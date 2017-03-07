The WordPress.com Blog

Introducing WordPress.com for Google Docs: A New Way Forward for Collaborative Editing

Save your Google Docs drafts as WordPress blog posts in seconds.

Mar 7, 2017 @ 7:01 pm

George Hotelling

We are happy to announce WordPress.com for Google Docs, a new add-on that lets you write, edit, and collaborate in Google Docs, then save it as a blog post on any WordPress.com or Jetpack-connected WordPress site. Your images and most formatting will carry over too. No more copy-and-paste headaches!

To get started, just go to the Google Web Store page and click to install it.

You will be prompted to give our plugin access to post on your behalf, and then you are ready to write.

When you’re ready to save a Google Docs draft as a blog post, go to the Add-ons menu and open WordPress.com for Google Docs. A sidebar will appear where you can add WordPress.com or Jetpack-connected sites.

Click the Save Draft button — when it’s saved, a preview link will appear so you can see how it looks on your site. Edit the post in WordPress.com to make any small tweaks, then hit publish when you’re ready to go live!

You can find the source code on GitHub if you want to take a closer look at how things work. And, of course, this post was composed in Google Docs and posted with the WordPress.com Add-on for Google Docs.

39 Comments

  1. Cle Mar 7th at 7:09 pm

    Oooooh yeeeeesss! I cannot wait to give it a try!
    I was waiting for a new editor since the live writer was discharged by windows!

  2. Pranab Chatterjee Mar 7th at 7:27 pm

    This is indeed a wonderful update, as it will allow users like me, who spend tons of time on Google Docs to blog more effectively!

  3. Fatima Mar 7th at 7:27 pm

    Is this only for Macs?

    • George Hotelling Mar 7th at 7:59 pm

      No, this will work on Windows, Linux, or any web browser that Google Docs supports.

      • Fatima Mar 8th at 4:41 pm

        It was a little slow to connect but it did work. Plus, I sometimes run into people who tell me about a new tool/app and learn it’s for IOS while I use Android or it’s for a MAC and I use a PC. Thank you for answering and I will enjoy using this using DOCS on my tablet.

  4. Sven Seebeck Mar 7th at 7:36 pm

    This is a very nice addition. Looking forward to give this a try.

  5. David Boles Mar 7th at 7:45 pm

    This is excellent, enhanced, utilization! I live in Google Docs all day, and now being able to bind that workflow directly back to my blog is a Godsend of Multitasking! Thank you for the ongoing services innovations!

  6. Luke Cavanagh Mar 7th at 7:46 pm

    Very cool.

  7. Jo Smith Mar 7th at 8:09 pm

    Cool! Might have to try.

  8. stainedglas Mar 7th at 8:40 pm

    You can only use chrome with this addon

    • George Hotelling Mar 8th at 2:09 pm

      The add-on will work in all major desktop browsers. If you are experiencing an issue please contact us to let us know which browser you are experiencing issues in.

  9. adal2com25 Mar 7th at 10:01 pm

    I can’t for that update!

  10. mtltechwriter Mar 7th at 11:28 pm

    This wonderful however, since it will be saved to the Google “cloud” your work cedes copyright to Google by default or does WordPress have a special arrangement with Alphabet(Google) on this or am I wrong?

  11. Ileane Mar 7th at 11:33 pm

    This is truly an amazing update. I hope bloggers will take advantage of this and I will spread the word with my friends.Thanks so much!

  12. ismailimail Mar 7th at 11:41 pm

    This is a very welcome development. Thank you.

    Did a quick test. Could not make an image show up in the draft post, when the image is inserted via a URL. Is this possible?

    • George Hotelling Mar 8th at 2:02 pm

      In our testing, when an image is inserted by URL the image will be uploaded to your media library and inserted into the draft. Please try it again and make sure that you are using a publicly available URL for the image.

      • ismailimail Mar 8th at 3:08 pm

        Several of my blog posts today have been saved (and now published) via Google Docs. I could not make the images show up in my media library on any of the posts. The images I am inserting via URL, are all public.

        Please let me know if you want me to do something different. I am more than willing to help you troubleshoot this for me. It will be a significant time-saver if I could insert images via URL in Google Docs.

  13. Hembrodian Mar 7th at 11:46 pm

    Very good having Google Docs work like this it will speed up the process and complements Publicize!

  14. Miss Mindful Sparkles Mar 8th at 12:51 am

    Can’t wait to try it!!!

  15. SG Mar 8th at 1:19 am

    Hi George!

    I tried installing the add-on, but after logging in to my WP site to complete authorization, nothing happens. Where can we go for support? I really wanna start using this for my blog!

  16. Foodengineeringg Mar 8th at 3:04 am

    A nice update yeah…I liked it!👍

  17. Prisca Elzen Mar 8th at 3:21 am

    Excited to try this!

  18. HeidiMac Mar 8th at 3:42 am

    Can you use this off line?

  19. noovihandayani Mar 8th at 3:49 am

    Thank you for sharing this info, really glad knowing this!!

  20. Jason McFadden Mar 8th at 5:09 am

    Can’t wait to try this. Looks great!

  21. Orit.Sha Mar 8th at 9:11 am

    unfortunately it took just the text without the design definitions

    • George Hotelling Mar 8th at 1:53 pm

      Right now we are only supporting the most used formatting features. As designs get more complex, we run into conflicts with themes so there is a limit to what we can support. We will keep this in mind as we plan out the future of the add-on. Thanks for trying it out!

  22. Luminus Mar 8th at 9:33 am

    Reblogged this on Luminus Alabi.

  23. Ellen Sinclair Mar 8th at 10:18 am

    Keen to give it a go! I do most of my writing in Google Docs so this is great!

  24. Lewis Colen Mar 8th at 12:38 pm

    Amazing achievement. Let me try it.. 🙂

  25. gaillegrand Mar 8th at 12:59 pm

    This is an awesome feature. I’ve been thinking about blogging again and this is the little nudge I needed. Using columns should work nicely and I’m looking forward to trying it out soon. Thanks so much.

  26. Alex Yong Mar 8th at 1:42 pm

    Hey, it seems to work good so far. I saved a draft. I haven’t published anything yet but I’m pretty sure I will this week! Thanks Automattic

  27. pschrauwers Mar 8th at 1:56 pm

    great feature! Is there a way to define tags and categories prior to saving as draft into wordpress?

  28. sagemtnmom Mar 8th at 2:22 pm

    Reblogged this on Trail Mix and commented:
    Sharing for fellow wordpress bloggers with the full disclaimer I have not tested it out yet. I do plan to try this in the next week or so. If you have feedback please do post your experience the comments!

