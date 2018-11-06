Today is Election Day in the United States. Please Vote!
When you’re done casting a ballot, blog about it!
A few weeks ago we announced our partnership with voter-registration initiative TurboVote Challenge. Well, today is the day! From coast to coast, voters in the United States head to the polls for the 2018 midterm election.
Hopefully, by now you’ve made a plan to get to the polls. If you have any questions about your polling location (or if you need help getting there), we have some important resources for you below.
If you’ve voted, like this post, share it with your friends, and leave us a comment below. Better yet: blog about it! Remember to tag it with “#2018Midterms” and “#MidtermElections2018” so that others might find it in the WordPress.com Reader and join the conversation.
Election Day Resources
- Learn where to cast your ballot
- #VoteTogether
- Rock the Vote
- Lyft & Uber to the polls
- Free rides from Lime
I voted early
If you’re debating whether or not to vote, go have that debate with yourself in line at your polling place. Whether you’re on the left, right, or middle, too much is at stake to skip this one. VOTE!
I already voted with an absentee ballot.
Yup. Have voted already!
With the shenanigans and foolery going on this country how could you not vote? I had to as too much is at stake. It doesn’t matter if your in the Democrat Party, Republican Party, or Pizza and Ice Cream Party. Your vote matters. Go forth & VOTE!
Good to hear that
I voted!
I voted. Then I found out that my wife hadn’t registered to vote since we moved last year. (I only reminded her three times to fill out the registration form.)
I casually reminded her how little her vote matters, being a woman and all and only having the privilege of casting your vote and speaking your opinions in a man’s world.
So, I am sitting in front of the County board of elections waiting for her to finish seeing the judge so that she can cast her ballot. 😏🇺🇸
I voted
