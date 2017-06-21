Our new iOS Media Library

An All-New Media Library for the WordPress iOS App

Share your images, video, and other media with the world.

June 21, 2017

James Frost

We recently launched an all-new media picker for WordPress for Android. Now, iOS users, you’re next! The new 7.8 release of WordPress for iOS includes a top-level Media Library section for each site you manage — making it even easier to share your images, video, and other media with the world.

With just one tap from your site’s details menu, you can view all your media, search, edit metadata, delete items, and upload new items.

media-library-post

We know that for many of you your smartphone is your camera. We want the WordPress mobile apps to be the easiest way for you to store and share your photos and video on the open web. This is just the beginning of the improvements you can expect to see for
WordPress for iOS.

If you haven’t already, download WordPress for iOS from the App Store, give it a try, and let us know what you think!

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 37,348,593 other followers

6 Comments

  1. John Jun 21st at 1:32 pm

    Thanks so much for this WordPress! This sounds great – can’t wait to give it a go!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. greggsepicblog Jun 21st at 2:19 pm

    Is it possible to house files in addition to pictures, etc? And if so, how do you name and retrieve them?

    Liked by 1 person

  3. dragobetu Jun 21st at 2:21 pm

    Not working on my iPhone 😦

    Liked by 1 person

    • James Frost Jun 21st at 4:17 pm

      I’m sorry to hear this isn’t working for you. Are you up to date with the latest version of the app? The new media library is available in 7.8 and above.

      If you’re still having issues, feel free to get in touch via one of our usual support channels such as through the Help & Support section of the app, which you can find under the Me tab.

      Liked by 1 person

  4. Sarah Jun 21st at 6:14 pm

    Ah, great news! I’m excited to try this out, thanks WordPress!

    Like

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: