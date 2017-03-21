The WordPress.com Blog

New in Reader: Combined Cards

Go ahead and follow that prolific site. We’ll keep it organized for you.

Mar 21, 2017 @ 3:36 pm

Derek Powazek

If you’ve ever followed a frequently updating site in Reader, you may have noticed a problem. When one of your followed sites goes on a posting streak, it can easily overwhelm your stream, causing you to miss posts from less frequent sites.

Today we launched a new feature to alleviate this problem: Combined Cards. Now, when a site you follow gets prolific, we’ll combine those posts into a single card — provided the posts are all from the same day and uninterrupted by posts from other sites.

Here’s a recent example from Time Magazine. (Did you know you can follow Time in Reader? You can!) Before on the left, after on the right.

cc-example

For Writers: If you post once a day, your posts will never be combined in Reader. If you post more than once a day, it’s possible your posts will be combined for some readers and not others — it depends on how many other sites they follow and when they post. Posts will only be combined if they’re uninterrupted by other posts.

For Readers: Your Followed Sites stream still shows all the posts from the sites you follow, in exactly the same order. The only thing that’s changed is that if a site posts a string of new posts, we’ll combine them into one card so they take up less vertical space.

We hope this change makes Reader more pleasant to use, and helps you feel comfortable following more frequently updating sites. If you’d like some suggestions, here are some great high frequency sites we recommend: Fortune, People, Laughing SquidUproxxThe Sports DailyHeavy, TechCrunchBlack America Web, and BGR. Remember to click the “Follow” link at the top of the page to add it to your Reader.

WordPress.com members can visit Reader in the usual spot. Not a member yet? Join us. And thanks, as always, for being part of the WordPress.com community.

19 Comments

  1. Sven Seebeck Mar 21st at 4:02 pm

    Great! I’m enjoying the recent improvements on the Reader.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Pranab Chatterjee Mar 21st at 4:26 pm

    This is a very good update. In fact, it could provide a magazine-like reading experience where the posts from a particular blog are clubbed together. This could be particularly good for readers who subscribe to blogs from a wide variety of subjects, like I do! I can now scan them by “topics”. Kudos to the WordPress team for keeping on improving the service here. Cheers!

    Liked by 5 people

  3. wolfshades Mar 21st at 4:36 pm

    I actually stopped reading so many blogs in the reader because of this problem. Glad to see you’ve rectified it. Can’t wait to dive in again.

    Liked by 5 people

  4. Rosaliene Bacchus Mar 21st at 4:40 pm

    A big thank you! I stopped following some interesting bloggers because they cluttered up my reader stream.

    Liked by 7 people

  5. Nickel Boy Graphics Mar 21st at 4:47 pm

    Thank you SO MUCH for doing this! There were some tags that I’ve followed where this really was a problem. It felt like I was scrolling to infinity before getting something by a different person. (This seemed to be like the same post but in all different languages, or just continually reposting what was found on other blogs?) Anyway, thank you SO MUCH for doing this!

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Ally L. Mare Mar 21st at 4:59 pm

    I just realized it. It will surely helps but can you guys maintain the likes and comments shortcut too?

    Liked by 3 people

  7. thegirlwiththecamera Mar 21st at 5:55 pm

    All these new updates are amazing and extremely helpful. Thanks!

    Liked by 3 people

  8. Paul Bowler Mar 21st at 6:07 pm

    I think this is a brilliant idea. I follow a lot Reader feed used to get clogged up, so this really tidies things up and makes sure I don’t miss any posts.

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Lyagushka (Meirav) Mar 21st at 6:07 pm

    That’s brilliant! There’s a blog I stopped following because they were posting so much. Thank you for realising it’s a problem and coming up with an elegant solution!

    Liked by 4 people

  10. David Bennett Mar 21st at 7:04 pm

    Good news and much appreciated.

    It was the high post rate of Time magazine that caused me to stop following it – and for precisely the reason you have now ‘cured’.

    Liked by 3 people

  11. kenh2os Mar 21st at 8:18 pm

    Perfect fix. Right on WP !

    Liked by 3 people

  12. Jean Mar 21st at 10:11 pm

    Great idea for readers following newsy blogs.

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Pablo Cuzco Mar 21st at 10:25 pm

    Very timely. After this update, I just re-followed sites I had dropped for this very reason!

    Liked by 4 people

  14. Emily Small Mar 22nd at 12:16 am

    Ah, this is brilliant. Thank you!

    Liked by 3 people

  15. Home's Cool! Mar 22nd at 12:30 am

    This is a great idea! Thanks!

    Liked by 2 people

  16. GwenTheWelshGal Mar 22nd at 3:43 am

    I post a few times a day on my blog, so I’d probably expect my posts to be combined in the reader. I’m already finding this useful.

    Like

  17. shielasolis Mar 22nd at 6:44 am

    All these new updates are amazing and extremely helpful. Thanks 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  18. Kathryn Grace Mar 22nd at 7:09 am

    This is a HUGE change! Thank you so much. Sometimes I scroll and scroll and scroll, hoping to run across some of my old favorite, but less prolific writers. Frankly, because this problem was so annoying to me, I cut way back on the frequency of my own posts. I didn’t want people scrolling past me the way I do those who dominate my feed. If this works out well, I’ll feel more comfortable returning to my old posting schedule.

    Liked by 2 people

