Introducing Activity
A complete record of everything that happens on your site.
Knowing what’s going on behind the scenes of your site is key to engagement and security. Who published a post? What comments need to be approved? When was a plugin activated or deactivated? What images were added to a specific page? Now, there’s a new tab in WordPress.com where you can see all your site’s activity outlined in an organized, readable way: It’s called Activity, because monitoring your site should be as simple as possible. Activity shows you a chronological list of all the changes and updates to your site. It’s useful for site owners who want to keep an eye on the big picture of their site, as well as for admins on larger sites with multiple contributors. Activity shows you things like:
- Published or updated posts and pages.
- Comment submission and management activity.
- Settings and options modifications.
- Login attempts by registered site users.
- Plugin installations, updates, and removals.
- Theme switches, installations, updates, and deletions.
- See the complete list of activities for WordPress.com and Jetpack sites.
Stay up to date on the latest theme and plugin updatesFor sites with plugins and uploaded themes, keeping them up to date and knowing what was updated when are key to security and stability. Activity not only shows you all the details in one place, but lets Jetpack and WordPress.com Business plan subscribers update themes and plugins directly from the Activity tab.
We’re constantly striving to be betterGive Activity a try on your sites and let us know if you have any feedback — we’d love to hear it! Please leave a comment below or open an issue in our GitHub repository.
Looks interesting. Loaded it and saw something that could maybe get a bit of attention: I made a post containing galleries of pictures loaded from an external site. I added a caption to many of them, which means each caption is listed as separate image edit. Maybe this could be grouped up the same way as the upload is (listing “12 attachments uploaded) to something like “12 attachments updated”?
Thanks for giving Activity a spin, Tomas! The scenario you mention is most certainly a great example of activities that should be grouped. We’ll add it to our list of improvements. We appreciate your feedback.
Thank you for this, it looks very useful and yes, if the Alt text and Description entries per photograph can be grouped, that would be brilliant.
You know what would really help? My wordpress website loading in less than 10 minutes on a fast & secure connection, so I can post a short post asap. WordPress really going from bad to worse these days – despite fast connection, I had to read your self-promoting crap and still need to wade through screens I don’t need until I can post an item which should be up within a minute after logging in.
I’m sorry to hear you’re having problems with your site, Kate. May I suggest you get in touch with us through the contact form located here: http://support.wordpress.com/contact/ — please provide as many details as possible. One of my colleagues will be in touch soon, see what’s slowing the process down, and try to help you find a solution.
Desde Venezuela escribe Rafael Pinto, realmente apenado con Word Press que me dio la oportunidad de expresarme libremente en su espacio, a pesar que yo no he podido pagar el mínimo costo que tiene mi blog, pero como es en dolares americanos en mi país, Venezuela, hay una situación económica critica creada por el gobierno que no permite ni siquiera comprar un dolar que en este momento que estoy escribiendo este comentario está por encima de los 25 millones de bolívares, o como hemos llaman 250 BsSoberanos, de paso no hay libre convertibilidad de divisas, todo eso no me permite cumplir con Word Press pagando mi espacio, les agradezco de nuevo me permitan seguir escribiendo para dar a conocer la realidad de mi país en el mundo de la peluquería, gracias de nuevo y estoy a su disposición para aclarar cualquier concepto y tan pronto cambien las cosas estaré pagando mi espacio en Word Press como debe ser. Rafael Pinto.- Teléfono [removed] – [email removed]
Yet, I still cannot find a way to block the spammy blogs. I am a paid subscriber, yet I feel I have no control, despite adding countless keywords in the comment moderation queue. No. If WordPress can’t implement something as simple as a block button, I’m out. WordPress is too infiltrated with spam.
