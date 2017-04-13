Meet Twenty Seventeen, the brand new WordPress default theme.
The WordPress.com Blog
New Theme: Twenty Seventeen
We’re excited to announce that this year’s WordPress default theme, Twenty Seventeen, is now available on WordPress.com.
Designed by Mel Choyce, Twenty Seventeen is a business-oriented theme that allows you to create a stunning front-page layout with multiple sections. The theme can be topped with a large custom header image or atmospheric video of your choosing.
Twenty Seventeen can be customized further by adding a logo, custom color or fonts, or widgets.
We paid special attention to making sure the theme’s typography works well with as many languages as possible. Font adjustments for the following alphabets improve readability:
- Arabic
- Chinese
- Cyrillic
- Devanagari
- Greek
- Gujarati
- Hebrew
- Japanese
- Korean
- Thai
Twenty Seventeen has also been designed to look good on a variety of screen sizes.
Learn more about WordPress’s latest default theme here, or check out the demo site!
20 Comments
Hooray!
It has been a very long wait but it is finally here on WordPress.com, thank you for releasing the Twenty Seventeen theme. 👏
-John Jr
Thank you very much!
Oh I love this theme!
Looks interesting
Definitely a business theme – nothing for me, but excellently done though.
I have been using this since a month now check this out http://www.wealthx.in
That’s lovely.
Great looking theme!
Thank you!
Looking forward to try it out, thanks!
As a user of this theme since March I’m very satisfied with the experience. Simple, powerful and very customizable. It gives my site a very clean and pure layout which is just what I was looking for. Maybe the only con I could find is that 2017 is a bit lacking in footer customizability out of the box but overall, great design and layout experience. Thanks and keep up the good work.
Reblogged this on Stuff I find on the internet and commented:
Finally available on WordPress.com!
Good GRIEF! What a nice one! Loving it already! Thanks! ❤
GOOD VERY HAPPY TO USE IT
I use this theme for my blog! It has been such a long wait! 😎😎
The video header option is pretty cool. I wish that I could do that with my current theme.
Love it! 🙂
Guess I wll check into this one! Thanks. Great reviews
WordPress’ default themes have come a long way since its first default theme.
