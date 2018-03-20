Updated Signup and Site Creation on Mobile Devices

Signup and create your new site from the bus, the café, or the couch with your Android or iOS device.

The latest stage in our authentication redesign effort improves signup and site creation on our mobile applications. (WordPress.com offers apps for your Android or iOS device.)

Signup

To simplify signup, we’ve separated site creation from account creation. Signup now has its own flow guiding you through the process, allowing you to modify information as you go.

It begins with a choice: you can signup via email, or signup via your Google account.

If you select Google, the Google signup process is presented.

If you select email, we’ll send you a signup email after you enter your email address. Clicking the link it contains completes the signup process.

In either case, we’ll present a final screen where you can modify your display name and username. We’ll share a list of username options to choose from based on your current username. If you’ve signed up with an email address, you’ll also get the opportunity to set an account password.

And, finally, once signup is complete, you’ll be able to create your first site!

WordPress.com Site Creation

The new site-creation flow walks you through the steps involved, providing more options and flexibility.

First, we’ll ask you to choose the type of site you want — either a blog, website, or portfolio. This choice dictates the mobile-friendly starter themes we’ll show you in the following step. Once you select a theme, we’ll ask you for your site’s title and tagline. Based on the site title you enter, we’ll offer a list of available domain name suggestions you can choose from. Once you select a domain, we’ll create the site and show you a preview of it. At that time, you can either configure site settings or jump right into writing your first post.

Feedback?

What do you think of the new signup and site creation changes? We’d love to hear your thoughts and look forward to your feedback!