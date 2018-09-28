New Theme: Photos
We designed our brand-new theme with photographers and photobloggers in mind.
Today we’re happy to introduce Photos, an image-centric theme with a clean layout and a design that showcases your favorite snapshots.
When we designed Photos, we put extra care into making it look and feel great on mobile devices. But that’s only one of the theme’s highlights — here are a few others.
Photos first: Photos features a familiar three-column grid to display your photos on your blog’s homepage, archive pages, and search results. The full-width grid appears on smartphones and tablets. It scales up to a fixed-width grid on desktop and laptop displays.
Mobile navigation: When visitors view your site on a mobile device, the menu button is fixed at the bottom of the page, closer to your thumbs. The menu then slides up from the bottom, keeping your site-navigation items within easy reach.
Standard fonts: Photos uses system fonts — fonts that are already available on mobile devices and computers — rather than loading its own custom fonts. This reduces page-load time, and benefits people browsing your site on mobile devices or slower internet connections. Like in any other WordPress.com theme, you can always change the font using the Customizer.
No sidebar: For a more consistent experience between desktop and mobile screens, Photos has a single-column, no-sidebar layout. This helps sites retain the same look and feel regardless of the device your visitors use to view it.
You can learn more about Photos by checking out the Showcase page or the theme’s demo site!
6 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
Can I create a second page that utilizes the photos theme?
Simple and nice 🙂
Awesome theme. We’re just beginning to get listings for photographers in our directory, and one in Kansas of which we know personally could use a great theme for his portfolio. We’ll be sure to mention this to him.
A couple of things. Photographers don’t shoot snapshots. We make pictures. Why do you speak down to us?
More importantly, contemporary website design is not about a bunch of little bitty pictures. It’s about one dominate picture laid out in a very cleanly designed page. As I’ve read on various help sites, WordPress is designed for writers. Writers who use a few marginal pictures that they scooped up for free from some of those freebie picture sites. By recommending that, WordPress only hurts good photography.
Why does WordPress continue to give such short shrift to real live professional working photographers?
I don’t really want to leave WordPress because I’ve got a reasonable following, but after investigating Squarespace, it seems that I may have to if I want a photographer friendly site.
Please respond.
Howdy Ray! Thanks for the feedback. It wasn’t our intention to talk down to anyone when we wrote this blog post (or the theme showcase page). With Photos, we tried to make a theme that was a little more fun and modern, which might appeal more to mobile phone photographers. I understand that it’s not for everyone, but that doesn’t mean we’re not considering professional working photographers. In fact, we’ve got another photography theme in the works that you might like; it focuses on a single large image for each post. Stay tuned!
Wow that looks great and professional, plus it’s responsive, nice.
