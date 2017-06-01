The WordPress.com Blog

New Theme: AltoFocus

Meet AltoFocus: an elegant, minimal theme designed for artists, photobloggers, and other creatives.

June 1, 2017

Allan

Today we’re happy to announce the latest addition to our collection of free themes: AltoFocus!

AltoFocus is a spinoff of the original AutoFocus theme from a few years ago. Its elegant tiled layout helps artists, photobloggers, and other creatives showcase their talents.

Designed by Allan Cole, it highlights featured images in a way that engages readers and then gets out of the way of what truly matters — your work. The grid automatically shifts and re-forms to accommodate each new post you publish, creating an ever-changing collage of your creativity that draws visitors in while remaining clean and easy to navigate. And of course, it does this no matter the screen size.

Read more about its features on the Theme Showcase, check out the demo site, or dive right into previewing it on your blog from Appearance → Themes.

