small business or organization’s website.
The theme allows you to create a one-page website, showcasing all your company’s information in one spot, interspersed with full-sized featured images.
Or you can use Lodestar to make a beautiful, multi-page website. The theme’s portfolio support allows you to display your past work to prospective clients. You can also post testimonials, sharing how happy past clients are with your creations.
Learn more about Lodestar by checking out the theme’s showcase.
- Mar 2, 2017 @ 7:25 pm
- Themes
28 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
I use that theme for SuperTechPower! It is sooooooo cool! 😎😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lodestar looks amazing! Nice work as always WordPress!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice – How do you think this would work out with WooCommerce on a self-hosted site?
LikeLike
Answered it myself – I just tried this theme on a self-hosted site and it works very well – looks lovely.
LikeLike
This is great to hear – thanks David!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The theme looks nice. I just hope it is responsive.
LikeLike
Thanks Fouad! Lodestar is responsive, so it will look good on a variety of screen sizes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting I send my best wishes to the team Laurel
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very cool thank you for sharing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks clean and simple!
LikeLike
Nice, look forward to many more themes for small businesses especially ones that showcases products
LikeLike
What is the best template for food blogging?
LikeLike
We have some themes picked out that we feel would be well-suited to food blogging:
Free: https://theme.wordpress.com/themes/features/food/?sort=free
Premium: https://theme.wordpress.com/themes/features/food/?sort=premium
However, I think any theme that you like, and that displays photographs nicely would be suitable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi! I downloaded the theme immediately and installed on one of my company sites i.e. raisinahill dot in
However, I am not able to show social media links on the site. Pls assist.
Thanks in advance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi! I earlier struggle a bit with social media icons menu. But, by the time, any help could come, I managed to install them on one of the sites which proudly has this theme, now. Thanks for this wonderful work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you got the social media links sorted! There some more information about setting up different parts of Lodestar here: https://wordpress.com/theme/lodestar
If you have any questions or run into any problems at all, we’re happy to help! You can reach out to us here: https://wordpress.com/help/contact 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice, clean lines – I like unfussy business blogs.
Also, missing the point here, but I want that leather folder! 🙂
LikeLike
The theme looks nice
LikeLike
SO COOL
LikeLike
Hmmm very tempted to give this a whirl – it looks great!
LikeLike
Woww, beautiful theme. I realy love your theme.
LikeLike
I’m completely new to website design and WP. I’m a real estate broker/investor looking to create a website. How do think Lodestar would be for my business. I was looking at Edin but this really caught my eye. Thanks for advice can you provide.
LikeLike
I think Lodestar would make a fantastic theme for a business, but I have to admit, I’m a bit biased 😉
Edin’s also a really sharp theme – there are quite a few themes on WordPress.com targeted to business sites:
Free: https://theme.wordpress.com/themes/features/business/?sort=free
Premium: https://theme.wordpress.com/themes/features/business/?sort=premium
I’d recommend trying a couple out to see what fits right for you. If you run into any problems or have questions, you can always reach out to us at: https://wordpress.com/help/contact/ 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks
LikeLike
I think it’s cool.
LikeLike
Lodestar’s social links menu has an impressive number of sites and I hope that support will be extended to our other business themes as well. Including SoundCloud and Snapchat in those links would be perfect. Well done!
LikeLike
Looks trendy for a business site. Thank you for sharing it with us 🙂
LikeLike
Great job with a new short of different tweak. I’ve been looking for a theme that will display EVERY picture in full size, all across the screen, the way my current theme will display each “header image” for each individual post.
Could this be the theme I’m looking for?!!!!
I am not sure I am expressing myself clearly but would love to hear back if you think this is what I have been searching for all this time :-).
LikeLike