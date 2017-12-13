Managing Your Blog On a Mobile Device

A few enhancements we’ve added to the iOS and Android apps for easier blogging.

December 13, 2017

Sarah Blackstock

Have you given the WordPress mobile apps a try lately? We’ve been working hard to make sure our iOS and Android apps are simple to use and have the features you need to blog right from your phone or tablet. Here are a few recent additions and updates that make blogging on the go easier:

Add Categories and Tags

Before publishing a blog post, you can add categories and tags right in the app’s post editor. To add categories and tags to a post in the iOS editor, tap the at the top right, then Options. On Android, tap the gear icon at the top right.

(Need a refresher? Categories allow you to group related posts together on your site, and tags help people find you in the WordPress.com Reader. Keep in mind that the Reader will filter out posts using more than 15 categories and tags total, so stick to 15 or fewer.)

Edit Post Slugs and Excerpts

A post slug is the part of a post’s URL after the .com (or the .blog, .org, .net, or whichever kind of address you use). WordPress generates one for you automatically based on your post’s title — but if your post has a very long title, it will also have a very long URL. Now, you can edit your slugs in the apps to shorten them.

You can also add and edit excerpts — little summaries of your posts — in the app. Some themes display post excerpts on your home page; if yours does, you’ll want to add one to each post. They also display in the WordPress.com Reader, giving you more control over what appears there.

To find the slug and excerpt in the apps, go back into your post’s settings: head to a post and tap on … → Options (iOS) or on the gear icon (Android), Scroll to the bottom of the screen to find the slug and excerpt options.

Add a Featured Image

Lots of themes use Featured Images to draw readers’ eyes to your posts and pages. And when readers share your posts, the Featured Image is often used by Twitter, Facebook, and other networks. It’s the first part of a post most people see, and plays a big role in whether people decide to read.

To add a featured image to a post, open a post and go back to — you guessed it! — …→ Options (iOS) or the gear icon (Android). You can change an existing featured image there, too.

Easier Reading and Accessibility

The apps have seen several changes to make them easier to use, including better button and image descriptions for screen readers and improved zooming to increase text size. If you’ve had trouble with small text in one of the apps before or found something to be inaccessible, give it another try and be sure to let our support team know if you see areas where we can improve further.

In-App Support

If you have any questions, you can reach our support team right in the apps by going to Me → Help & Support → Contact Us. We’d love to hear your feedback!

Don’t have the WordPress mobile app yet? Download it here.

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 41,839,764 other followers

8 Comments

  1. Tom Armstrong Dec 13th at 6:11 pm

    I am new and have found the mobile IOS app very easy and user friendly. Thanks!

    Liked by 4 people

  2. Ike A. Offor Dec 13th at 6:18 pm

    I am going to try this out, I desperately need that while on the go.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. WoRdaDDict Dec 13th at 6:20 pm

    I downloaded the app first before I even set foot on the desktop version of WordPress. I use it on a daily and I think it’s been smooth so far. Great post, I was wondering what slugs were.

    Liked by 2 people

  4. kateshiru Dec 13th at 6:27 pm

    I use it and I truly do enjoy the app, truly very convenient

    Liked by 1 person

  5. leilanicheeakwai Dec 13th at 7:14 pm

    I used to blog solely from my Android device for almost a year and a half, this is a great post – thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Musical Genius Dec 13th at 8:04 pm

    2 Thumbs up from me. The app is user friendly and has so many ways to navigate through. Thanks.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Toortsie Dec 13th at 9:29 pm

    I love the app! Thank you so much.

    Liked by 1 person

  8. 🌹V.O.L Dec 14th at 1:15 am

    I only ever post through the WordPress app! #PhoneAddict

    Liked by 2 people

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: