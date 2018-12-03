Now Available in the Mobile Apps: Revision History

Track changes and edits from whatever device you’re using.

December 3, 2018

Tyler

The ability to load a previous version of a page or post is invaluable when you need to make a quick correction or compare your current revision to earlier ones. What about viewing your content’s revision history on the go? This can be a real life-saver, as we’re not always at our desktops. Well, we’re thrilled to announce that you can now review your content’s history and load revisions for both pages and posts directly from the WordPress mobile apps.

View History

The revision history of every page or post you’ve worked on is available right from the editor. Just tap My SitesSite Pages or Blog Posts → any page or post → three-dots button → History.

The history list shows you the time each revision was created (organized by date), the author of the revision, as well as the number of additions and deletions for each revision. To view the content of each revision, tap it on the list.

Load Revision

If you’d like to continue working on an earlier version of your page or post, tap the Load button while viewing the content of a revision. You can view the content in either HTML or a visual format — just tap the three-dot menu and select HTML preview or Visual preview, respectively.

Send Feedback

The WordPress mobile apps are free and available for both Android and iOS devices. If you have any questions or feedback, reach out to our support team directly from the app — tap MeHelp & SupportContact Us. If you’re a developer and would like to contribute to the project, learn how you can get involved.

8 Comments

  1. Woody Dec 5th at 11:43 pm

    I just wanna say that the mobile app is awesome! I do most of my postings on my phone due to having limited time (I work too much). So yeah, thank you!

  2. Salman Sarfraz Dec 6th at 1:56 am

    That’s good. However, there is also a feature which was supported earlier but now it doesn’t work. It’s about @mentions.
    Earlier, when we used to write @, it showed usernames on the blog which made it easier to mention related people however now it doesn’t work on mobile apps and we have to remember usernames to mention people. This wastes time. Any plans on supporting it again in mobile apps?

    • Tyler Dec 6th at 3:45 pm

      There are no plans to add @mentions at the moment. We have created an issue to keep it on our radar. Thanks for the suggestion!

      • Salman Sarfraz Dec 6th at 4:32 pm

        @mentions is a very important feature for us. We mostly use WordPress for discussions and @mentions will greatly improve user experience for us. We will be looking forward to see it back in future WordPress mobile apps. Thanks.

  3. 7Rentals Dec 6th at 6:43 am

    Good job. I love this app. Easy to use. It helps me publish posts on the go. Thanks to the developers.

  4. Tiffany Layne Dec 6th at 2:15 pm

    Now that’s great news!

  5. Ernie Myles Keeler. Dec 6th at 5:31 pm

    I hardly have enough words to say how grateful I am that you made this improvement. Thank you so much.

  6. Misheckm Dec 7th at 12:35 am

    That is awesome.

