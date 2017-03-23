The WordPress.com Blog

Unlimited Premium Themes Now Included in the Premium Plan

You just got more than 200 new theme options from some of the best theme creators in the business.

Mar 23, 2017 @ 4:31 pm

David A. Kennedy

Finding just the right look for your site can be a fun task. If you’re on the Premium plan, it’s about to get a lot more fun: the Premium plan now includes unlimited access to all our premium themes.

Halves screenshot
Gema screenshot
Aperitive screenshot
Spatial screenshot
Carmack screenshot
Bailey screenshot
Sonsa screenshot

With over 200 premium themes on WordPress.com — and new themes added regularly — that’s more than $16,000 worth of premium themes. We bring the best premium theme designs to WordPress.com, meaning you get new, unique themes to choose from more often. From niche- and industry-specific themes like Aperitive and Marquee to beautiful blogging themes like Radiate to themes with colorful, stylish touches like Gema or Jason, you have more chances than ever of finding your perfect style.

This new addition to the Premium plan gives more of you the opportunity to try our great premium themes and make your sites shine!

Visit the Plans page to learn more about what WordPress.com Premium has to offer, or browse all our premium themes to get excited about the possibilities. Ready to upgrade your site? Head to My Sites → Plan.

20 Comments

  1. Sven Seebeck Mar 23rd at 4:59 pm

    Seriously? Is it 1st of April already? I have the feeling this will open a whole new rabbit hole for me. Which is code for: Awesome!

  2. Jon Castle Mar 23rd at 5:15 pm

    This is great feature. I wish I would have known about it 2 weeks ago when I paid for a Premium theme, I could have put just about the same money into getting Premium sooner and had the same website but better features. Oh well. Too late for me.

  3. Daniel MacKillican Mar 23rd at 5:23 pm

    Thank you. I’m raising a rather good glass of wine to you as I type ;0)

  4. Nickel Boy Graphics Mar 23rd at 5:26 pm

    This is really great! I’ve been thinking about switching to Premium, but was unsure. Now it’s a DEFINITE! Thank you so much!

  5. CarlesRoca Mar 23rd at 5:41 pm

    Nice to know it. By now I have a personal plan but in a future I will change a premium but step by step.

  6. danixmarie Mar 23rd at 5:58 pm

    I just purchased yesterday a premium plan! But its fine because wp has this refund policy! ♥️ good to hear by the way 👍

  7. JenT Mar 23rd at 6:41 pm

    Thanks so much for this awesome addition. Decisions, decisions! 😀

  8. brilang Mar 23rd at 6:55 pm

    When will the Twenty Seventeen them be available? (Premium or not)

  9. Marylou Crosby Wade Mar 23rd at 6:56 pm

    Great I just purchase one this past weekend, so we can refund? WOW! Thank you!

  10. Fatima Mar 23rd at 6:58 pm

    Holy Cow! This puts the bang in the premium buck. Plus I got the theme I always wanted. Thank you!!!

  11. Joyful Surroundings LLC Mar 23rd at 7:11 pm

    When will the new themes be available – I see the same range of themes I’ve had access to as a premium member for at least a year, but nothing new.

  12. JoAnn Chateau Mar 23rd at 7:51 pm

    Thank you! This makes WP.com Premium Plan a great value. ❤

  13. Kerry C. Mitchell Mar 23rd at 10:32 pm

    It looks like you’re not quite telling us everything. Is this taking away some benefits? It looks like a whole new configuration of charging to me.

  14. Sandra Rivers-Gill Mar 23rd at 10:34 pm

    I currently have the free WP site, but now considering the personal or premium plan. How easy is it to change over??

