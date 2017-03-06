The WordPress.com Blog

Your Stats Page, Updated

We listened to your suggestions and made some changes to the way we present your stats.

Mar 6, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Velda

Sometimes it’s the little things that count — especially when it comes to your stats. We’ve recently gathered some of your feedback and used it to work through a few renovations. Let’s take a quick tour!

Today First: Many of you wanted to make today’s stats a priority, with easy access to yesterday’s stats as well. So now when you visit a site’s stats, you’ll see the Days view first, with data displayed for the last 30 days. A quick click on the arrow will take you to yesterday’s stats, or you can click on any bar to view full stats for that day.

Click a bar or the arrow to switch days

See More Information at Once: If you use a wide screen, you’ll notice we’ve widened the display area and included three columns of statistics. Smaller screens still display one or two columns — whatever fits your device best.

Many of you wanted to be able to see more weeks and months worth of data at once, too. Now our Weeks view displays up to 30 weeks if that data is available. Similarly, the Months view displays data up to 30 months.

view-30-monhts-at-a-time

click-the-arrow More Summaries: Want to see your all-time top posts? Are you curious how many visits your site has had from different countries? If a stat has an arrow by its title, you can click that for summaries of various periods, including a new All Time tab.

Click on an individual post title to view its summary as well, including a list of likes. Want to see what that post looks like on different devices? Click the view icon to see previews. We’ve even included an edit link in case you need to update anything.

More Insights: To find some detailed all-time data for the whole site, click on Insights. You’ll find a summary table that shows your views per month since your site began.

all-time-views

Click Average per Day to find the average clicks per day in each of those months. And if you’d like to drill deeper to a specific month? Just click on it and you’ll be on the Months tab again, with all of the data for that month.

Follower Totals: You can now see your WordPress.com Reader followers, email followers, and totals for your social followers in one glance. It’s all on your Insights page, and we’ve included links for easy access to more details.

A Few More Updates: We’ve added a Last Updated Timestamp so you can see when our stats last ran. We’ve added a mini stats sparkline to your My Sites toolbar. And for those who want to analyze their data further, we’ve added more Download CSV options.

Thank You! To those who provided feedback, as well as to the developers and designers who worked through iterations, thank you. We hope these small changes add up to a great experience for you, because you’re more than just a number to us.

76 Comments

  1. Golf is Mental Mar 6th at 4:08 pm

    Great updates – thank you!

    Cheers
    Josh

    Liked by 5 people

  2. mohamadkarbi Mar 6th at 4:13 pm

    Wish there is more on unique views/visitors per post/page

    Liked by 5 people

  3. wardrobemadness Mar 6th at 4:27 pm

    thanks for sharing

    Liked by 2 people

  4. simidaveblog Mar 6th at 4:39 pm

    indeed a great update…..am grateful

    Liked by 3 people

  5. victoriaously Mar 6th at 4:44 pm

    This is fantastic, I’ve been wanting to poke around stats with more detail like this. Thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Confused Thoughts Mar 6th at 4:46 pm

    Oh it seems good

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Itanamara Santarem Mar 6th at 4:55 pm

    Great updates! 😊

    Liked by 1 person

  8. enochered Mar 6th at 5:02 pm

    Thank You for that. There is one thing I miss. Once upon a time, it was possible to view the entirety of the countries from where you have been visited. After the last update that vanished,is there any chance of getting it back? Still waiting for my Freshly Pressed.

    Liked by 2 people

  9. ambatopia Mar 6th at 5:05 pm

    this is amazing! thanks for sharing this info. cant wait for my blog to get those number of views per day 😀

    Liked by 2 people

  10. designsbyheidi Mar 6th at 5:07 pm

    Wow, THANK YOU! this will really help in reviewing what will work best for my blogging.

    Like

  11. Gyslaine LE GAL Mar 6th at 5:18 pm

    Very good work, thank you very much 😊

    Liked by 1 person

  12. scrivenerlf Mar 6th at 5:23 pm

    Helpful information, thanks. Now, if you can share tips on how to attract more attention to various pages and increase overall page views that would be great.

    Liked by 3 people

  13. Nicole Mar 6th at 5:33 pm

    This is really awesome! Love the new updates. 😁

    Like

  14. M. Abbassa Mar 6th at 5:44 pm

    Great work… Many thanks.
    Med

    Liked by 1 person

  15. nuella22 Mar 6th at 5:54 pm

    That’s cool.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. eileendandashi Mar 6th at 5:59 pm

    This helps me know how I’ve grown (or not) and makes it easier to grab my stats. Thank you so much.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Toby Barnett Mar 6th at 6:10 pm

    Pretty sweet upgrade! Now off to see how I’m under performing LOL.

    Like

  18. Paul Bowler Mar 6th at 6:22 pm

    Excellent update to the stats section, makes everything so much easier to read.

    Like

  19. Marissa Walker Mar 6th at 6:22 pm

    Thanks for providing a few new fun stats to play with! I am a total noob so I fear my stats don’t mean much to me yet, but I love the increased options for learning about my site’s engagement.

    Like

  20. Clare Flourish Mar 6th at 6:24 pm

    My spark line disappeared. I was glad to read it is back, but it is still not there.

    Like

  21. zenbaby Mar 6th at 6:26 pm

    Thank you for continuing to make our experience richer. I am wondering if there is a stat that details the countries from where our Followers hail. I know you detail this for views but I would like to know where my followers are located. Is this possible at this time? I am still new to this and learning as I go. I am very happy with WP and recommend it to everyone.

    Like

  22. iseebeautyallaroundbyrobpaine Mar 6th at 6:26 pm

    Great updates. I would love to see a map where you can breakdown your viewership state by state, like you can do when looking at all the countries in the world.

