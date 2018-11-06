Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels.

Today is Election Day in the United States. Please Vote!

When you’re done casting a ballot, blog about it!

November 6, 2018

Peter Slutsky

A few weeks ago we announced our partnership with voter-registration initiative TurboVote Challenge. Well, today is the day! From coast to coast, voters in the United States head to the polls for the 2018 midterm election.

Hopefully, by now you’ve made a plan to get to the polls. If you have any questions about your polling location (or if you need help getting there), we have some important resources for  you below.

If you’ve voted, like this post, share it with your friends, and leave us a comment below. Better yet: blog about it! Remember to tag it with “#2018Midterms” and “#MidtermElections2018” so that others might find it in the WordPress.com Reader and join the conversation.

Election Day Resources

 

  1. Mws R Nov 6th at 3:42 pm

    I voted early

  2. rickeydobbs Nov 6th at 4:38 pm

    If you’re debating whether or not to vote, go have that debate with yourself in line at your polling place. Whether you’re on the left, right, or middle, too much is at stake to skip this one. VOTE!

  3. bigskybuckeye Nov 6th at 5:15 pm

    I already voted with an absentee ballot.

  4. Rosalie P. Krajci Nov 6th at 5:38 pm

    Yup. Have voted already!

  5. Lindsey Capron Nov 6th at 7:18 pm

    With the shenanigans and foolery going on this country how could you not vote? I had to as too much is at stake. It doesn’t matter if your in the Democrat Party, Republican Party, or Pizza and Ice Cream Party. Your vote matters. Go forth & VOTE!

  6. wishilt Nov 6th at 7:23 pm

    Good to hear that

  7. Eileen K. Copeland Nov 6th at 7:44 pm

    I voted!

  8. Scott Paul Morgan Nov 6th at 10:42 pm

    I voted. Then I found out that my wife hadn’t registered to vote since we moved last year. (I only reminded her three times to fill out the registration form.)

    I casually reminded her how little her vote matters, being a woman and all and only having the privilege of casting your vote and speaking your opinions in a man’s world.

    So, I am sitting in front of the County board of elections waiting for her to finish seeing the judge so that she can cast her ballot. 😏🇺🇸

  9. blogdaquyvietnam Nov 9th at 9:38 am

    I voted

