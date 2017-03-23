You just got more than 200 new theme options from some of the best theme creators in the business.
Unlimited Premium Themes Now Included in the Premium Plan
Finding just the right look for your site can be a fun task. If you’re on the Premium plan, it’s about to get a lot more fun: the Premium plan now includes unlimited access to all our premium themes.
With over 200 premium themes on WordPress.com — and new themes added regularly — that’s more than $16,000 worth of premium themes. We bring the best premium theme designs to WordPress.com, meaning you get new, unique themes to choose from more often. From niche- and industry-specific themes like Aperitive and Marquee to beautiful blogging themes like Radiate to themes with colorful, stylish touches like Gema or Jason, you have more chances than ever of finding your perfect style.
This new addition to the Premium plan gives more of you the opportunity to try our great premium themes and make your sites shine!
Visit the Plans page to learn more about what WordPress.com Premium has to offer, or browse all our premium themes to get excited about the possibilities. Ready to upgrade your site? Head to My Sites → Plan.
20 Comments
Seriously? Is it 1st of April already? I have the feeling this will open a whole new rabbit hole for me. Which is code for: Awesome!
This is great feature. I wish I would have known about it 2 weeks ago when I paid for a Premium theme, I could have put just about the same money into getting Premium sooner and had the same website but better features. Oh well. Too late for me.
Hi Jon!
Good news: Your purchase can be canceled within 30 days. So as long as it’s still within that period, you can get a refund and buy a Premium plan. For more information, see our refunds policy.
Thanks, David!
Thank you. I’m raising a rather good glass of wine to you as I type ;0)
This is really great! I’ve been thinking about switching to Premium, but was unsure. Now it’s a DEFINITE! Thank you so much!
Nice to know it. By now I have a personal plan but in a future I will change a premium but step by step.
I just purchased yesterday a premium plan! But its fine because wp has this refund policy! ♥️ good to hear by the way 👍
Thanks so much for this awesome addition. Decisions, decisions! 😀
When will the Twenty Seventeen them be available? (Premium or not)
Very soon. 🙂
Great I just purchase one this past weekend, so we can refund? WOW! Thank you!
Holy Cow! This puts the bang in the premium buck. Plus I got the theme I always wanted. Thank you!!!
When will the new themes be available – I see the same range of themes I’ve had access to as a premium member for at least a year, but nothing new.
Hi!
We launch new themes on a regular basis. You can see all the premium themes by visiting this page.
Thank you! This makes WP.com Premium Plan a great value. ❤
It looks like you’re not quite telling us everything. Is this taking away some benefits? It looks like a whole new configuration of charging to me.
Hi Kerry!
No features were removed. This adds access to more than 200 premium themes if you have the Premium plan. Paying for plans still works the same way it did before.
I currently have the free WP site, but now considering the personal or premium plan. How easy is it to change over??
Hi Sandra!
It’s easy. Pick a plan and purchase. Keep in mind we have a 30-day refund policy, so you could try either plan for a few weeks and change it if it’s not working for you. You can read more on our refund policy here.
