New Premium Themes: Small Business and Photo Blog
Introducing two new premium themes: Small Business, made for your entrepreneurial endeavors, and Photo Blog, designed to make your photography shine.
Today we’re excited to announce two new premium themes: Small Business and Photo Blog.
Small Business
Small Business is a new premium theme for your entrepreneurial endeavors. At an introductory price of just $5 (or free with the Premium or Business plans), it’s a worthwhile investment for your business.
We know that running a business is no small task, which is why Small Business includes comprehensive video instructions for its key features so you can get your business’ website online faster.
Small Business was designed with a simple, single-column layout for a consistent reading experience no matter the device or screen size, and uses system fonts to reduce page-load time. We’ve also included a few tailored features just for small businesses, like:
Contact Information: Your customers are busy people – that’s why easy access to essential information like your phone number and address is so important. Small Business displays a banner with your contact information on every page and turns all the information into links, so your customers can call, email, or find you on a map with a click.
Promo Area: Do you have a new product coming out? A seasonal sale? A special event? Whatever it is, you’ll want to put this information right on the front page to make sure your customers see and act on it. Small Business includes a Promo Area area that makes it as easy as flipping a switch!
Style Packs: If Small Business’ bold design doesn’t feel right for you, choose one of the three included Style Packs — Modern Flair, Country Charm, or Classic Elegance — for a different look and feel with the click of a button.
Learn more about how to use all of Small Business’ features with these step-by-step instructions and videos or by checking out the demo — or just try it out on your own site!
Photo Blog
Photo Blog is our new premium theme for visual storytellers. It’s available for $36, or comes free with the Premium or Business plans.
Photo Blog comes with many features that help your photographs shine:
Layout: Along with its default square layout, Photo Blog comes with two additional layout options. The Grid layout adds space between your images, while Masonry creates an interlocking grid, which respects your image orientation and pieces them cleanly together.
Featured Images Filter: Photo Blog comes with a variety of image filters you can apply to your Featured Images. Choose from faded Reyes, black-and-white Willow, saturated Lo-fi, or one of the other 23 options.
Style Packs: If you’re searching for a different look for Photo Blog, check out its Style Packs — Elegant, Retro Photo, or Vintage Paper — to change up your site’s appearance.
You can learn more about Photo Blog by checking out these step-by-step instructions and videos, or visiting the theme’s demo site!
6 Comments
The Photo Blog theme looks super cool 🙂
Reblogged this on Beyond Universe and commented:
A “Small Business” theme for just $5. That’s really cool!
I need to check these out!
I was just checking out themes yesterday and wondering when the new ones would debut.
I love the Photo Blog theme! ❤️
Nice work
