Find the Perfect Image with the Free Photo Library
You’ve got thousands of options to choose from right in your WordPress app.
You’re finishing up a blog post and want to add a photo, but you don’t have the right image. There’s a solution right in your WordPress mobile app: the Free Photo Library.
As part of our never-ending mission to improve Media in the WordPress apps, you now have access to over 40,000 free, high-quality photos (courtesy of Pexels) right from the WordPress mobile app. It’s available to every WordPress.com member.
(Did we mention that they’re free? And so are the WordPress apps, if you still haven’t downloaded one! They’re available here.)
How does it work?
To get started, make sure you’ve updated the WordPress app on your phone or tablet to the latest version (9.9). Once you’ve updated the app, you can find and add free photos to your library directly from the post and page editor, or from within the Media Library:
Adding from the Editor
Open the Editor by either creating a new post or opening an existing one. Once you’ve opened the Editor, tap the icon to open the Media Picker. You’ll see a few different options to choose from: device, camera, or WordPress media.
If you’re on Android, tap the Device Media icon ( ), and select “Choose from Free Photo Library” from the menu.
If you’re on iOS: tap the ••• icon, and select “Free Photo Library” from the options.
Next, search for a photo to add to your post. Select as many images as you’d like and tap the “Add” button on the bottom right of the screen. That’s it! The images are inserted into your post or page, and they’re also added to your Media Library seamlessly. (Note: these images will count against your site’s media storage limits.)
Adding from the Media Library
To add from your Media Library, navigate to My Sites ( ) and choose your site. From there, navigate to “Media, tap the button in the top right corner, and select “Free Photo Library” from the menu.
From here, the process is the same: select as many photos as you want and tap “Add” to put them into your post or page and your Media Library.
Give Feedback and Get Involved
The WordPress mobile apps are free and available on both iOS and Android!
If you have any questions or feedback, reach out to our in-app support team by tapping Me → Help & Support → Contact Us.
If you’re a developer and would like to contribute to the project, learn how you can get involved.
11 Comments
I usually search the web for public domain images, so this was a great article for me. It doesn’t work on my iPhone X (when I click the three dots, I don’t get the Free Library option), but it works great on my laptop. I do all of my website work from the PC, so it’s not a problem, but you might want to check and see why some users don’t have access to the library on iOS, though. Thanks, great post!
Thank you for the kind words, I’m glad you liked the post! This feature is designed to work with WordPress.com sites, but also works with Jetpack-powered self-hosted sites. If your site fits these criteria and your WordPress app is updated to version 9.9+, you should see that option in the menu. If you’re still not seeing the option, please feel free to let us know by going to Me → Help & Support → Contact Us.
Pexels is a great site, they have lots of high quality images free for download. Its cool that I can access it straight from wordpress.
I agree, Pexels is wonderful. We hope you love the new feature!
In Google play store, latest version of WP is 9.8. Can you please let me know how I can download WP9. 9 + or update my current WP on android phone to version 9.9+
This feature is also available in the latest Android release (v9.8) and 9.9 is rolling out this week. We hope you love it!
So, is it not for the regular desktop users? Should I need to download the app on my mobile to avail this facility?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great question! This announcement post is specific to the WordPress mobile apps, but Free Photo Library is also available on WordPress.com from your web browser!
Wonderful infomation, thank you!
I’ll definitely benefit from the library. Thanks, Thomas and WordPress!
Awesome, we hope it helps! Thank you for using WordPress!
