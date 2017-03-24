The WordPress.com Blog

A New WordPress App Update, Designed for the iPad

We’ve redesigned the iOS app to work even better for publishing right from your tablet.

Mar 24, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

catehstn

Over the past few months we’ve been working to dramatically improve users’ experience on iPad — and we’re proud to share those with you now, in our WordPress app for iOS, available in the iTunes Store.

IMG_1394.jpg

The apps were originally designed with only iPhones in mind, so we wanted to make better use of the space available on the iPad and especially iPad Pro, to maximize your productivity in the app. These changes shipped incrementally, with the very final ones being included in the 7.1 release that went out last week.

We’ve improved the My Sites management to make it easier to handle multiple sites on iPad. Now you can see the posts from that blog alongside the list of blogs, and site management is now all on one screen – no more back and forth!

null

null

null

Managing profiles follows the same pattern.

null

Notifications has been overhauled, too.

nullnull

We’re really excited about these improvements and hope iPad users of WordPress will be, too! We look forward to continuing to improve your WordPress experience, no matter what device you use.

Get the app on iTunes.

7 Comments

  1. Itanamara Santarem Mar 24th at 3:19 pm

    I liked it! Thanks! 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  2. janahpinku Mar 24th at 3:56 pm

    Looks so sharp and efficient. Thank you for the upgrade!

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Lynn Mar 24th at 3:57 pm

    If this works the way you say, Thank you! it’s an exciting improvement.

    Liked by 2 people

  4. The Snow Melts Somewhere Mar 24th at 5:04 pm

    It’s great that your focusing on improvements, thanks so much for the awesome blogging experience! But with my iPad Mini, reading posts on the Reader is now more difficult because the new layout cuts the posts in half and shows them mini size. The new look probably works fine on a larger iPad. (Also, images are not downloading and links aren’t working). Anyway, I’m still a WordPress fan 😊 have a great weekend!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. angloswiss Mar 24th at 6:08 pm

    Do we actually have a choice? No, of course not. The cyber world changes constantly, mostly under the name of improvement and who am I to say it is not so good. I am a golden oldie, aged 70, but I can doi it. I can keep up with all your altrnations and new fashioned ideas. I am sure it is good for us all. It keeps me on my toes learning the new ways. I never had a problem on the iPad in any case and my iPhone is really too small for blogging. Am wondering what the next develoopment will be. Yes, really exciting.

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Sérgio Estêvão Mar 24th at 6:23 pm

    Reblogged this on Sérgio Estêvão and commented:

    A great update on our WordPress app.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. scrappyyoga Mar 24th at 8:13 pm

    Your updates have been stellar lately!

    Liked by 3 people

