Keep Track of Your Conversations in One Place

February 2, 2018

Jan Cavan Boulas

Today, we’re introducing Conversations: a tool in the Reader that makes it easier for you to monitor and participate in the discussions you care about the most.

Let’s face it: it can be hard to keep track of all the conversations you take part in online. When your favorite posts generate an active discussion, you might miss out on some meaningful exchanges. To find out if a post has new comments, you would have to manually search for it in your stream, or enable comment emails, which would then fill your inbox with every single comment coming from that post.

With the new Conversations page, new comments on your followed posts on any WordPress.com or Jetpack-connected sites will all appear in a single stream, including for sites you don’t follow. You’ll now be able to read and add your replies without having to leave the Reader!

wordpress-conversations-tool

You can also view earlier comments by expanding the row of avatars under a post.

wordpress-conversations-avatars

Which posts will appear in Conversations? Any post you’ve Liked or commented on will show up there. You may also manually add a post by choosing the Follow Conversation option when you view the full post in the Reader…

wordpress-conversations-follow

…or directly from your stream.

wordpress-conversations-follow-card.png

If you decide to leave a conversation, just unfollow it to remove it from your Conversations stream.

By making it easier for people to monitor and participate in conversations they care about, we can encourage more interaction and allow everyone to easily join the discussions happening on your site.

Give Reader Conversations a try and let us know what you think in the comments below! Thank you, once again, for being part of the WordPress.com community.

13 Comments

  1. Marco "DigiReale" Costanzo Feb 2nd at 5:29 pm

    Great. Thanks

    Great. Thanks

  2. caregiverlifeweb Feb 2nd at 5:29 pm

    I found this post very helpful. I think it will make following posts a lot more easy, with being able to post back much easier also. I’m also just testing the post back out, looking good.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. msarora Feb 2nd at 5:37 pm

    How to view on mobile phones or app

    Liked by 1 person

    • Jan Cavan Boulas Feb 2nd at 6:34 pm

      Hi there! You can log-in to WordPress.com on your mobile browser and go to “Conversations” from the Reader. Conversations is making its way to the mobile apps soon!

      Like

  4. RosemaryMarie Feb 2nd at 6:15 pm

    This is terrific! Thank you for your hard work!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Jack of All Trade Feb 2nd at 6:20 pm

    Thanks for the great tips

    Thanks for the great tips

  6. Bakshi Ji Feb 2nd at 6:22 pm

    Thanks a lot mam . God bless you 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Gianna Feb 2nd at 6:39 pm

    Loving the new feature!!

    Loving the new feature!!

  8. toinspireus Feb 2nd at 7:09 pm

    The Converations tool in reader has been very helpful in maintaining engagement with Readers. Thanks so much for breaking down its uses.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. sungwen Feb 2nd at 7:50 pm

    Perfect. Thanks!

    Perfect. Thanks!

  10. Mr.Dal Feb 2nd at 7:54 pm

    Good i like it 👍

    Good i like it 👍

  11. sandymancan Feb 2nd at 8:12 pm

    Very good for when collective minds come together, it could change the world forever.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. Susan Gutterman Feb 2nd at 8:51 pm

    This should be great. Thank you!

    Like

