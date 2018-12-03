Now Available in the Mobile Apps: Revision History
Track changes and edits from whatever device you’re using.
The ability to load a previous version of a page or post is invaluable when you need to make a quick correction or compare your current revision to earlier ones. What about viewing your content’s revision history on the go? This can be a real life-saver, as we’re not always at our desktops. Well, we’re thrilled to announce that you can now review your content’s history and load revisions for both pages and posts directly from the WordPress mobile apps.
View History
The revision history of every page or post you’ve worked on is available right from the editor. Just tap My Sites → Site Pages or Blog Posts → any page or post → three-dots button → History.
The history list shows you the time each revision was created (organized by date), the author of the revision, as well as the number of additions and deletions for each revision. To view the content of each revision, tap it on the list.
Load Revision
If you’d like to continue working on an earlier version of your page or post, tap the Load button while viewing the content of a revision. You can view the content in either HTML or a visual format — just tap the three-dot menu and select HTML preview or Visual preview, respectively.
Send Feedback
The WordPress mobile apps are free and available for both Android and iOS devices. If you have any questions or feedback, reach out to our support team directly from the app — tap Me → Help & Support → Contact Us. If you’re a developer and would like to contribute to the project, learn how you can get involved.
10 Comments
I just wanna say that the mobile app is awesome! I do most of my postings on my phone due to having limited time (I work too much). So yeah, thank you!
That’s good. However, there is also a feature which was supported earlier but now it doesn’t work. It’s about @mentions.
Earlier, when we used to write @, it showed usernames on the blog which made it easier to mention related people however now it doesn’t work on mobile apps and we have to remember usernames to mention people. This wastes time. Any plans on supporting it again in mobile apps?
There are no plans to add @mentions at the moment. We have created an issue to keep it on our radar. Thanks for the suggestion!
@mentions is a very important feature for us. We mostly use WordPress for discussions and @mentions will greatly improve user experience for us. We will be looking forward to see it back in future WordPress mobile apps. Thanks.
Good job. I love this app. Easy to use. It helps me publish posts on the go. Thanks to the developers.
Now that’s great news!
I hardly have enough words to say how grateful I am that you made this improvement. Thank you so much.
That is awesome.
Dear WordPress team – sounds great, but doesn‘t work in my WordPress app. Of course I did update it in the app store and am using v11.2.
The selection I have after tapping the three dots/‘more’ is
Publish | Remove | Back
(posts and pages)
Can you give my a hint what to do?
Thank you.
The revision history feature is in WordPress iOS v11.3. You can access the history list by tapping My Sites → Site Pages or Blog Posts → any page or post → three-dots button → History. If you are having trouble, please contact our support team directly from the app — tap Me → Help & Support → Contact Us and we’ll be happy to help.
