Introducing Activity

A complete record of everything that happens on your site.

October 30, 2018

Filipe Varela

Knowing what’s going on behind the scenes of your site is key to engagement and security.  Who published a post? What comments need to be approved? When was a plugin activated or deactivated? What images were added to a specific page? Now, there’s a new tab in WordPress.com where you can see all your site’s activity outlined in an organized, readable way: It’s called Activity, because monitoring your site should be as simple as possible. Activity shows you a chronological list of all the changes and updates to your site. It’s useful for site owners who want to keep an eye on the big picture of their site, as well as for admins on larger sites with multiple contributors.
Activity shows you things like:
  • Published or updated posts and pages.
  • Comment submission and management activity.
  • Settings and options modifications.
  • Login attempts by registered site users.
  • Plugin installations, updates, and removals.
  • Theme switches, installations, updates, and deletions.
  • See the complete list of activities for WordPress.com and Jetpack sites.
Head to Activity right now, and you’ll be able to see your site’s 20 most recent changes and updates. On WordPress.com or Jetpack sites with a paid plan you’ll see events from the last 30 days, and if you have the Business or Professional plan respectively, you’ll see events from the last year. All sites with a paid plan have the added ability to filter activities by type and time range so you can quickly find the information you’re looking for.
To keep things scannable, sequential events of the same type are grouped in a single item — expand it to see details for all of the collected actions.
Activity is also a great place for Jetpack subscribers to investigate site downtime or bugginess. See what changes happened around the time of the issue, and use the details to focus your troubleshooting and get back up and running, fast. You can also view your list of activities on the WordPress mobile apps.

Stay up to date on the latest theme and plugin updates

For sites with plugins and uploaded themes, keeping them up to date and knowing what was updated when are key to security and stability. Activity not only shows you all the details in one place, but lets Jetpack and WordPress.com Business plan subscribers update themes and plugins directly from the Activity tab.

We’re constantly striving to be better

Give Activity a try on your sites and let us know if you have any feedback — we’d love to hear it! Please leave a comment below or open an issue in our GitHub repository.

35 Comments

  1. faeriefiles53 Oct 30th at 4:18 pm

    Thanks for the information. I appreciate all you do.

    Liked by 10 people

  2. Tomas Oct 30th at 4:47 pm

    Looks interesting. Loaded it and saw something that could maybe get a bit of attention: I made a post containing galleries of pictures loaded from an external site. I added a caption to many of them, which means each caption is listed as separate image edit. Maybe this could be grouped up the same way as the upload is (listing “12 attachments uploaded) to something like “12 attachments updated”?

    Liked by 8 people

    • Filipe Varela Oct 30th at 5:16 pm

      Thanks for giving Activity a spin, Tomas! The scenario you mention is most certainly a great example of activities that should be grouped. We’ll add it to our list of improvements. We appreciate your feedback.

      Liked by 6 people

  3. whippetwisdom Oct 30th at 5:53 pm

    Thank you for this, it looks very useful and yes, if the Alt text and Description entries per photograph can be grouped, that would be brilliant.

    Liked by 5 people

  4. Kate Oct 30th at 5:57 pm

    You know what would really help? My wordpress website loading in less than 10 minutes on a fast & secure connection, so I can post a short post asap. WordPress really going from bad to worse these days – despite fast connection, I had to read your self-promoting crap and still need to wade through screens I don’t need until I can post an item which should be up within a minute after logging in.

    Liked by 4 people

  5. nundinee Oct 30th at 6:10 pm

    Thanks 👍

    Liked by 6 people

  6. Rafael Pinto Oct 30th at 8:32 pm

    Desde Venezuela escribe Rafael Pinto, realmente apenado con Word Press que me dio la oportunidad de expresarme libremente en su espacio, a pesar que yo no he podido pagar el mínimo costo que tiene mi blog, pero como es en dolares americanos en mi país, Venezuela, hay una situación económica critica creada por el gobierno que no permite ni siquiera comprar un dolar que en este momento que estoy escribiendo este comentario está por encima de los 25 millones de bolívares, o como hemos llaman 250 BsSoberanos, de paso no hay libre convertibilidad de divisas, todo eso no me permite cumplir con Word Press pagando mi espacio, les agradezco de nuevo me permitan seguir escribiendo para dar a conocer la realidad de mi país en el mundo de la peluquería, gracias de nuevo y estoy a su disposición para aclarar cualquier concepto y tan pronto cambien las cosas estaré pagando mi espacio en Word Press como debe ser. Rafael Pinto.- Teléfono [removed] – [email removed]

