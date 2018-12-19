New Theme: Twenty Nineteen

Meet Twenty Nineteen, the brand new WordPress default theme.

December 19, 2018

Chris Runnells

We’re pleased to announce that Twenty Nineteen — the new WordPress default theme designed by Allan Cole and Kjell Reigstad — is available to all WordPress.com sites.

Twenty Nineteen was designed with simple but sophisticated typography and a pared-down, open aesthetic, making it a great foundation for a variety of websites. It also fully supports the new WordPress Editor, which allows you to create a wide range of content for your site.

Twenty Nineteen gives your featured images a bold treatment on posts and pages: the images cover the full width and height of the screen, along with a color overlay which can be changed in the Customizer.

Learn more about WordPress’s latest default theme here, or check out the demo site!

35 Comments

  1. JenT Dec 19th at 4:38 pm

    What a wonderful way to ring in the New Year! Thank you WordPress.com!

    Liked by 5 people

  2. Cerita Bahasa Dec 19th at 4:41 pm

    I love the simplicity, but could you please provide us with more font variations?

    Liked by 6 people

  3. Rita Dec 19th at 4:53 pm

    Will surely check soon.
    I am not comfortable with new editor in WordPress. In classic editor, changing text color, adding slideshow is way more easier.

    Liked by 11 people

    • Chris Runnells Dec 20th at 10:06 pm

      There is a Classic editor block so you can still have the simplicity of the original editor, while using the new features and functionality offered by the new blocks. A slideshow block is something we’re looking at adding in the future.

      Like

  4. Tamarack Mountain Studio Dec 19th at 5:17 pm

    Can this be used with Storefront?

    Liked by 1 person

    • Chris Runnells Dec 19th at 10:42 pm

      I’m not sure I fully understand your question: Storefront is a theme, just as Twenty Nineteen is a theme. As such, you can’t use two themes at the same time.

      However, if you’re asking if Twenty Nineteen will work with WooCommerce, then answer is yes! The WooCommerce team added support for Twenty Nineteen about a month ago.

      Liked by 2 people

  5. Chris David Miles Dec 19th at 7:08 pm

    I love the twenty nineteen theme! This is the first time one of the “twenty” themes has made me want to switch themes. Especially the menu, I’d like to see more sites get away from the flat sticky top style navigation menu that’s so common.

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Sven Seebeck Dec 19th at 7:24 pm

    Very nice! Noticed it already before the weekend. Fantastic theme. 👍🏻

    Liked by 2 people

    • cjreinhart Dec 19th at 9:59 pm

      I have a WordPress blog which I can’t manage very well. I feel totally incompetent with WordPress but would like to get better at it and use it more fruitfully.

      Will the changes which you are suggesting be implemented to everyone’s site, including mine? I welcome any improvements and can’t comment otherwise since I know so little as it is.

      Thank you Carolyn Reinhart

      ________________________________

      Liked by 2 people

      • Chris Runnells Dec 19th at 10:52 pm

        Hi Carolyn! WordPress can certainly be a challenge at times, but there are tons of resources out there to help you out. I highly recommend taking a look at our support site: https://en.support.wordpress.com/ especially the Start, Create, and Customize sections seen below the search box on that page.

        The new editor is currently available on all WordPress.com sites.

        Liked by 2 people

  7. Tebatjo Malaka Dec 19th at 7:53 pm

    It’s time to upgrade. 🤗

    Liked by 3 people

  8. Cikgu Ismail Omar Dec 19th at 8:18 pm

    Superb! Just in the nick of time.

    Liked by 4 people

  9. Samuel Dec 19th at 10:02 pm

    I didn’t like the theme! I think if we be able to design a custom front page for any of the wordpress themes, then the 2011 theme is the best among all these 282 themes.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Chris Runnells Dec 19th at 11:00 pm

      As you can imagine, making a theme that _everyone_ likes is impossible. But, you may be pleased to know that we updated the other default themes (including Twenty Eleven) to work with the new editor. Cheers!

      Liked by 4 people

      • Samuel Dec 19th at 11:46 pm

        thank you so much because of your response. yes it is really difficult. as I myself do coding and I am aware of it. and yes Gutenberg is great! but it need more and more tools to be armed enough to customize the front page of themes. by the way I really enjoy work with wordpress platform and I hope more and more success for the team.

        Liked by 4 people

  10. jeremyjameshongkong Dec 20th at 1:36 am

    All these themes are a bit of a mystery to me… If you simply blog and read other blogs on the mobile app… Then the themes don’t really change your experience right?

    Liked by 3 people

  11. Mai Hải Đăng Dec 20th at 1:56 am

    Your theme have a problem that really makes me sad yesterday. The mobile version have a problem with touching links while scrolling, when I scroll on my iPhone it just active Click Event when touch on links.

    I kinda sure it’s a bug, I checked your demo site here on the blog page and it have the same problem. You can go here (on mobile) and scroll and pretend to touch on a title: https://twentynineteendemo.wordpress.com/blog/

    I hope you have an answer here because I love this theme.

    Like

  12. Greg Peterson Dec 20th at 3:28 am

    In Customizer > Colors I deselected color filters (unchecked the box beside “Apply a filter to featured images using the primary color”). That worked fine for the Home view: all featured images appear as-is (no filters) for my Post excerpts; however, when I select posts, color filters obscure my featured images. That looks like a bug. Otherwise, Twenty Nineteen looks great so far. Thanks!

    Like

  13. Joshua Evan Dec 20th at 6:08 am

    Tried it a couple of days ago and while it was the closest I’ve got to a perfect theme (for me) it was lacking in the customisation options, particularly with fonts. I’ll give it a try again in the future to see if it gains some more customisation options.

    Like

  14. Nicolina Dec 20th at 8:42 am

    Yay! Love the new theme!

    Like

  15. Tebatjo Malaka Dec 20th at 9:12 am

    Is it me. But the theme works elegantly on computer and rather buggy on mobile. It takes you pages you’ve never clicked on mobile. I had to uninstall it.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. candacewithstyle Dec 20th at 9:59 am

    Is it free?

    Like

  17. Jessi's Story Dec 20th at 10:26 am

    Already convinced because you included such wonderful beings in the example as Taco, the good dog.

    Like

  18. Laura Bloomsbury Dec 20th at 11:04 am

    I personally do not like the theme as with so much of the Gutenberg blocks it is all too big and spacey -Gutenberg in general has too many bells and whistles at the expense of straightforward simplicity. I know many share my opinion but maybe new bloggers will adapt quicker

    Like

  19. Netasha Adams Dec 20th at 12:02 pm

    This is awesome, I think it will best for my blog (portfolio)

    Like

  20. kunalbansal12 Dec 20th at 2:24 pm

    You are doing such a great work. First of all Congratulations from Kunal Bansal for your great success. Keep up with the good work.

    Like

