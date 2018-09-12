Try Simplenote, Our Fast and Easy-to-Use Notes App

A great note-taking app can help with all kinds of daily routines like taking class notes, writing a shopping list, or jotting down ideas for your next great blog post.

At Automattic, we love using Simplenote, which is an easy way to create notes, lists, and more. Our favorite part? It’s backed by a powerful sync engine that syncs notes across all of your devices swiftly and smoothly — and for free! — so our notes are accessible everywhere.

The Simplenote experience is all about speed and efficiency. Open it, write some thoughts, and you’re done — saving and syncing happens automatically. As your collection of notes grows, find what you need fast by searching, and keep them organized with tags and pins. You can also share notes and publish them for other people.

Simplenote is also built to play nicely with WordPress.com. With the latest update to the app, you can sign in to the app using your WordPress.com account, so you have one fewer password to keep track of. Write something in the Simplenote mobile app and share it directly to the WordPress app, where it becomes a new post. And if you’re a fan of Markdown, your posts will be automatically formatted when published.

Simplenote is available for all of your devices, including iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, Linux, or you can use it on the web. Download it, give it a try, and let us know what you think!