Try Simplenote, Our Fast and Easy-to-Use Notes App
A great note-taking app can help with all kinds of daily routines like taking class notes, writing a shopping list, or jotting down ideas for your next great blog post.
At Automattic, we love using Simplenote, which is an easy way to create notes, lists, and more. Our favorite part? It’s backed by a powerful sync engine that syncs notes across all of your devices swiftly and smoothly — and for free! — so our notes are accessible everywhere.
The Simplenote experience is all about speed and efficiency. Open it, write some thoughts, and you’re done — saving and syncing happens automatically. As your collection of notes grows, find what you need fast by searching, and keep them organized with tags and pins. You can also share notes and publish them for other people.
Simplenote is also built to play nicely with WordPress.com. With the latest update to the app, you can sign in to the app using your WordPress.com account, so you have one fewer password to keep track of. Write something in the Simplenote mobile app and share it directly to the WordPress app, where it becomes a new post. And if you’re a fan of Markdown, your posts will be automatically formatted when published.
Simplenote is available for all of your devices, including iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, Linux, or you can use it on the web. Download it, give it a try, and let us know what you think!
21 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
How did you put a picture on that note? I can´t do this in my Simplenote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The image was added using Markdown: https://simplenote.com/help/#markdown
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got it support for voice notes?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, it doesn’t support voice recordings. But it can work with the native dictation input tools on platforms like iOS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤔🤔 ok
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simplenote, I am definitely going to download it on my Android.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Downloaded it.. thankyou.. 😇😇
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been using this app for some while and I think it is elegant, simple, and works well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cool! I’ve been looking for just such an app – seems like it is a.d.d. friendly for those of us who (ahem) may have organizational challenges. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simplenote has been my favourite app for a long time. I save all my writing and other ideas in it. I like being able to log in with my WordPress.com login now, too. Thanks for taking good care of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Much needed. Thanks for sharing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does it work offline? Meaning will I still be able to access and read my notes offline. I understand that the sync funtion etc would not work offline. We often find ourselves in dead-zones where there is no internet, cell data and even a satellite service is useless so cloud only ‘stuff’ isn’t an option for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it works offline! It will sync whenever it has an internet connection again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the quick reply, that’s nice to know.
LikeLike
I can not download from your message here for IOS !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this link help? https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/simplenote/id289429962?mt=8
LikeLike
Already invested in Evernote but this does seem good
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assuming we only download the app on our phone, and if we lose our phone and download the app on a new phone, will the notes still be all there on the app when we download the app again on the new phone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, the notes will sync right up after you sign in on the new phone 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
AWESOME! lol thank you for letting me know! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our team is partial to Evernote. However, Evernote has made very few updates for premium users this year. We may start look elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person