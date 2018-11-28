Announcing Free .blog Subdomains
A great site deserves a great address on the web. Now you can use a free .blog subdomain on WordPress.com.
Over the last thirteen years or so, the number of sites on WordPress.com has grown — a lot. Every one of those sites gets a unique wordpress.com address. And since there are millions of sites created each year, it means the address you’d like isn’t always available.
Today, a whole new range of possibility opens up: free .blog subdomains.
What’s a subdomain?
Glad you asked! This site’s address is blog.wordpress.com. Here, wordpress.com is the domain and blog is the subdomain.
Say your name is Molly and you’re starting a food blog. The domain mollysfoodblog.wordpress.com — that is, the subdomain “mollysfoodblog” on wordpress.com — is already taken by someone. Or you’re starting a website to offer tech advice; but there’s already a site using techadvice.wordpress.com, drat!
Now you have more options: you can choose to use a free subdomain with a .blog address, like mollys.food.blog or advice.tech.blog. There’s a list of popular .blog domains we’ve reserved just for this:
- art.blog
- business.blog
- car.blog
- code.blog
- data.blog
- design.blog
- family.blog
- fashion.blog
- finance.blog
- fitness.blog
- food.blog
- game.blog
- health.blog
- home.blog
- law.blog
- movie.blog
- music.blog
- news.blog
- photo.blog
- poetry.blog
- politics.blog
- school.blog
- science.blog
- sport.blog
- tech.blog
- travel.blog
- video.blog
- water.blog
These .blog subdomains work just like the regular wordpress.com subdomains — they don’t expire, they’re free to use for the lifetime of your site, and you can always replace them with a custom domain at any time.
How do I get one?
First, create your new site. In the first step of signup, we’ll ask you about your goal for your site — select only the “Share ideas, experiences, updates, reviews, stories, videos, or photos” option. In our experience, the people who select this option generally find that a .blog subdomain fits their site well. Fill out the other fields as well, and click Continue.
Now, in the next step when searching for a site address, you’ll see a free option at the top of the list. We’ll suggest a .blog subdomain related to the terms you entered in the first step. For example, if you searched for “Tech Advice,” we might suggest advice.tech.blog as an address for your site.
Click Select next to the address you choose, and you’re all set,
Your new website and its perfect address are only a few clicks away. If you start a new site with a .blog subdomain, let us know in the comments! We’d love see what you create.
8 Comments
That’s really a wonderful news, thank you WordPress.com team!
Thank you, thank you! This will definitely increase the blog site’s professional presentation!
Thank you ! thats awesome! 🙂 🙂
Thank you for the option. Just one quick comment, it would be beneficial if we could choose a more appropriate subdomain. For example, my attempts generated ***.home.blog when ***.news.blog is a much better choice.
Thanks for letting us know. We will continue to refine the algorithm that generates the .blog subdomain suggestions. If you’re not quite happy with the option that we’ve come up with try modifying the search terms and see if we can find something more that works a bit better for you.
Are the subdomains only available for new sites or can you assign one to an existing site?
Currently, the .blog subdomains are only offered for new sites. We don’t have a way to change the address of an existing WordPress.com site to a .blog subdomain right now.
This seems like a helpful new feature!
