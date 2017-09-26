Upload Once, Blog Anywhere: Photos from Google
Wouldn’t it be great if you could browse, search, and insert photos from your Google account right to your blog posts and pages? Now you can.
Google Photos is one of the most popular ways of storing and sharing photos online. WordPress.com is one of the most popular ways to blog. Wouldn’t it be great if they played well together — if you could use photos you’ve uploaded to Google on your site?
We thought so, too: starting today, you can browse, search, and copy photos from your Google account right from your blog posts and pages. Introducing: photos from Google!
To get started, open up your Media Library on WordPress.com and select the media source dropdown. Then choose the Photos from Your Google library option:
The first time you do this you’ll need to connect to your Google account by pressing the connect button.
Once you’re connected your WordPress.com Media Library will display your recent Google photos. Select the image you want to use, click the Insert button, and poof! The image will be copied to your Media Library and inserted into your post.
It doesn’t end there: since Google analyzes and automatically categorizes your photos, you can use their sorting to browse and search your photos whether or not you’ve added any tags or descriptions. (Thanks, Google!)
Have photos of cats you want to post? Search for “cats,” and Google picks out your cat photos. Want to create a gallery with photos of your trip to Japan? Search for “Kyoto” and you’re all set.
If you have a WordPress.com plan that offers video support, you can display videos from your Google account, too. And fear not, self-hosted WordPress users: you also can use this feature through the Jetpack plugin.
We’re working on integrating this deeper into your WordPress.com experience, and we hope to integrate more services with WordPress.com in the future. You can find more help at our Photos from Google support page, or by contacting us.
51 Comments
This doesn’t work for me. If I would like to insert a picture from Google Photos for an article, I need to copy that, and it will take place in the storage. So, isn’t it easier to simply upload a picture for my blog’s WordPress media library? It would be better that if I upload something from Google Photos, I can simply insert them in the article without copying that, and nothing will take place in the storage.
There are many ways of achieving the same result. If your photos are already in Google Photos then this new feature will be the easiest and quickest way to use them on your blog, and you can do this while still editing your post. If you have experienced a problem then please contact us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a great idea – once you get it up and working. I just went to my Media Library – as per your instructions – and there is no option to connect my Google account! Why is this?
Google is an option from the dropdown menu in the top left corner of the Media Library. Full details are on our support page, and you can contact support for further help.
It seems like a good idea, however I am not too sure how I would use it as presumably I would be obliged to select from photos chosen by Google. I already have a stack of photos in my media library and googling does not take long. Does the new system involve waiting for many photos to download or do you go to google to choose?
This provides access to your own photos, stored on Google Photos. It does not provide access to Google’s image search.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will this feature be included in Jetpack any time in the future for those of us with self-hosted sites?
Yep it’s already available for Jetpack sites! Just pick your Jetpack-powered site from WordPress.com and you’ll have the same Google option in the Media Library.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Went to the Dashboard, went to the library, couldn’t find the Google Photo link. Odd.
It is available here via the standard editor on WordPress.com. It is not available for wp-admin
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will photos from Google still count towards storage space?
Yes, the photos are copied to your account. It is generally not possible to hot link Google Photos
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is available via the standard editor here on WordPress.com
I’m using self-hosted WordPress version 4.8.2 and don’t see this option in the upper left of the Media Library. Is there a particular plugin that needs to be enabled?
You will need Jetpack installed, and can then use the feature from the editor here on WordPress.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
We're looking at supporting other services.
Excellent feature, but will it be available directly from self hosted sites without using WordPress.com? This cuts out so many steps in our publishing workflow, but then adds several more if we then need to login to WordPress to do this. Our admin setup is complex, so switching to editing here isn’t an option.
I’ve multiple contributors who write directly and this would be a game changer if they could directly upload their images from their account.
It is only available through WordPress.com / Jetpack, and there are no plans for a standalone version.
This sounds useful. I have a lot of photos that I put on Google over the years. And I could go in and download the ones I am interested in, but this seems like an easy way to connect. That said, and call me cautious, but when a user connects to their Google account, what is Google then enabled to see of what’s on the WordPress account and what is WordPress enabled to see of what’s in the user’s Google account?
The connection is one-way – Google has no path back to WordPress. When you connect to Google it lists the exact permissions being requested and you need to confirm these, which in this instance is specifically just access to your Google Photos. You can see this on the support page. You can disconnect at any point from WordPress.com or Google and any access is instantly revoked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is cool. As first i didn’t find this feature, then i logged in to WordPress (was previously logged to my hosted WordPress ). I see now is only for accounts hosted directly here. Is there a way to use this on to say hosted Word-press installation? thanks
Yes, as mentioned above you will need Jetpack. Once everything is installed and working you will be able to edit your self-hosted WordPress from WordPress.com and have access to your Google photos.
