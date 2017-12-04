Updated Privacy Policy
As part of our commitment to privacy and transparency, we’re updating our Privacy Policy. We want to give you more information about how we collect and use personal information — in a more organized and readable format.
“Your privacy is critically important to us.” These are the first words of our Privacy Policy, and words we live by when designing and building our products.
Here are some of the updates you’ll see:
- We split the Privacy Policy up into sections titled: Information We Collect, How We Use Information, Sharing Information, Choices, and Security. Our aim is to make the Policy easier to follow and understand. We really want you to read the whole thing!
- We added specific information about how our Privacy Policy applies to Jetpack sites and the WordPress mobile app.
- We included real-world, concrete examples to illustrate our policies and give you a clearer picture of how we collect and use personal information. For example, to explain our disclosures about access to mobile device data, we say: “[i]f you give us permission to access the photographs on your mobile device’s camera roll, our Services may access the photos stored on your device when you upload a really amazing photograph of the sunrise to your website.”
- We provided more information, in the Choices section, about how you can limit and control the data that you provide to us when you use our services.
New Privacy Policy Effective January 3, 2018
Our new Privacy Policy will take effect on January 3, 2018. We’re releasing it now to give you time to take a look at it. If you continue to use our services on or after January 3, 2018, that will indicate your consent to the new Privacy Policy.
….And Stay Tuned for What’s Next
Our commitment to your privacy means more than just updating our Privacy Policy. We’re continually thinking about new ways to be more transparent about how we use data, and are building new tools and features to give you more control over the data you entrust to us.
Some of these efforts are in anticipation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — a new EU privacy regulation that will affect Automattic and many of our customers. You can read more about our GDPR-readiness plans here.
***
Although we updated a lot of the wording in our Privacy Policy, our core values remain unchanged: We strive to be fully transparent. We help protect our users from overreaching government demands for information. We keep the data we have a reason to keep. And we are thoughtful about how we collect, use, and share personal information.
13 Comments
Its very important for a blogging site to have good policies and I think all of you guys are doing an awesome job! Love WordPress!
Thanks for the great service guys, it’s greatly appreciated. Happy Holidays and Best Wishes for the new year 2018 and beyond. Sent with the best of regards from over here in Kenya, on the east coast of Africa.
Thanks for the updates and for keeping us posted. Keep up the great work.
Simpler wording is always appreciated!
I have the utmost confidence in the integrity of WordPress and its team. Thank you for the information.
I always get a pop up asking me if I am sure I want to allow WordPress to access my device. I have always felt that you all do a magnificent job with that. I like that you have updated, but I’ve never had an issue. You guys are pretty good. You always answer all of my questions when I ask and provide as much information as you are able for any issues I have as a blind user. So I think your side is pretty good.
I really love and appreciate the simple, easy to understand wording – usually reading policies for most products and services can be so headache inducing to those of us not in legal professions! Or, at least it is for me! 🙂 And I appreciate that you care about the privacy of your users and seem to collect (and store) the minimum amount of information necessary to run your services.
Yay for transparency! More companies should take a leaf out of your book and write clear, easy to understand, transparent policies. Thank you for doing such an awesome job. 🙂
A heartfelt “Thank You!”, WordPress, for protecting our privacy as much as you can 🙂
Thank you for being so clear, honest and simple. I wish more companies were like you guys.
Loving your policies. Keep up the good work. I’ve been blogging on WordPress for 5 years now and I am really enjoying myself!
Muito obrigado. Amo vocês. : )
Merci. Bonnes fêtes de fin d’année à l’équipe.
Always improving! Good work WordPress!
