Introducing the Simple Payment Widget

Take payments anywhere on your site.

August 14, 2018

Rodrigo

Since the introduction of the Simple Payment Button, we’ve been looking for more ways to streamline payments on WordPress.com and Jetpack-enabled sites. Today, we’re introducing a new variant of the Simple Payment Button, available to WordPress.com Premium and Business plan subscribers and to Jetpack sites on Premium and Professional plans.

Take payments anywhere on your site with the Simple Payment Widget

Use the Simple Payment Widget to add a quick payment option to the sidebar or footer of your WordPress.com or Jetpack site. (If you have Jetpack site, make sure its running version 6.3.3 or higher.) Then add the widget to your site via the Customizer, by going to Personalize → Customize → Widgets.

Screen Shot 2018-08-06 at 11.40.15

Using the Customizer

You’ll be able to select an existing Simple Payment Button or create a new one to add to your sidebar, header, or footer.

Screen Shot 2018-08-06 at 15.06.55

Simple Payment Widget on a Site’s Footer

The widget also gives you the ability to manage all of your products or services from the Customizer — set pricing, add images, and write product description right in the widget settings:

Screen Shot 2018-08-07 at 16.05.10

Edit a Product on the Customizer

Once you’ve create multiple payment buttons, you can choose between them any time you add the Simple Payment Widget. And any button you create or edit via the Customizer is instantly available to use on the rest of your site, on any post or page.

Screen Shot 2018-08-07 at 15.11.30

Add a product created on the Customizer to any page or post.

We hope you enjoy this new feature and make the most of it. Let us know what you think in the comments! And if you run into any issues setting up your new widget, take a look at the support documentation or reach out to support.

21 Comments

  1. Steve (AKA Esteban) Aug 14th at 12:32 pm

    Nicely done! 💯 You are too good to us! Thank you!

    Liked by 8 people

  2. chrishieatt Aug 14th at 3:12 pm

    Very interesting, but: Who is paying who and how? Thanks Chris

    Liked by 4 people

    • Kerry Liu Aug 14th at 4:46 pm

      When you add a Simple Payment button to a site this allows visitors to make payments to you! You’re able to link the button to any PayPal account you might have. In fact, you don’t need an existing PayPal account to start collecting payments on your site. You just need to specify an email address. (Though you will need one eventually to collect payments).

      As for who is paying, that’s really up to your visitors and what you’re selling. We’ve seen people use this button for things like donations to selling books or digital goods. Your readers don’t need a PayPal account, but can pay via debit or credit cards.

      Liked by 3 people

  3. Joshua Penick Aug 14th at 6:06 pm

    What if you want to give them the option to choose the support they give you? Instead of a fixed amount.

    Or if you use it for an ebook, can it link to a download?

    Liked by 2 people

    • Kerry Liu Aug 14th at 7:54 pm

      Simple payments are still very simple. We don’t have these abilities but we may iterate on this in the future. To offer suggested amounts, or different product options, one thing you may try is adding multiple buttons on the page. WordPress.com will also send an email for each purchase. This will make it possible to follow up with customers, but it’ll be a manual process to do so.

      Like

  4. Tails Around the Ranch Aug 14th at 6:08 pm

    Correct me if I’m wrong but I thought you could’t add PayPal to a ‘business’ account, needing instead to have to have a ‘premium’ WordPress account.

    Like

  5. whizdomtalks Aug 14th at 6:33 pm

    This is very helpful thanks

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Observatoire du MENSONGE Aug 14th at 9:12 pm

    It’s really a wonderful initiative. I immediately placed a button on my sidebar. A big thank you to the engineers!

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Matthew Aug 14th at 10:19 pm

    Thanks for the information. I just added one at my website.

    Liked by 2 people

  8. chrishieatt Aug 14th at 11:48 pm

    But I need a Paypal account in order to receive. Last time I tried, I was told that it is not possible to open a Paypal account in Brazil. Can they pay to a sterling account somewhere else?

    Liked by 1 person

  9. Junkyard Blogs & Business Directory Aug 15th at 5:39 am

    This is cool. Been wanting to set up a way to sell ink pens with my website’s logo and website on them. I was going to just set up a page, but may possibly try this widget since it will show up all over the site. Thanks. This is awesome.

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Jeff Branch Aug 15th at 2:20 pm

    Can this option be embedded within a page describing a ebook for sale?

    Like

  11. nanasworldweb Aug 15th at 7:44 pm

    So, if I’m understanding this correctly, I could allow readers to choose a craft item, for example, a doll dress, that they would like to purchase from me, and they could pay to my PayPal account, then I would just have to get their info from them to be able to mail them the product?

    Liked by 3 people

  12. armcandykc Aug 15th at 11:42 pm

    With the simple payment button or widget, can we use any vendor such as Square, or is it only PayPal?

    Liked by 2 people

    • Rodrigo Aug 16th at 2:27 am

      For now, the only supported payment processor is PayPal, but we may iterate on this in the future. If your business needs require a more advanced feature, you can always install the WooCommerce extension by upgrading to a Business plan, where you can also install any plugin from the WordPress Plugin Catalog.

      Liked by 2 people

  13. Katharine Aug 17th at 6:15 am

    This is completely thrilling and I am so glad I am here to take advantage of this provision! Thank you, WordPress, for all you are doing to advance our experience! This is GREAT!

    Like

  14. deepanilamani Aug 17th at 9:46 am

    Thank you very much for the information 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

