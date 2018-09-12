Try Simplenote, Our Fast and Easy-to-Use Notes App

September 12, 2018

Dan

A great note-taking app can help with all kinds of daily routines like taking class notes, writing a shopping list, or jotting down ideas for your next great blog post.

At Automattic, we love using Simplenote, which is an easy way to create notes, lists, and more. Our favorite part? It’s backed by a powerful sync engine that syncs notes across all of your devices swiftly and smoothly — and for free! — so our notes are accessible everywhere.

The Simplenote experience is all about speed and efficiency. Open it, write some thoughts, and you’re done — saving and syncing happens automatically. As your collection of notes grows, find what you need fast by searching, and keep them organized with tags and pins. You can also share notes and publish them for other people.

Simplenote for Windows

Simplenote is also built to play nicely with WordPress.com. With the latest update to the app, you can sign in to the app using your WordPress.com account, so you have one fewer password to keep track of. Write something in the Simplenote mobile app and share it directly to the WordPress app, where it becomes a new post. And if you’re a fan of Markdown, your posts will be automatically formatted when published.

simplenote-android-share

Sharing a note to the WordPress App

Simplenote is available for all of your devices, including iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, Linux, or you can use it on the web. Download it, give it a try, and let us know what you think!

21 Comments

  1. Thiago Sep 12th at 5:21 pm

    How did you put a picture on that note? I can´t do this in my Simplenote.

    

  2. Júlio [Ebrael] Sep 12th at 5:35 pm

    Got it support for voice notes?

    

  3. ranjit Sep 12th at 6:14 pm

    Simplenote, I am definitely going to download it on my Android.

    

  4. The Typewriter Sep 12th at 6:55 pm

    Downloaded it.. thankyou.. 😇😇

    

  5. Barry Pless Sep 12th at 7:09 pm

    I have been using this app for some while and I think it is elegant, simple, and works well.

    

  6. meximinnesotana Sep 12th at 7:30 pm

    Cool! I’ve been looking for just such an app – seems like it is a.d.d. friendly for those of us who (ahem) may have organizational challenges. 😉

    

  7. Chris Lovie-Tyler Sep 12th at 7:34 pm

    Simplenote has been my favourite app for a long time. I save all my writing and other ideas in it. I like being able to log in with my WordPress.com login now, too. Thanks for taking good care of it.

    

  8. OJ's Pride Sep 12th at 8:09 pm

    Much needed. Thanks for sharing

    

  9. faeriefiles53 Sep 12th at 8:10 pm

    Does it work offline? Meaning will I still be able to access and read my notes offline. I understand that the sync funtion etc would not work offline. We often find ourselves in dead-zones where there is no internet, cell data and even a satellite service is useless so cloud only ‘stuff’ isn’t an option for us.

    

  10. Perseide💫 Sep 12th at 8:28 pm

    I can not download from your message here for IOS !!!

    

  11. jeremyjameshongkong Sep 13th at 12:48 am

    Already invested in Evernote but this does seem good

    

  12. Jack The Dreamer Sep 13th at 2:04 am

    Assuming we only download the app on our phone, and if we lose our phone and download the app on a new phone, will the notes still be all there on the app when we download the app again on the new phone?

    

  13. jerodkillick Sep 13th at 3:43 am

    Our team is partial to Evernote. However, Evernote has made very few updates for premium users this year. We may start look elsewhere.

    

