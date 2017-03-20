The WordPress.com Blog

Save Your Favorite Images and Media on WordPress.com, Anytime

Now you can access your Media Library and upload images even when you’re not writing a post.

Mar 20, 2017 @ 3:13 pm

Kerry Liu

We’ve added a new media section to your WordPress.com dashboard, allowing you to bulk upload, edit, and tweak your media files. Let’s look at the changes:

Upload Media in Bulk

Add new items in bulk by going to MediaAdd New to activate the file picker. You can also drag and drop items right onto the page.

Edit Media

Now you can edit media files as you add them to your post or directly from the media section. To modify media information like the title or caption, select the items you would like to edit, then click Edit.

In the details view, you can update the title, caption, and description. Any changes made in these fields will be saved automatically for you.

Edit Photos

If you have a photo that needs to be cropped or rotated you can now update this here, too! From the media detail view select Edit Image.

In the Image Editor (see this guide for full instructions), you can crop, rotate, and flip images directly on WordPress.com.

If you’re happy with the changes you’ve made, select Done.

Search

Finding a previously uploaded media item is easier, too. Go to the filter tabs to sort media by file type, or select the magnifying glass to open the search field and search for images by title. In the details view, you can copy the URL link for use in a new post or page.

We hope you enjoy these updates to your Media Library!

22 Comments

  1. bipolarsojourner Mar 20th at 3:44 pm

    cool. how about adding a media button the the app interface. that would be helpful.

  2. Paul Bowler Mar 20th at 4:09 pm

    Great new features, will have to check this out. 🙂

  3. Chris Lauzon Mar 20th at 4:23 pm

    Reblogged this on Chris Lauzon's Blog.

  4. andythehomelessguy Mar 20th at 5:09 pm

    Awesome, you “guys” are great! Can’t wait to use this new, powerful, useful, feature…

  5. ismailimail Mar 20th at 5:35 pm

    A resize (scale up with an additional layer) option would have been a complete solution. I do a lot of image resizing (using Google Drawing) before upload. This is mostly due to the fact that Featured Image does not scale them properly for slider view.

  6. designsbyheidi Mar 20th at 5:53 pm

    I am going to LOVE this for my blog posts! Thanks. Designsbyheidi.wordpress.com

  7. Teslim Opemipo Omipidan Mar 20th at 5:53 pm

    Nice one. I’ll go try it.

  8. JoAnn Chateau Mar 20th at 5:59 pm

    Fantastic! A suggestion to make media search even better: TAGS. 🙂

    I formerly used a plugin to do this on my self-hosted WP site. For instance, I used media tags like “branding” and “category” for images I used over and over. It made blogging life much smoother.

  9. Bren Mar 20th at 6:35 pm

    Fabulous!

  10. nvsubbaraman Mar 20th at 6:40 pm

    Great. Thanks

  11. Pospi O Otuson Mar 20th at 7:27 pm

    this is awesome. Wow great

  12. Zara Altair Mar 20th at 7:43 pm

    Reblogged this on The Story Bodyguard and commented:
    New feature for WordPress.

  13. erikleo Mar 20th at 7:57 pm

    There is no MEDIA icon/section on the left hand side of my blog page???

  14. Biblicon Mar 20th at 8:05 pm

    Access to the media and addition of links direct from the HTML editor instead of only from the visual editor would be helpful

  15. WISE Quotes Mar 20th at 8:58 pm

    Thank you

  16. John Mar 20th at 9:31 pm

    Great news – really looking forward to trying this out! (Thanks for listening WordPress!)

  17. esteemconsult Mar 21st at 12:49 am

    Great. Will use as I move forward with my blog

  18. matraskarate Mar 21st at 4:22 am

    Thanks for sharing.

  19. kiangablog Mar 21st at 4:53 am

    Many thanks. I’m a newbie to WordPress but love the ease of setting up my blog. This will be a great bonus.

