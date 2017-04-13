The WordPress.com Blog

New Theme: Twenty Seventeen

Meet Twenty Seventeen, the brand new WordPress default theme.

April 13, 2017

Laurel Fulford

We’re excited to announce that this year’s WordPress default theme, Twenty Seventeen, is now available on WordPress.com.

Designed by Mel ChoyceTwenty Seventeen is a business-oriented theme that allows you to create a stunning front-page layout with multiple sections. The theme can be topped with a large custom header image or atmospheric video of your choosing.

Twenty Seventeen can be customized further by adding a logo, custom color or fonts, or widgets.

We paid special attention to making sure the theme’s typography works well with as many languages as possible. Font adjustments for the following alphabets improve readability:

  • Arabic
  • Chinese
  • Cyrillic
  • Devanagari
  • Greek
  • Gujarati
  • Hebrew
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Thai

Twenty Seventeen has also been designed to look good on a variety of screen sizes.

Learn more about WordPress’s latest default theme here, or check out the demo site!

20 Comments

  1. Fotis Apr 13th at 4:18 pm

    Hooray!

    Liked by 4 people

  2. John Jr Apr 13th at 4:23 pm

    It has been a very long wait but it is finally here on WordPress.com, thank you for releasing the Twenty Seventeen theme. 👏

    -John Jr

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Tin tức Hội họa Apr 13th at 4:53 pm

    Thank you very much!

    Liked by 3 people

  4. Emilee | Emilee:Unfiltered Apr 13th at 5:03 pm

    Oh I love this theme!

    Liked by 3 people

  5. laveenasengar Apr 13th at 5:12 pm

    Looks interesting

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Michael Meiser Apr 13th at 5:42 pm

    Definitely a business theme – nothing for me, but excellently done though.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. WealthX Apr 13th at 6:11 pm

    I have been using this since a month now check this out http://www.wealthx.in

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Heartafire Apr 13th at 6:13 pm

    That’s lovely.

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Jason Thornberry Apr 13th at 6:15 pm

    Great looking theme!

    Liked by 3 people

  10. wordplaydiz/NoirebyNature Apr 13th at 6:36 pm

    Thank you!

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Ann Apr 13th at 6:41 pm

    Looking forward to try it out, thanks!

    Liked by 2 people

  12. Dan Escobar Apr 13th at 7:23 pm

    As a user of this theme since March I’m very satisfied with the experience. Simple, powerful and very customizable. It gives my site a very clean and pure layout which is just what I was looking for. Maybe the only con I could find is that 2017 is a bit lacking in footer customizability out of the box but overall, great design and layout experience. Thanks and keep up the good work.

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Mel Choyce Apr 13th at 8:32 pm

    Reblogged this on Stuff I find on the internet and commented:

    Finally available on WordPress.com!

    Liked by 3 people

  14. Home's Cool! Apr 13th at 11:03 pm

    Good GRIEF! What a nice one! Loving it already! Thanks! ❤

    Liked by 3 people

  15. Marcel C Nduaguba (mcn) Apr 13th at 11:19 pm

    GOOD VERY HAPPY TO USE IT

    Like

  16. Epic Chas Gamer Apr 14th at 5:37 am

    I use this theme for my blog! It has been such a long wait! 😎😎

    Like

  17. Sreejit Poole Apr 14th at 5:56 am

    The video header option is pretty cool. I wish that I could do that with my current theme.

    Like

  18. Sandra Apr 14th at 9:02 am

    Love it! 🙂

    Like

  19. Aftotunes Apr 14th at 12:11 pm

    Guess I wll check into this one! Thanks. Great reviews

    Like

  20. Noel Williams ...https://photopincher.com Apr 14th at 4:13 pm

    WordPress’ default themes have come a long way since its first default theme.

    Like

