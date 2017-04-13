New Theme: Twenty Seventeen

We’re excited to announce that this year’s WordPress default theme, Twenty Seventeen, is now available on WordPress.com.

Designed by Mel Choyce, Twenty Seventeen is a business-oriented theme that allows you to create a stunning front-page layout with multiple sections. The theme can be topped with a large custom header image or atmospheric video of your choosing.

Twenty Seventeen can be customized further by adding a logo, custom color or fonts, or widgets.

We paid special attention to making sure the theme’s typography works well with as many languages as possible. Font adjustments for the following alphabets improve readability:

Arabic

Chinese

Cyrillic

Devanagari

Greek

Gujarati

Hebrew

Japanese

Korean

Thai

Twenty Seventeen has also been designed to look good on a variety of screen sizes.

Learn more about WordPress’s latest default theme here, or check out the demo site!