    Like

  23. Vinod R. Patel Mar 6th at 6:47 pm

    Thank you WP

    Like

  24. shruti verma Mar 6th at 6:48 pm

    It was helpful.

    Like

  25. Nicole Mölders Mar 6th at 6:51 pm

    Thanks for doing this. It will make us better bloggers.

    Like

  26. claudlakeblog Mar 6th at 7:03 pm

    Thanks for the update on the updates. I have a question regarding the graphics on the ‘country’ section of the Stats page; used to be the flags of the countries were shown, but now all I see is a plain coloured rectangle denoting the country’s flag; wonder why this is. Thanks, look forward to your reply.

    Like

  27. yashicachris Mar 6th at 7:28 pm

    Thanks a bunch! Things are looking up!

    Like

  28. Lynn Mar 6th at 7:57 pm

    Wow! Thank you. You are a hard-working team. I hope you know how much you are appreciated.

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Laly York Mar 6th at 8:02 pm

    You never stop working. Thank you guys!

    Like

  30. Keith V. Mar 6th at 8:27 pm

    These are very nice enhancements! I moved my blog to WordPress.com years ago and initially questioned that decision. Changes such as these strongly reinforce my choice to relocate.

    Like

  31. Teslim Opemipo Omipidan Mar 6th at 8:32 pm

    Seriously, I’m happy on wordpress. My blog is happy too.
    I love you all!

    Like

  32. Edward Brain Mar 6th at 8:59 pm

    Still prefer the old stats page. Why change something that worked well. Or at least give people the option to choose between the two.

    Liked by 1 person

  33. sufreireblog Mar 6th at 9:02 pm

    Velda, thanks very much for all improvements you made here for all users.

    Like

  34. Born To Organize Mar 6th at 9:19 pm

    Thank you! I always appreciate the new and improved additions. Alys

    Like

  35. Adrian Evans Photographer Mar 6th at 9:38 pm

    Thank you 😊

    Like

  36. Steve Higgins Mar 6th at 10:25 pm

    Stats are so important, thanks for the update!

    Like

  37. Miss Dino Mar 6th at 10:31 pm

    Love the update, it seems like it’ll be so much more helpful. I cannot wait to see this.

    Like

  38. nvsubbaraman Mar 6th at 11:07 pm

    Great. I have been enjoying my ENVCIUS THOUGHTS in WordPress and I have nothing but delight and admiration for your team. Thanks again. Please continue your innovative efforts in making great strides in the Blogosphere world.

    Like

  39. cheyenne65 Mar 6th at 11:08 pm

    Thanks, so much, for the time you take. It is really appreciated!

    Like

  40. mtltechwriter Mar 6th at 11:11 pm

    Great update Velda!

    Would love to have those thousands of visitors and views that compose your stats chart example filling my stats chart someday soon!

    Liked by 1 person

  41. Daggi Dinkelschnitte Mar 6th at 11:19 pm

    Too loveley. But I don’t like those issues making WP the slowest thing to use. I see WP getting the slowest service… it takes a while for all posts to be recognized by E.T… sorry: D.T.

    Like

  42. Photography Journal Blog Mar 6th at 11:34 pm

    Who doesn’t love obsessing about stats? Thanks 🙂

    Like

  43. Paul Davis Solutions Mar 6th at 11:56 pm

    Awesome changes! Look forward to dialing in to these stats in the coming months

    Like

  44. Jean Mar 7th at 12:42 am

    Thank you so much for these latest metrics improvements! I like the cumulative data per country. Very helpful. Also we measure by each year. Thx!!

    Like

  45. Jean Mar 7th at 12:47 am

    Is it possible to see geographic total annual usage for each year, going backwards in time?

    Like

  46. SheryL♥ Mar 7th at 1:09 am

    Thank you! Keep up the great work! 🙂

    Like

  47. coastalcherokee Mar 7th at 1:33 am

    my stats wouldnt be good cause
    i just cant seem to get going with this.

    Like

  48. livinggaybrisbane Mar 7th at 2:47 am

    Looks good guys. Thanks for constant improvement.

    Like

  49. homeomart Mar 7th at 3:20 am

    Thanks for making the WP dash board even better…the layout is simple, informative and non intimidating and with newer features you seem to have accommodated the number geeks as well

    Like

  50. PiedType Mar 7th at 3:21 am

    I appreciate the three columns across so there’s not so much wasted space on my 15″ screen. But I still — urgently! — want the sparkline back in the top admin bar, the way it was before. As I’ve noted before, it’s like seeing how many bars I have on my cell phone. I want that steady activity readout visible at all times.

    Like

  51. Venkatacharya Mar 7th at 5:59 am

    Very glad to see these updates. Thanks for these wonderful features introduced.

    Like

  52. Audrey Jones Mar 7th at 6:26 am

    Thanks for the update – nice and straightforward!

    Like

  53. Our Father's Daughters Mar 7th at 3:04 pm

    Thank you so much. You provide information I didn’t even know I wanted! I am always surprised by the various countries that show up in the stats. I am blessed that there are readers of my blog in that many countries.

    Like

  54. Archee Mar 7th at 3:07 pm

    Whoa!✌

    Like

  55. thegirlwiththecamera Mar 7th at 8:26 pm

    Okay, wow! That is a huge update! I’m excited to see all the new features.

    Like

  56. Darlene Dranda Mar 7th at 10:41 pm

    Thank you. It’s about time, really.

    Like

  57. MummyConfessions Mar 8th at 6:15 pm

    Thank you for explaining this a bit! 🙂

    Like

