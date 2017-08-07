WordPress.com Business Now Supports Plugins and Third-Party Themes

Get access to email and social media tools, ecommerce, custom themes, and more.

August 7, 2017

Mark Armstrong

For many years, WordPress.com has been a simple way for people to create their own beautiful WordPress website in minutes.

But that simplicity came with a tradeoff — WordPress.com did not offer built-in support for the thousands of third-party plugins and themes that helped make WordPress the world’s largest and most open web publishing platform.

Now, we’ve made a significant change to the WordPress.com Business plan: you can access and add third-party plugins and themes built by the WordPress community. It’s the simplicity, speed, and expert support that you’ve always loved about WordPress.com, plugged in.

People love WordPress because it is totally customizable. With support for plugins and third-party themes, WordPress.com Business users will be able to connect their sites to great email and social media tools, ecommerce solutions, publishing and subscription services, and more.

This is a big step for us, and there’s a lot more work to do — over the coming weeks and months, we’re going to be working with partners and developers to help make the experience even easier for you to install and use these plugins and themes on WordPress.com.

And every WordPress.com Business user gets real-time concierge support – live chat with one of our Happiness Engineers and we can help you make the most of these new features.

WordPress is the world’s most popular web platform, and we’re proud to keep this community growing and thriving. Thanks for your continued support.

16 Comments

  1. wells baum aka bombtune Aug 7th at 2:22 pm

    Looking forward to testing this on my business acount. Thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Gary Allman Aug 7th at 2:47 pm

    This is a great development. We’ll be looking closely at the details to see how viable (financially, technically, and site support-wise) this will be for moving some of our sites off of our VPS hosting onto WordPress.com, and possibly downgrading the smaller, less trafficked, sites off of VPS and back onto shared hosting.

    Liked by 4 people

  3. The FaithBook Aug 7th at 2:52 pm

    so exciting!

    Liked by 1 person

  4. James Riddett Aug 7th at 3:21 pm

    Wonderful!

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Rita Aug 7th at 3:29 pm

    Yayyyyy 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Dorina Danila Aug 7th at 3:32 pm

    Good news!Thank you!

    Liked by 3 people

  7. Artemissia Aug 7th at 3:38 pm

    Really great news. Thank you 🙂 !

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Damiano Aug 7th at 3:43 pm

    I think this is a huge development, but I’d like to share some feedbacks about plans. While the 3 plans system is surely a good thing, there could be some blogs (like mine) that would like to use more advanced features, but don’t need all the features of the Business Plan.
    Just to give an example: I don’t need unlimited premium themes or unlimited space, but I would like to have advanced SEO or advanced customization of the theme.
    So it would be cool to have a “customizable plan” where I can decide what I can add so that I can keep the cost for my blog as low as possible, removing upgrades that I don’t need.
    I am sure that implementation of such a thing will be long and difficult, so this is just a simple idea that I hope you will take into consideration for the future.
    Nonetheless, this news is really great as a first step!

    Liked by 13 people

  9. lyricsfa Aug 7th at 4:13 pm

    That’s what I needed after 2 years with WordPress.com
    Thank You

    Liked by 5 people

  10. Midwestern Plant Girl Aug 7th at 4:43 pm

    Finally! 😂🤣😂

    Liked by 4 people

  11. Lester Bauman Aug 7th at 4:54 pm

    I just went on WordPress this morning hoping to install a third party plugin that I saw featured on a YouTube video. Then I discovered that I can’t install it without upgrading to the business plan. I had already splurged on the premium plan, and I can’t really justify the extra cost for the business plan. So could you add a good page builder plug in to the premium plan? The would allow a lot of extra design freedom without needing to double the monthly cost for a plan people might not need otherwise.

    Liked by 7 people

  12. grimrpr000 Aug 7th at 6:29 pm

    Always glad to see improvements made on sites I belong to! Thank you Word Press!

    Liked by 4 people

  13. ArcanicVoid Aug 7th at 6:34 pm

    Love it. Been doing it with my blog for like two months now.

    Liked by 4 people

  14. Margarita Noriega Aug 7th at 6:36 pm

    Reblogged this on Margarita Noriega and commented:

    So excited about this.

    Liked by 3 people

  15. rlseaton Aug 7th at 6:54 pm

    I just upgraded to Business and met with one of your concierge last evening to help me set up Mailchimp. Andrew was wonderful! I’m loving this already!

    Liked by 6 people

  16. susielindau Aug 7th at 11:16 pm

    I just downloaded Yoast! It’s going to be fun and super helpful. Mailchimp is next. I’ve always told people to hang in there with .com. I couldn’t give up the community feature and now I don’t have to!

    Liked by 5 people

