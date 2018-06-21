Bookmark Posts with Save For Later
No time to read right now? No problem: save posts for when you do.
Maybe you’re reading a blog post while sipping your morning tea when you suddenly realize it’s getting late, or you’re browsing on the bus — but you just got to your stop.
The WordPress.com Reader is a great tool for catching up with your favorite blogs or exploring interesting new reads. And now, you can save those posts and resume reading at your leisure with Save For Later.
How does it work?
First, make sure you have the newest version of the WordPress app on your phone or tablet — version 10.2. Open the app, and head into the Reader.
Saving content for later
Whenever you find a post you’d like to save for later, tap the bookmark icon (). The icon will change from an outline to a solid color () so you know the post has been saved.
Repeat the process as many times as you like! You can save posts from your list of Followed Sites, Discover, Search, or My Likes — anywhere in the Reader.
Reading your saved content
When you’re ready to read, open the app again, go back to the Reader, and select Saved Posts. Everything you saved will be waiting for you there, even if your device is offline.
Once you’ve read a post, you can remove it by tapping the bookmark icon again.
A few other notes
In this initial release, images aren’t guaranteed to be available offline. More importantly, Saved Posts is currently a device-specific feature — saved posts aren’t synced between devices or the web, so they’re only available on the device where you saved them. Logging out or uninstalling the app will delete them.
Give feedback and get involved
The WordPress mobile apps are free and available on both Android and iOS.
If you have any questions or feedback, reach out to our in-app support team by tapping Me → Help & Support → Contact Us.
If you’re a developer and would like to contribute to the project, learn how you can get involved.
Happy reading, now or later!
37 Comments
That’s great, thanks!
Thanks! We hope you like this feature as much as we do!
Yes I do, all the best mate
Yes – so handy tool !! I was wondering how to save … thank you !
I was hoping for something like this!
Not available yet, it seems. The iPhone app seems to be only at 10.1.1.
Hi! You might need to force an update. Open the App Store app, tap Updates. If you don’t see the update, you might need to pull down to refresh the list 😉
All right. Got it now. Thanks.
You are most welcome!
Wirklich gut und sehr nützlich ! Ein großes Danke an den Programmierer 🙂
Bitte schön ☺️
Oh boy! I love this feature.
😊 thank you!
Thank you! This works for me!
This is a very useful feature!
Thank you. We love it!
Thanks very much – that’s really helpful when using my phone. Is there a way of doing this using my laptop which I generally do when reading blogs, please? Many thanks, Ellie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hi Ellie. Not yet, but it is something we are considering. Stay tuned! 😊
There’s a service and an app called Pocket that does exactly that. It’s integrated into Firefox too, and available for other browsers either as a plug-in or a bookmarklet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We also need this tool in the desktop version.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Noted!
Great Tool!
Yeah!!!
Can’t see how to upgrade to 10.2
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi! You might need to force an update. On iOS, Open the App Store app, tap Updates. If you don’t see the update, you might need to pull down to refresh the list. On Android, open the Google Play Store app, tap the menu icon, then My Apps & Games, select the WordPress app, then tap More.
Thanks for the information. I just tried it and I liked it😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
great!! I shall as well..
Very handy…better than saving emailed posts for later 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
True!!
Much obliged for the new features and developments. A must-try for novices like me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!
That’s helpful…!!!
Wow!!! I loved the feature… Thank you so much WordPress!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always wanted some feature like this on the app. It’s easy to bookmark a page on a computer but not on a phone where I use the WordPress app. Thanks a lot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! We are glad you like it!
Great idea! What about those of us who still prefer to read on a desktop? I’m on a Macbook and can’t see this feature on the Reader.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for your feedback! For now, this feature is available only on mobile. We are definitely open to expand it to other platforms too.