    Liked by 4 people

  7. lutfiyarawat Oct 30th at 9:56 pm

    Thanks for this information….much appreciated

    Liked by 3 people

  8. Savvy101 - Writers Oct 30th at 10:39 pm

    Wonderful feature and User Experience. Thank you WordPress!

    Liked by 1 person

  9. jeremyjameshongkong Oct 31st at 12:44 am

    Updated the tried this, it’s comprehensive for sure. Good to track what’s going on. Thank you

    Liked by 1 person

  10. rummacreation Oct 31st at 2:14 am

    Thanks for this information………………………. super work.well done

    Liked by 1 person

  11. bewise1234 Oct 31st at 3:36 am

    Nice one.
    Thanks for the information.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. digitalworld89 Oct 31st at 4:09 am

    Very much needed information is get by u.thanks for this imp post.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Samir Parajuli Oct 31st at 4:47 am

    Thats really awesome..
    Visit mine too.. bigthinkbigger.wordpress.com

    Liked by 1 person

  14. maritesduinog Oct 31st at 6:02 am

    Just in this site, thank you so much for counting me…have a great day everyone….

    Liked by 1 person

  15. nikahdestiny Oct 31st at 9:46 am

    Thanks for the information

    Liked by 2 people

  16. Biblicon Oct 31st at 11:04 am

    Good idea, I like it. NOT `awesome’, I hate that horrible ugly word, but on the contrary very good, an excellent idea. Congratulations.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. nyamwezi Oct 31st at 12:57 pm

    Thanks for the update and as always, for the great service:-)

    Liked by 3 people

    • Kingjoe echez Oct 31st at 2:30 pm

      Wowww… Nice one.. how is it gonna be?

      On Oct 31, 2018 3:27 PM, “The WordPress.com Blog” wrote:

      nyamwezi commented: “Thanks for the update and as always, for the great service:-)”

      Liked by 1 person

  18. insomniacafied Oct 31st at 3:09 pm

    Thank you so much! I personally found it so much helpful since i just started

    Liked by 1 person

  19. blesspetro Oct 31st at 6:00 pm

    Thanks for the ideas

    Liked by 1 person

  20. Cerita Bahasa Oct 31st at 6:52 pm

    Great! I love this feature. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

  21. Disengaged Judi Oct 31st at 7:10 pm

    Yet, I still cannot find a way to block the spammy blogs. I am a paid subscriber, yet I feel I have no control, despite adding countless keywords in the comment moderation queue. No. If WordPress can’t implement something as simple as a block button, I’m out. WordPress is too infiltrated with spam.

    Liked by 1 person

  22. emmbrainparadox Oct 31st at 7:55 pm

    Hopefully it will help brainparadox.com

    Liked by 1 person

  23. amyaglow Oct 31st at 8:19 pm

    Thank you

    Liked by 2 people

  24. daniel0831 Nov 1st at 2:52 am

    Thank you

    Liked by 1 person

  25. amar.majhi25 Nov 1st at 5:17 am

    Surely helpful. Thanks for leading a cause..

    Liked by 1 person

  26. ladyshevevans2gmailcom Nov 1st at 1:02 pm

    Happy to know! Thank you

    Liked by 1 person

  27. ShankySalty Nov 1st at 6:08 pm

    Really superbbbbb👍

    Liked by 2 people

  28. manorama garanal stor Nov 2nd at 3:51 am

    Yes

    Liked by 2 people

  29. vancemcarter1 Nov 2nd at 12:28 pm

    Really, definitely too?

    Like

  30. Douye Olufela Nov 3rd at 3:18 am

    Thanks, I hope i get better ideas for contents, it’s tasking.

    Like

  31. NRI Marriage Bureau Nov 3rd at 3:29 am

    Great feature

    Like

  32. nikahdestiny Nov 3rd at 9:05 am

    Thanks for sharing

    Like

