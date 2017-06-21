An All-New Media Library for the WordPress iOS App
Share your images, video, and other media with the world.
We recently launched an all-new media picker for WordPress for Android. Now, iOS users, you’re next! The new 7.8 release of WordPress for iOS includes a top-level Media Library section for each site you manage — making it even easier to share your images, video, and other media with the world.
With just one tap from your site’s details menu, you can view all your media, search, edit metadata, delete items, and upload new items.
We know that for many of you your smartphone is your camera. We want the WordPress mobile apps to be the easiest way for you to store and share your photos and video on the open web. This is just the beginning of the improvements you can expect to see for
WordPress for iOS.
If you haven’t already, download WordPress for iOS from the App Store, give it a try, and let us know what you think!
6 Comments
Thanks so much for this WordPress! This sounds great – can’t wait to give it a go!
Is it possible to house files in addition to pictures, etc? And if so, how do you name and retrieve them?
We currently don’t support uploading other file types from iOS, but you can do so from the web. Please check out our support pages for more information: https://en.support.wordpress.com/uploading-documents
You can however browse and view files that are already in your media library from iOS.
Not working on my iPhone 😦
I’m sorry to hear this isn’t working for you. Are you up to date with the latest version of the app? The new media library is available in 7.8 and above.
If you’re still having issues, feel free to get in touch via one of our usual support channels such as through the Help & Support section of the app, which you can find under the Me tab.
Ah, great news! I’m excited to try this out, thanks WordPress!
