A Few Tiny Steps Towards an Improved Writing Space at WordPress.com
Today we’re proud to unveil some design changes to the WordPress.com editor. It has the same great features you’ve come to expect, but with a cleaner, more refined experience — and a few new improvements, like a distraction-free writing mode.
To give you a tour, I chatted with the two people who helped to create it. Joen Asmussen and Matías Ventura are two Europe-based computational designers at Automattic who have been designing different aspects of the WordPress.com experience over the past six years. It’s certainly come a long way from its very first prototype:
… and we also know there’s still a long way to go!
JM: Much of what we know about design is grounded in experiences in the physical world, and you can learn a lot about a designer from the objects that they admire. I understand that your favorite designed object is a … door handle?
Joen: Hah, yes indeed! Or perhaps clarification is needed — one of my favorites. A guiding principle of mine is that the best design is invisible. It is functional to the point that you forget how it works: you just use it. The door handle is a design that has been honed for who knows how long — it’s easy to forget that it was once designed from scratch. And everyone knows how to use a door handle. That makes it a great design.
JM: What inspirations do you take from those objects to the work you bring to a digitally based product?
Matías: I think that same clarity of purpose and the ability to adapt to whatever complex ideas a person wants to express or achieve is something digital tools should seek to provide. The WordPress editor is a good example of this goal, because it needs to be immediately evident for someone who wants to just write yet also capable of fulfilling a varied spectrum of needs.
Joen: Products are never finished, and there are always aspects that can be refined or improved, the ultimate goal being to make using the product easier, faster, second-nature. If we can refine the editor to the point that its usage becomes second nature, we’ll have something great.
Today, we know that design is more about iteration than it is about perfection, but that absolutely does not stop designers like Joen and Matías from iterating with the spirit of perfection. And with the new set of refinements launching today on WordPress.com, one can definitely see that commitment to craft in action. Those refinements include:
- A new distraction-free writing mode.
- Your recent drafts available in the top toolbar.
- Better clarity on the saved state of a post.
- Permanently visible publish/preview buttons.
Together, we hope they will they help fine-tune the writing experience. (And if you have a self-hosted WordPress site with the Jetpack plugin, you’ll also be able to use the new editor features.)
JM: What are you most excited about with this improved writing experience, and what do you hope most for the writer when they’re using it?
Joen: Everything has a right place. In this iteration, we’ve tried to find those places for the preview and publish buttons, as well as the post settings. By making the buttons permanently visible and the sidebar optionally toggled, my hope is that the combination will provide a seamless flow for both the person who just wants to write, as well as the person who needs to configure their post settings.
Matías: I’m glad we were able to bring back the notion of a distraction free environment that puts the content in the center. I’m also fond of the recent drafts menu next to the “Write” button, as it provides a quick way to carry on with your unfinished posts. These editor refinements have the potential to let your work on WordPress keep you deeply in the productive state of flow.
JM: Are there any other design evolutions or revolutions coming down the pipeline for WordPress.com that you can speak about?
Joen: There’s a group of us focusing on editor improvements right now in the WordPress community at large. The key bits are embracing “blocks” as a way to attach more advanced layout options to each section of a post, so people can easily and quickly write richer articles than they could in the past.
Matías: We want to make it easy, and pleasurable, to create any kind of content with the editor. I believe that the essence of design is about the intersection of culture and technology — and we’re doing just that with this improved writing experience. It is a privilege that this effort is being done within the diverse open source community of WordPress, it means you not only own your content but you also have ownership over the tools with which it is created.
JM: Thanks so much for your time, Joen and Matías! I’ve enjoyed using the new distraction-free writing experience and can tell you I definitely got this post finished a little faster than usual. You’ve given me new focus.
It looks great but will take some time getting used to.
Congrats! I already noticed the changes and like them a lot! Looking forward to what else you are going to do with the editor.
I still prefer the traditional editor in the WP-ADMIN.
I wasn’t too crazy about it at first, but the changes aren’t so bad! Will just have to get used to everything being on the right instead of the left.
My only problem is that when I’m at the bottom of a post I’m working on (especially a longer one), it doesn’t always scroll to the bottom? I feel like I need more scrolling space down there. Not sure if that makes sense. I didn’t have this problem before the change.
We are aware of a problem with the text editor in Firefox, and will be pushing a fix to that shortly. Thank you!
Awesome, thanks!
This issue should be fixed!
Agree that traditional editor in WP-ADMIN beats this so-called ‘Improved editor’.
Every time I give it try, I have to fire up the traditional editor to get to the tools and options I use all the time as they are not in the ‘improved editor’, or I just can’t find them.
I’m going to be honest, the position and size of the publish and schedule button is completely wrong. It is even more difficult not to accidentally hit publish when you are trying to set up a schedule (even worse when using a touch screen and not a mouse) and given this is the one button you are going to use every single time you are writing a post it needs far more prominence in the design.
Also, why don’t the tools scroll down the page when you are writing long posts. To have to return to the top of the post to run the spell check or insert a link is just plain silly.
We’d like to revisit the publish button to see if we can improve it. Stay tuned!
They should — which browser are you using? Thank you.
Now that’s interesting. Yesterday that most definitely wasn’t happening. Now, they do stay visible at the top but yesterday they just scrolled off the page.
We pushed a fix very recently 😉
If you’d like to schedule with a button less close to the publish button, you can use the scheduling tool in the Post Settings sidebar.
That said, having a publish now button and a separate scheduling button would probably make like easier.
I see this as screen real estate saver for smaller mobile devices. For those who have been blogging for last few years, WP-Admin., works fine for my edit needs. I can see for those learning wordpress.com for blogging in past year or so, overwhelmed with too many buttons, choices.
I don’t see the Edit backend in terms of “distractions”.
Thanks, great that’s its still incremental innovation. Step by step going towards change makes most of us less resistant. 80% old 20% new
I find myself needing the access I get from WP-Admin rather more but I think the bigger thing is the needs of the mobile blogger are different from one using something like laptop or a traditional desktop pc which can’t be easily replaced by this more mobile friendly set up. You see this even on sites revamped for mainly mobile users where the desktop experience is somewhat reduced.
I like the new design. It is indeed clutter free, less distractions. Will need some time to getting used to the new interface.
I was thinking if there is or could be like a category altogether, which could be used as a draft folder. I mean hidden from the public view, where all drafts could be sorted and saved into. As such, I believe the categories that are in a blog show up on the site. Is there a possibility to create a category but not have it show up on the website? What say?
The post tools and features moving to the right hand side, is a welcome change. Thank you. I have some feedback:
The category list is showing up in alphabetic sort order. This is unlike how it shows up in the classic editor. Although the search filter is nice, but please see if you can provide an ability to keep the same classic sort look for categories. Otherwise it will be very hard to adjust.
Please change the “beep beep bop” terminology. You must have seen countless number of people complaining about it.
Setting the Featured Image makes it show up at the top of the editor (in a very large size). This takes up too much of the screen space for no good reason. This was one of the first gripe I had which made me not use the new editor. The same is still the case. The featured image at the top of the screen is really useless because it is also there on the right hand side (exactly like how it is in the classic editor). Please consider not showing the featured image at the top of the screen in the editor view.
Some good feedback items here, I’ve passed it on to the team!
Now that’s interesting…!
Looks better, but I agree with those who say this is best for writers on mobile devices. On my desktop, I prefer the WP-Admin space and don’t find it cumbersome at all—except that now the option to go there is at the bottom of the My Sites menu. Maybe that is to help newbie writers avoid a space that might be confusing to them. It’s all good, as long as you don’t take away the WP-Admin from us.
The revised editor showed up for me a few days ago and almost immediately I discovered distraction-free mode. Which I really like! But I like more that I *so easily* discovered it. Bravo!
As with all things it will take a bit of getting use to however it would have been nice to get a bit of notice. I signed in and there it was…. a bit confusing without an introduction.
It took me by surprise but I do like the changes. Can I bring up something related to the word press editor? I often work out of coffee shops using their WiFi and with that the wp-editor becomes very slow and often unusable. That’s due to slow WiFi. My workaround is to write in Microsoft Word off line, and then publish to word press, often as a draft. It would be great if I could use the wp-editor off line and then download when I want to. Might that be a future possibility? Its just a suggestion.
Great feedback. I know it’s not Word, but would our new Google Docs add-on work for you? You can also try the Desktop app, which should run faster as it runs off your local machine.
I still at tims like to use the old WP editor, but otherwise, before the change, I liked that editor. Especially on a touch screen. This one is taking some getting used to for me, but I do like it when on my laptop, but now more frustrating on a touch screen.
I really like it. In my humble opinion, it looks cleaner and in a way, it feels more natural. Don’t know if I made much sense.
I like the revisions link on the new editor and the scheduler adjacent to publish –
This is great. Looks really nice. So cool to have this option or use the new Google Docs add-on integration. Great to see continuing improvements to the platform.
Where have the categories and tags moved to? Up till this update they were available on posts but now they have disappeared! Also the options take up all the screen space in portrait mode on Tablet, I’m having to work landscape (and keyboard takes up all the room) or continually switch to desktop mode!
I don’t understand why there are no styling buttons in the HTML editor. Why is that?
Watch this space 😉
Back to the way it used to be. Love it. Thanks.
One more feedback.
The editor processes html table and short codes, right within the Visual tab. It then throws lots of additional and unnecessary HTML tags in the html window. This is unlike how the classic editor reacts. It adds clutter and make it an unusable experience. Please look into it.
The new design felt strange at first since I was already used to all the options being on the left, but I love how I can access (and know how many at first glance) my drafts with the new interface. Haven’t used the distraction-free design yet, but it’s tempting me!
I like this one! Thanks! Keep up the great work!
It’s pretty. I do like how it’s clutter free. But, it doesn’t show my specific theme’s “post options”, so that requires me to log back into the classic version to use these options.
I wish the editor also had free fonts we could write with or was presented with the font available on the theme as the old writing editor.
“Also, why don’t the tools scroll down the page when you are writing long posts. To have to return to the top of the post to run the spell check or insert a link is just plain silly.”
Commenting on this statement… I use Safari or Firefox and my toolbar does not come down with the text box. Sometimes there is a bar across what I am writing and I cannot find my place to continue with the post.
This is a very much welcomed features! Subtle but increased workflow and efficiency. I’m already a big fan of Medium’s writing tools and looks like WordPress is going the same way too, which is nice by the way. Thank you!
One thing that still irritate me much is the ability to select the images based on the ‘uploaded to this post’ like the classic editor. I have several contributors and editors working on posts and sometimes when I left the draft for a while, it’s gonna take a while to find the images already uploaded.
I’m hoping this pull request to add a “This post” filter to the media modal will merge soon.
https://github.com/Automattic/wp-calypso/pull/10466
Will have to get use to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Design. Looks much better and comfortable.
Thanks
Seems look much better. Thanks for sharing
So far I like the new editor. I like how it prompts me to take care of the categories and tags part of my post first, so I get that out of the way. It used to be something I’d leave until the end and sometimes almost forget. Thanks for the update, posting is less of a chore now.
i’ve heard it explained as a good interface is like a good wait staff. they are there if you need them and otherwise, they stay out of your way. the new wordpress does a pretty good job of pulling that off.
