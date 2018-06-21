Bookmark Posts with Save For Later

No time to read right now? No problem: save posts for when you do.

June 21, 2018

Cesar Tardaguila

Maybe you’re reading a blog post while sipping your morning tea when you suddenly realize it’s getting late, or you’re browsing on the bus — but you just got to your stop.

The WordPress.com Reader is a great tool for catching up with your favorite blogs or exploring interesting new reads. And now, you can save those posts and resume reading at your leisure with Save For Later.

How does it work?

First, make sure you have the newest version of the  WordPress app on your phone or tablet — version 10.2. Open the app, and head into the Reader.

Saving content for later

Whenever you find a post you’d like to save for later, tap the bookmark icon (Bookmark outlined). The icon will change from an outline to a solid color (Bookmark solid background) so you know the post has been saved.

Repeat the process as many times as you like! You can save posts from your list of Followed Sites, Discover, Search, or My Likes — anywhere in the Reader.

Reading your saved content

When you’re ready to read, open the app again, go back to the Reader, and select Saved Posts. Everything you saved will be waiting for you there, even if your device is offline.

Once you’ve read a post, you can remove it by tapping the bookmark icon again.

A few other notes

In this initial release, images aren’t guaranteed to be available offline. More importantly, Saved Posts is currently a device-specific feature — saved posts aren’t synced between devices or the web, so they’re only available on the device where you saved them. Logging out or uninstalling the app will delete them.

Give feedback and get involved

The WordPress mobile apps are free and available on both Android and iOS.

If you have any questions or feedback, reach out to our in-app support team by tapping Me → Help & Support → Contact Us.

If you’re a developer and would like to contribute to the project, learn how you can get involved.

Happy reading, now or later!

 

37 Comments

  1. castorpblog Jun 21st at 2:15 pm

    That’s great, thanks!

    Liked by 5 people

  2. castorpblog Jun 21st at 2:23 pm

    Yes I do, all the best mate

    Liked by 2 people

  3. NaomYb’ Jun 21st at 2:34 pm

    Yes – so handy tool !! I was wondering how to save … thank you !

    Liked by 5 people

  4. SueBC Jun 21st at 3:07 pm

    I was hoping for something like this!

    Liked by 1 person

  5. SueBC Jun 21st at 3:13 pm

    Not available yet, it seems. The iPhone app seems to be only at 10.1.1.

    Like

  6. ewald1952 Jun 21st at 3:27 pm

    Wirklich gut und sehr nützlich ! Ein großes Danke an den Programmierer 🙂

    Like

  7. Laura P. Schulman, MD, MA Jun 21st at 3:31 pm

    Oh boy! I love this feature.

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Deli Lanoux, Ed.D. Jun 21st at 4:11 pm

    Thank you! This works for me!

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Sammii Jun 21st at 5:14 pm

    This is a very useful feature!

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Elliesofia Thompson Jun 21st at 5:14 pm

    Thanks very much – that’s really helpful when using my phone. Is there a way of doing this using my laptop which I generally do when reading blogs, please? Many thanks, Ellie.

    Liked by 3 people

  11. Thiago Jun 21st at 5:18 pm

    We also need this tool in the desktop version.

    Liked by 3 people

  12. stanleystevensonjr Jun 21st at 5:24 pm

    Great Tool!

    Liked by 2 people

  13. securitydog56 Jun 21st at 6:29 pm

    Can’t see how to upgrade to 10.2

    Liked by 1 person

    • Cesar Tardaguila Jun 21st at 7:36 pm

      Hi! You might need to force an update. On iOS, Open the App Store app, tap Updates. If you don’t see the update, you might need to pull down to refresh the list. On Android, open the Google Play Store app, tap the menu icon, then My Apps & Games, select the WordPress app, then tap More.

      Like

  14. seaofgold2012 Jun 21st at 7:38 pm

    Thanks for the information. I just tried it and I liked it😀

    Liked by 3 people

  15. Terri Webster Schrandt Jun 21st at 9:10 pm

    Very handy…better than saving emailed posts for later 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  16. Ismail Omar Jun 21st at 10:41 pm

    Much obliged for the new features and developments. A must-try for novices like me.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. turning20web Jun 22nd at 2:56 am

    That’s helpful…!!!

    Liked by 1 person

  18. turning20web Jun 22nd at 3:08 am

    Wow!!! I loved the feature… Thank you so much WordPress!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  19. Loonyloonyvish Jun 22nd at 9:30 am

    I always wanted some feature like this on the app. It’s easy to bookmark a page on a computer but not on a phone where I use the WordPress app. Thanks a lot!

    Liked by 1 person

  20. MELewis Jun 22nd at 4:55 pm

    Great idea! What about those of us who still prefer to read on a desktop? I’m on a Macbook and can’t see this feature on the Reader.

    Liked by 1 person

