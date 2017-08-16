Better Blogging Through Podcasts: Announcing RadioPublic Embeds
We love podcasts: they’re like the blogging version of radio, a medium anyone can jump into and use to share their story. They introduce us to new voices and give us glimpses into new perspectives… and they pair perfectly with blogs and websites, where they can add more texture and interest to what you’re already publishing.
Thanks to a new partnership with RadioPublic, you can choose from a quarter of a million podcasts to embed into your posts and pages on WordPress.com and Jetpack-powered websites. Whether you produce a podcast yourself, write about them, or just like to listen, you can share podcasts with your visitors, no matter where the podcasts are hosted.
What Can a Podcast Add to My Site?
Use a RadioPublic embed to share and promote your own podcast ! But even if you’ve never even listened to a podcast before, there are ways you can use them:
- Round up your favorites: everybody loves a good top-ten list, especially when includes a few surprises. Recommend some sports shows that break the mold (like 30 for 30 and The Rematch), podcasts about art (try A Piece of Work or The Lonely Palette), or amazing audio fiction. By embedding the shows right into your post, you make it easy for readers to sample, listen, and add the shows to their own listening list.
- Add a relevant episode to a post to give readers more to chew on. Writing about architecture? There’s probably a 99% Invisible episode that you could tie in. Pop culture? Check out Still Processing.
- Not everything has to be heavy: maybe your readers could just use a few minutes of cats purring — there’s a podcast for that, too!
With over 250,000 podcasts out there, there’s probably a show on whatever you’ve writing about.
Howdy, RadioPublic!
We’ve partnered with RadioPublic, one of the leading podcast technology providers. They share our commitment to an open web, using open protocols to deliver free audio on demand, across all platforms — their founders have been innovating for years when it comes to the delivery of rich, immersive podcasts. Their technology makes sharing podcasts easier on all WordPress.com sites, opening up a world of opportunities for discovery, curation, and new voices.
The How-To
As with other kinds of media, you can embed a podcast with a few clicks:
- Head to search.radiopublic.com to find a show.
-
Click on the name of a show. If you’d like to embed a specific episode, click the title of the episode.
-
Ta-da! The URL of that page is your embed link. Select it, copy the full link, and paste it right into your post editor, on its own line.
So for example, this URL:
https://play.radiopublic.com/song-exploder-yWw069
…will display this embed player:
(For more detail, head to our RadioPublic embed support doc.)
Did we mention that if you embed a show (rather than a specific episode), the player will automatically display and play the most recent episode? It’ll keep your site fresh without you having to lift a finger.
Start embedding right now by visiting search.radiopublic.com. Enjoy!
19 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
Good to know. You mentioned the idea of producing our own podcasts (versus basically sharing someone else’s work) but then didn’t get into any details of how I could go about doing that. Is that info elsewhere? Or will this be a future (sequel) post?
LikeLiked by 7 people
You can find detailed instructions on creating and publishing your own podcasts here. Once you do, you can submit your shows to RadioPublic so other folks can find them there (and you can use RadioPublic embeds to share them).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good information. I will file this away until I am ready to venture into podcasting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is a new idea worth trying.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you so much for the information! I find that the support for WordPress is wonderful! Again, thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am excited to hear this. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another great enhancement to make an already great platform even better! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve recently started doing podcasts on my author page. It’s been working out well. I find that I’m getting more of a connection with my readers when I record a podcast.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m new to this all and find it very scary. I’m attempting my hand at writing a book ad have ben encouraged to both blog and do a podcast. This is viable information. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLike
There are some great guided courses at http://bloggingu.wordpress.com, and if you feel like you could use a little more help with the ins and outs of WordPress.com, there’s a useful “getting started” tutorial here: http://learn.wordpress.com.
Welcome to WordPress.com 🙂
LikeLike
Super! Zuper! Duper! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a big fan of listening to podcasts and have thought about making my own, so thank you WordPress for another job well done. It’s terrifically easy to use.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, this is awesome!
LikeLike
Thank you! I currently use external links with an audio page but this would be great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I considered podcasts at one point but I was a bit hesitant to jump into it (though I can’t remember the particular reason.)
Now I’m considering it again- thanks for this great idea. This is awesome.
Angie
angieyhsim.wordpress.com
LikeLike
I’m interested in this and I’m glad there is a how to in this post. Adding a podcast can’t hurt and it makes you more engaging.
LikeLike
Can I get my own podcast featured on this service?
LikeLike
Any podcaster can submit their shows to RadioPublic — that link will take you to the submission form.
LikeLike