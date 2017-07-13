You Can Now Schedule Your Social Media Posts from WordPress.com

Take a look at the new Advanced Social Media feature for Premium and Business plan users.

Keeping up with social media can feel like a full-time job these days — and for many it is. Posting your content on Twitter and Facebook during specific hours, and keeping things evenly spaced out, means that you need to tend to your profiles pretty often.



We wanted to make it easier for WordPress.com users to create great content on their websites — and share it across different social media networks.

The new Advanced Social Media feature for Business and Premium plan users (and for Jetpack Professional and Premium users) lets you schedule specific times that your content will be automatically shared on places like Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. You can also preview your social updates before sending them, so you know exactly how it will look when it goes out.

With Advanced Social Media, you can:

Resurface older “evergreen” posts to share them to your newer followers.

Plan your social media posts in bulk to save time.

Craft messages specifically to fit the profile or network where you are posting.

Preview upcoming tweets, Facebook posts, or LinkedIn updates.

See the previous shares of the post.

You can access all of these features by selecting the “Share” button under a post in your posts list.

When you select “Share” you can share a post immediately or select the calendar to pick a future time:

To make sure you get the best result, use the “Preview” button:

This is just one of the many social media features we’ve built into WordPress.com to help you share your best work with others. We hope you enjoy, and happy tweeting!