Connect to Your Fans and Followers with the New Social Icons Widget

Get to know the Social Icons Widget, which lets you connect with fans and followers on over 40 social networks.

July 6, 2017

Kathryn P.

We’re excited to introduce the new Social Icons Widget, which allows you to connect with visitors on your favorite social media networks.

The new widget supports over 40 popular social platforms, from the ubiquitous Facebook and Twitter, to crafter haven Etsy, to artsy enclaves like DeviantArt and Dribbble. Highlight music or podcasts through SoundCloud or iTunes, or connect with your community via Meetup or Yelp. Business owners will also appreciate being able to hook up their company’s LinkedIn page.

The new widget offers more flexibility, letting you choose from among three icon sizes: small, medium, and large. Pick the one that looks best on your site! You can even drag-and-drop the links in your Customizer to reorder your social icons.

Drag and drop social icons

Activate it now by going to My Site → Customize → Widgets. For self-hosted WordPress users, this new widget will be available in Jetpack soon.

If you’ve been using the old Social Media Icons Widget, never fear — your widget will not disappear. You can keep using it if you prefer, but we’d encourage you to switch to the new widget for greater flexibility and more options.

Check out our full guide to using the new widget, or take a look at the video below.

14 Comments

  1. konettv Jul 6th at 3:39 pm

    Hi,
    Am using MH template, I followed your instructions, i.e attempted to upload the new social media icon, there is no option for size, and it asked for social media username and not link.

  2. esther636com Jul 6th at 3:53 pm

    HI,
    I did as you said and it was easy
    thanks

  3. baddadcartoons101 Jul 6th at 4:02 pm

    The circle of written language: it started with descriptive simple images carved on cave walls to hieroglyphics…Latin…Greek…Roman…English…Spanish… And now back to using small descriptive simple images to convey our thoughts.

  4. victorhck Jul 6th at 4:09 pm

    I can’t find the free social networks I use, like GNUsocial, Mastodon or Diaspora. Nor Xmpp/jabber icon.
    Well, than that’s not for me…

  5. Leo Jul 6th at 5:03 pm

    Is there any chances like Whatsapp, telegram (channels), or Line@ account get added in the future? So far it’s only available in share, but those services mentioned are quite popular in Asia

  6. Jonathan Lovelace Jul 6th at 6:40 pm

    I’ve had a “find me on these social networks” Links section at the top of my sidebar for years, and this would an excellent replacement for that if it supported one more site, namely LibraryThing.

  7. hx Jul 6th at 7:51 pm

    It would be great if they had icons to share in social networks like: gnu social, diaspora*, mastodon, etc … a big greeting! 🙂

  8. PlayLegit Jul 6th at 8:13 pm

    This is great news. I’m trying to get people to check us out on SoundCloud as well, hopefully this will help.

  9. Raquel Ferreira Jul 6th at 10:49 pm

    I did something like that in my blog before using html in text widget, but now it is sooooo much easier!!

