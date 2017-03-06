We listened to your suggestions and made some changes to the way we present your stats.
Your Stats Page, Updated
Sometimes it’s the little things that count — especially when it comes to your stats. We’ve recently gathered some of your feedback and used it to work through a few renovations. Let’s take a quick tour!
Today First: Many of you wanted to make today’s stats a priority, with easy access to yesterday’s stats as well. So now when you visit a site’s stats, you’ll see the Days view first, with data displayed for the last 30 days. A quick click on the arrow will take you to yesterday’s stats, or you can click on any bar to view full stats for that day.
See More Information at Once: If you use a wide screen, you’ll notice we’ve widened the display area and included three columns of statistics. Smaller screens still display one or two columns — whatever fits your device best.
Many of you wanted to be able to see more weeks and months worth of data at once, too. Now our Weeks view displays up to 30 weeks if that data is available. Similarly, the Months view displays data up to 30 months.
More Summaries: Want to see your all-time top posts? Are you curious how many visits your site has had from different countries? If a stat has an arrow by its title, you can click that for summaries of various periods, including a new All Time tab.
Click on an individual post title to view its summary as well, including a list of likes. Want to see what that post looks like on different devices? Click the view icon to see previews. We’ve even included an edit link in case you need to update anything.
More Insights: To find some detailed all-time data for the whole site, click on Insights. You’ll find a summary table that shows your views per month since your site began.
Click Average per Day to find the average clicks per day in each of those months. And if you’d like to drill deeper to a specific month? Just click on it and you’ll be on the Months tab again, with all of the data for that month.
Follower Totals: You can now see your WordPress.com Reader followers, email followers, and totals for your social followers in one glance. It’s all on your Insights page, and we’ve included links for easy access to more details.
A Few More Updates: We’ve added a Last Updated Timestamp so you can see when our stats last ran. We’ve added a mini stats sparkline to your My Sites toolbar. And for those who want to analyze their data further, we’ve added more Download CSV options.
Thank You! To those who provided feedback, as well as to the developers and designers who worked through iterations, thank you. We hope these small changes add up to a great experience for you, because you’re more than just a number to us.
- Mar 6, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
- Features, Stats, WordPress.com
76 Comments
Great updates – thank you!
Cheers
Josh
Wish there is more on unique views/visitors per post/page
thanks for sharing
indeed a great update…..am grateful
This is fantastic, I’ve been wanting to poke around stats with more detail like this. Thank you!
Oh it seems good
Great updates! 😊
Thank You for that. There is one thing I miss. Once upon a time, it was possible to view the entirety of the countries from where you have been visited. After the last update that vanished,is there any chance of getting it back? Still waiting for my Freshly Pressed.
Click on Countries, then click All Time. You’ll find your list there. Cheers!
this is amazing! thanks for sharing this info. cant wait for my blog to get those number of views per day 😀
same here 😊
Wow, THANK YOU! this will really help in reviewing what will work best for my blogging.
Very good work, thank you very much 😊
Helpful information, thanks. Now, if you can share tips on how to attract more attention to various pages and increase overall page views that would be great.
We can definitely help with that! This support document has tips and links to articles on getting more traffic.
This is really awesome! Love the new updates. 😁
Great work… Many thanks.
Med
That’s cool.
This helps me know how I’ve grown (or not) and makes it easier to grab my stats. Thank you so much.
Pretty sweet upgrade! Now off to see how I’m under performing LOL.
Excellent update to the stats section, makes everything so much easier to read.
Thanks for providing a few new fun stats to play with! I am a total noob so I fear my stats don’t mean much to me yet, but I love the increased options for learning about my site’s engagement.
My spark line disappeared. I was glad to read it is back, but it is still not there.
The sparkine will appear in your My Sites menu unless you’re currently viewing stats.
Thank you. It always used to be in the dashboard, and using a laptop I find that most convenient.
Ah, I understand. This iteration was for the stats under My Sites.
Yes, I know. I can’t find it there either.
OK, can you get in touch with support? http://wordpress.com/help/contact
Thank you.
Thank you for continuing to make our experience richer. I am wondering if there is a stat that details the countries from where our Followers hail. I know you detail this for views but I would like to know where my followers are located. Is this possible at this time? I am still new to this and learning as I go. I am very happy with WP and recommend it to everyone.
Great updates. I would love to see a map where you can breakdown your viewership state by state, like you can do when looking at all the countries in the world.
Thank you WP
It was helpful.
Thanks for doing this. It will make us better bloggers.
Thanks for the update on the updates. I have a question regarding the graphics on the ‘country’ section of the Stats page; used to be the flags of the countries were shown, but now all I see is a plain coloured rectangle denoting the country’s flag; wonder why this is. Thanks, look forward to your reply.
Hi @claudlakeblog, can you get in touch with support here? We’ll check it out: http://wordpress.com/help/contact
Thanks a bunch! Things are looking up!
Wow! Thank you. You are a hard-working team. I hope you know how much you are appreciated.
You never stop working. Thank you guys!
These are very nice enhancements! I moved my blog to WordPress.com years ago and initially questioned that decision. Changes such as these strongly reinforce my choice to relocate.
Seriously, I’m happy on wordpress. My blog is happy too.
I love you all!
Still prefer the old stats page. Why change something that worked well. Or at least give people the option to choose between the two.
Velda, thanks very much for all improvements you made here for all users.
Thank you! I always appreciate the new and improved additions. Alys
Thank you 😊
Stats are so important, thanks for the update!
Love the update, it seems like it’ll be so much more helpful. I cannot wait to see this.
Great. I have been enjoying my ENVCIUS THOUGHTS in WordPress and I have nothing but delight and admiration for your team. Thanks again. Please continue your innovative efforts in making great strides in the Blogosphere world.
Thanks, so much, for the time you take. It is really appreciated!
Great update Velda!
Would love to have those thousands of visitors and views that compose your stats chart example filling my stats chart someday soon!
My personal stats don’t look like this either. But one day, right? These tips may help, too:
http://en.support.wordpress.com/getting-more-views-and-traffic/
Too loveley. But I don’t like those issues making WP the slowest thing to use. I see WP getting the slowest service… it takes a while for all posts to be recognized by E.T… sorry: D.T.
If you’re having performance issues can you get in touch here? http://wordpress.com/help/contact
Who doesn’t love obsessing about stats? Thanks 🙂
Awesome changes! Look forward to dialing in to these stats in the coming months
Thank you so much for these latest metrics improvements! I like the cumulative data per country. Very helpful. Also we measure by each year. Thx!!
Is it possible to see geographic total annual usage for each year, going backwards in time?
We don’t offer that as a view, but you could download the data as a CSV for further analysis. You would click on Countries, Year, and then adjust the date in the URL as needed.
Ok, thx.
Thank you! Keep up the great work! 🙂
my stats wouldnt be good cause
i just cant seem to get going with this.
Try some of the challenges at dailypost.wordpress.com — or kick it up a notch and try one of our free courses. Your stats will start going up in no time!
where can i find those?
Wait never mind, found it! sorry about that
Glad you’ve got them!
Looks good guys. Thanks for constant improvement.
Thanks for making the WP dash board even better…the layout is simple, informative and non intimidating and with newer features you seem to have accommodated the number geeks as well
I appreciate the three columns across so there’s not so much wasted space on my 15″ screen. But I still — urgently! — want the sparkline back in the top admin bar, the way it was before. As I’ve noted before, it’s like seeing how many bars I have on my cell phone. I want that steady activity readout visible at all times.
Very glad to see these updates. Thanks for these wonderful features introduced.
Thanks for the update – nice and straightforward!
Thank you so much. You provide information I didn’t even know I wanted! I am always surprised by the various countries that show up in the stats. I am blessed that there are readers of my blog in that many countries.
Whoa!✌
Okay, wow! That is a huge update! I’m excited to see all the new features.
Thank you. It’s about time, really.
Thank you!
Thank you for explaining this a bit! 🙂
