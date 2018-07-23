Sharing Options from WordPress.com to Facebook Are Changing
Starting August 1, Facebook will no longer allow third-party tools to automatically post to Profiles. Here’s how it affects you.
We wanted to update you about an upcoming change Facebook is introducing to their platform, and which affects how you may share posts from your WordPress.com website to your Facebook account.
Starting August 1, 2018, third-party tools can no longer share posts automatically to Facebook Profiles. This includes Publicize, the tool for WordPress.com and Jetpack-powered sites that connects your site to major social media platforms (like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook).
Will this affect your ability to share content on Facebook? It depends. If you’ve connected a Facebook Profile to your site, then yes: Publicize will no longer be able to share your posts to Facebook. On the other hand, nothing will change if you keep a Facebook Page connected to your site — all your content should still appear directly on Facebook via Publicize. (Not sure what the difference is between a Page and a Profile? Here’s Facebook’s explanation.)
If you’ve previously connected a Facebook Profile to your WordPress.com site and still want your Facebook followers to see your posts, you have two options. First, you could go the manual route: once you publish a new post, copy its URL and share the link in a new Facebook post. (You can also share right from the WordPress mobile apps after a scheduled post goes live.)
The other option is to convert your Facebook Profile to a Page. This might not be the right solution for everyone, but it’s something to consider if your website focuses on your business, organization, or brand.
While Facebook is introducing this change to improve their platform and prevent the misuse of personal profiles, we know that this might cause a disruption in the way you and your Facebook followers interact. If you’d like to share your concerns with Facebook, head to their Help Community.
In the meantime, WordPress.com’s Publicize feature (and social media scheduling tools) will continue to be available to you for posting to Twitter, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms.
Thanks for the information
LikeLiked by 16 people
Great info….
Do have a question…why is it I can’t copy/paste an article from Facebook to my blog to insert my own commentary….did before, but unable to now
LikeLiked by 9 people
Are you speaking of sharing a Facebook post on your site via Facebook embedding? That is not related to these changes, so please reach out at https://wordpress.com/help/contact and we can help you troubleshoot this issue there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the update! In my experience it’s better to post a link to a blog post with a personal message that relates to the audience on whichever social media platform you’re using (whether it be Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, or elsewhere). People dislike automated content-pushing as it can feel like a lack of care has been taken. So the changes Facebook are making won’t affect me much as I compose posts on social media sites manually and one by one anyway.
LikeLiked by 25 people
That’s actually probably why they’ve made this change. Facebook is going for a more authentic approach now.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thanks for the heads up
LikeLiked by 17 people
Facebook is no longer a platform that drives blog posts. Only paid postings bring some visitors to blogs and websites. Pages on Facebook are programmed for many unlikes. There is no feedback on posting more on Facebook, just for the sale of products.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I noticed that Publicize to my Facebook page stopped working months ago. So, I’ve already been posting a link there. This new change just makes Facebook less useful, IMHO. I wish they would stop making their platform worse.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I don’t see it as a terribly bad thing. At least you can still publicize to pages.
LikeLiked by 9 people
These changes haven’t happened yet, so if you’ve been having trouble with Publicize there’s likely a different reason. Please submit a support request at https://wordpress.com/help/contact and we’d be happy to take a look.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you for sharing this information ahead of the happening. 🙏
LikeLiked by 13 people
It’s too bad Facebook is doing this. Found myself auto-posting to Twitter because I may reach a less captive audience. Right now, my blog is not a business or moneymaker, so reach isn’t as important to me.
LikeLiked by 10 people
As a professional photographer who licenses my images, I’ve never liked that when sharing to Facebook from my WordPress blog that they get the entire photo gallery, not just the featured photo. If I want all of my photos stripped of their metadata and made into orphan works, I wouldn’t have bothered with a WordPress site in the first place and would simply upload direct to Facebook. I disabled Facebook sharing as soon as I saw what it does. Good riddance!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I find this a bit disappointing. It would be perhaps better to have an opt-in system – even post at a time. I liked that I could choose to post to various platforms automatically, given that my blog is not for financial purposes.
At least this explains why I couldn’t link yesterday – I was getting quite annoyed 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
These changes haven’t happened yet, so if you had trouble sharing to Facebook yesterday it might be something else. Please reach out at https://wordpress.com/help/contact and we’d be happy to take a look.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, my posts are more for the grieving and I like that it posted directly to those pages that I am mod of, oh well sign of the times I guess.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If you are using Publicize to post to pages on Facebook that should not be affected. This change only prevents posting to personal profiles.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for this update. I’ve been waiting for a reason to take a step to creating a page for my blog.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for the update. I will just put the link on facebook whenever I have a blog to share.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thanks for the update. I have thus created a page, so my family and others who are on Facebook can see my posts readily.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The other alternative is to simply dump Facebook altogether 🤬
LikeLiked by 17 people
Auto posting wasn’t a good option, in the first place. Glad this has been realised. WordPress may stop its such automatic sharing options. If one is keen on sharing one’s posts on third party apps or platforms, one should do it individually. Thanks for sharing this info, anyways.
LikeLiked by 6 people
To be honest I’m over Facebook. Last time I linked my WordPress site to Facebook, my Facebook account got high-jacked; my email attempts to reset my password did not get to Facebook. I then started being flooded with new “followers” with dodgy names all from outlook.com (They have finally given up on me.)
As of the end of this month I’m no longer posting on on Facebook as I feel the company has too big a share of the social media market. It’s a difficult decision because so many people connect through Facebook, but that is exactly why it continues to grow and squeeze out competitors.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No problem. I avoid facebook like a plague. Infantile, trivial and often malicious.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I have to say after the last security issues FaceBook had I delated my FB account totally. That is also about the time I came to WordPress. I never liked that FB had total control over my account to the point of selling my personal information and contacts to other companies. The fact that they were helping influence the USA elections outcomes really was the final straw for me! No loss for me and I am very happy with how I can choose how I want my account in WordPress to be connected or not connected. I am not generating money with my blog and I own the rights to my material. Thanks WordPress for all you do!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
There are days when I wish I could delete my FB account. I have 12 grandchildren and I enjoy getting updates and photo’s from their parents. I also have some extraordinarily funny friends who brighten my day! So many changes and now this! I can’t keep up, and I should be too old to care, but i do.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks, I’ve made the right decision to deactivate my Facebook account 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have never actually posted anything to Facebook,it has always been handled by Publicize. I thought I had refused to accept an invitation to join Facebook when they started to ask for too many personal details, but they gave me the site anyway with what I had started to write. So I wont be missing them too much because doing it all yourself is a drag.. Thanks for letting us know.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for the heads up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A further reason, among many existing ones, to fall out of love with Facebook. Not that I was ever into it totally in the first place. WordPress is a much more interesting place to hang out.
LikeLiked by 4 people