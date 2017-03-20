Now you can access your Media Library and upload images even when you’re not writing a post.
The WordPress.com Blog
Save Your Favorite Images and Media on WordPress.com, Anytime
We’ve added a new media section to your WordPress.com dashboard, allowing you to bulk upload, edit, and tweak your media files. Let’s look at the changes:
Upload Media in Bulk
Add new items in bulk by going to Media → Add New to activate the file picker. You can also drag and drop items right onto the page.
Edit Media
Now you can edit media files as you add them to your post or directly from the media section. To modify media information like the title or caption, select the items you would like to edit, then click Edit.
In the details view, you can update the title, caption, and description. Any changes made in these fields will be saved automatically for you.
Edit Photos
If you have a photo that needs to be cropped or rotated you can now update this here, too! From the media detail view select Edit Image.
In the Image Editor (see this guide for full instructions), you can crop, rotate, and flip images directly on WordPress.com.
If you’re happy with the changes you’ve made, select Done.
Search
Finding a previously uploaded media item is easier, too. Go to the filter tabs to sort media by file type, or select the magnifying glass to open the search field and search for images by title. In the details view, you can copy the URL link for use in a new post or page.
We hope you enjoy these updates to your Media Library!
- Mar 20, 2017 @ 3:13 pm
22 Comments
cool. how about adding a media button the the app interface. that would be helpful.
We’re currently working on improving the media experience in the mobile apps and the desktop app.
Great new features, will have to check this out. 🙂
Reblogged this on Chris Lauzon's Blog.
Awesome, you “guys” are great! Can’t wait to use this new, powerful, useful, feature…
A resize (scale up with an additional layer) option would have been a complete solution. I do a lot of image resizing (using Google Drawing) before upload. This is mostly due to the fact that Featured Image does not scale them properly for slider view.
I am going to LOVE this for my blog posts! Thanks. Designsbyheidi.wordpress.com
Nice one. I’ll go try it.
Fantastic! A suggestion to make media search even better: TAGS. 🙂
I formerly used a plugin to do this on my self-hosted WP site. For instance, I used media tags like “branding” and “category” for images I used over and over. It made blogging life much smoother.
Fabulous!
Great. Thanks
this is awesome. Wow great
Reblogged this on The Story Bodyguard and commented:
New feature for WordPress.
There is no MEDIA icon/section on the left hand side of my blog page???
Hello Erik, the media section is on the left hand side of the WordPress.com dashboard. You should see it if you go to https://wordpress.com/media/.
Access to the media and addition of links direct from the HTML editor instead of only from the visual editor would be helpful
Thank you for the feedback, we agree and you will get that feature very shortly! In fact you can test this and other early features on our public test environment. You can read more about it here https://horizonfeedback.wordpress.com/2017/03/03/call-for-testing-calypso-html-toolbar/.
Thank you
Great news – really looking forward to trying this out! (Thanks for listening WordPress!)
Great. Will use as I move forward with my blog
Thanks for sharing.
Many thanks. I’m a newbie to WordPress but love the ease of setting up my blog. This will be a great bonus.
