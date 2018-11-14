A New Way to Manage Your Pages on the WordPress Mobile Apps

An update to WordPress for iOS and Android.

November 14, 2018

Daniele Bogo

We’ve made a small change to the WordPress mobile apps to make it easier for you to navigate and edit your pages. In previous versions of WordPress for iOS and Android, your pages were ordered by the date they were created as opposed to what your actual page hierarchy looks like on your website. Users told us they found it difficult to find the page they were looking to edit, so we’ve now updated this section to match the layout of your site.

Here’s how to try it out

First, make sure you’ve updated your WordPress app to the last version. Open the app, go to the My Site section, select a site and then select Site Pages.

If a page has one or more child pages, the new layout represents the hierarchical view using an indentation on the left. If a page is a top level page, it won’t be indented.

Set a parent page

To set a parent page or a top level page, click on the [3 dots menu] on the right of the page you want to edit, then select Set Parent. The app will show you the list of the available pages and the Top level option. You can use the search bar at the top to easily find the page you are looking for. Select the option you require and tap the Done button.

Send feedback

The WordPress mobile apps are free and available on both Android and iOS. If you have any questions or feedback, reach out to our in-app support team by tapping Me → Help & Support → Contact Us. If you’re a developer and would like to contribute to the project, learn how you can get involved. Enjoy!

19 Comments

  1. Rita Nov 14th at 5:29 pm

    Thank you Daniele, This update is very helpful.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Chandan Maurya Nov 14th at 6:02 pm

    Nice, Now we are more comfortable to get interact with it 😊

    Liked by 1 person

  3. kindleyourbook Nov 14th at 6:21 pm

    HI!

    You have an error on this page: I believe it should say “go” to the My Site Section First, make sure you’ve updated your WordPress app to the last version. Open the app, got to the *My Site* section

    Vivian

    On Wed, Nov 14, 2018 at 12:56 PM The WordPress.com Blog wrote:

    > Daniele Bogo posted: ” We’ve made a small change to the WordPress mobile > apps to make it easier for you to navigate and edit your pages. In previous > versions of WordPress for iOS and Android, your pages were ordered by the > date they were created as opposed to what your actua” >

    Liked by 1 person

  4. twolittlegolfers Nov 14th at 6:38 pm

    Thank you! Very helpful!

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Savvy101 - Writers Nov 14th at 6:46 pm

    Woow, thanks a lot for optimizing for Mobile!

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Strix Texturae Nov 14th at 8:13 pm

    Love you guys, cannot help it, but I am a devoted fan! You have so many credits with me, in my eyes. you can hardly do anything wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. kdaddy23 Nov 14th at 8:38 pm

    I use the iOS version on my iPad a lot so I’ll give it a try!

    Liked by 1 person

  8. frugaloverload Nov 14th at 9:52 pm

    Great information! Thanks!!

    Liked by 1 person

  9. olaifeorg Nov 14th at 10:17 pm

    I long to knw

    Liked by 1 person

  10. info-dome Nov 14th at 10:38 pm

    Found this helpful👍👍

    Liked by 1 person

  11. oadeye Nov 15th at 12:21 am

    thanks

    Liked by 1 person

  12. turning20web Nov 15th at 4:02 am

    Thank you so much for this..

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Tim Harlow Nov 15th at 4:02 am

    Thanks for the tips.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. Bhatim Nov 15th at 4:37 am

    It looks perfect, Very easy layout with hierarchical view. I tried it in 320 pixels window in android and its works fine. Thanks

    Liked by 1 person

  15. acmttnews Nov 15th at 6:20 am

    Nice Post Sir Thanks

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Customer Service Nov 15th at 8:35 am

    Hello there, This is wishtrend.

    Thank you for your suggestion.

    Best wishes, Wishtrend CS Team

    On Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 2:41 AM, The WordPress.com Blog wrote:

    > Daniele Bogo posted: ” We’ve made a small change to the WordPress mobile > apps to make it easier for you to navigate and edit your pages. In previous > versions of WordPress for iOS and Android, your pages were ordered by the > date they were created as opposed to what your actua” >

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Olavi Nov 15th at 10:01 am

    Thanks a lot, this makes it easier🙌🏾

    Liked by 1 person

  18. Digvijay Samir Nov 15th at 10:22 am

    thanks for the modifications i think i am gonna need one.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Stonersonlygoodvibes26 Nov 15th at 10:39 am

    Well done

    Liked by 1 person

