Transfer Your Existing Domain to WordPress.com

Why not manage your website and your domain in one place?

May 14, 2018

Andrija Vucinic

Giving your WordPress.com website its own custom domain has long been a powerful way to make your site stand out — a personalized web address helps you tell the world who you are and what you offer. If you registered your domain on WordPress.com, you already had the power to build a website and manage a domain all in one place. But what if you didn’t? The one missing piece was the ability to transfer existing domains you’d already registered elsewhere.

Today, we’re happy to announce that domain transfers from other providers are welcome at WordPress.com. If you’re already itching to move your domain, our support page will guide you through the process.

If you’re not ready to transfer your domain to WordPress.com, no worries. You can still leave your domain registered at your current registrar and map it here instead. Not sure which option is better for you? There are several advantages to moving your domain to WordPress.com:

  • It’s easier to manage both your site and your domain from the same place.
  • The domain credit that comes with any WordPress.com plan you buy can be used to transfer a domain. When your plan renews, so does your domain.
  • Instead of paying a registrar for your domain and paying us to map it, a single charge covers both.

If you’ve already used the domain credit to map your domain, we have good news: you can transfer that domain to WordPress.com for free!

Not sure whether you should transfer your domain here or map it? You can find more information to help you choose the best option for you.

If you’ve already transferred your domain to WordPress.com and want to share your experience, or have any questions or feedback, please leave a comment below. We’d love to hear from you.

5 Comments

  1. Agung Rangga May 14th at 1:00 pm

    This is what I did on last January. I’m very happy to transfer my domain back to WordPress.com. The happiness engineers are very helpful with their service. 👍

  2. John Michael Pacholli May 14th at 1:06 pm

    If I move to you for hosting, will you fix all my errors?

  3. Asha Reddy May 14th at 2:50 pm

    Very nice and informative. I had been looking for something like this.

