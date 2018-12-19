New Theme: Twenty Nineteen
Meet Twenty Nineteen, the brand new WordPress default theme.
We’re pleased to announce that Twenty Nineteen — the new WordPress default theme designed by Allan Cole and Kjell Reigstad — is available to all WordPress.com sites.
Twenty Nineteen was designed with simple but sophisticated typography and a pared-down, open aesthetic, making it a great foundation for a variety of websites. It also fully supports the new WordPress Editor, which allows you to create a wide range of content for your site.
Twenty Nineteen gives your featured images a bold treatment on posts and pages: the images cover the full width and height of the screen, along with a color overlay which can be changed in the Customizer.
Learn more about WordPress’s latest default theme here, or check out the demo site!
35 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
What a wonderful way to ring in the New Year! Thank you WordPress.com!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love the simplicity, but could you please provide us with more font variations?
LikeLiked by 6 people
This has come up a couple of times, and we held off adding them so we could get the theme launched sooner. That said, chances are good that we’ll be adding custom fonts to this theme on WordPress.com before long.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you so much, Chris, good luck for WP team. 🙂
LikeLike
Will surely check soon.
I am not comfortable with new editor in WordPress. In classic editor, changing text color, adding slideshow is way more easier.
LikeLiked by 11 people
There is a Classic editor block so you can still have the simplicity of the original editor, while using the new features and functionality offered by the new blocks. A slideshow block is something we’re looking at adding in the future.
LikeLike
Can this be used with Storefront?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure I fully understand your question: Storefront is a theme, just as Twenty Nineteen is a theme. As such, you can’t use two themes at the same time.
However, if you’re asking if Twenty Nineteen will work with WooCommerce, then answer is yes! The WooCommerce team added support for Twenty Nineteen about a month ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess that’s my question. I didn’t realize Storefront was a theme. I thought it was a platform on Woo Commerce to sell products. Thanks for your help!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love the twenty nineteen theme! This is the first time one of the “twenty” themes has made me want to switch themes. Especially the menu, I’d like to see more sites get away from the flat sticky top style navigation menu that’s so common.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very nice! Noticed it already before the weekend. Fantastic theme. 👍🏻
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a WordPress blog which I can’t manage very well. I feel totally incompetent with WordPress but would like to get better at it and use it more fruitfully.
Will the changes which you are suggesting be implemented to everyone’s site, including mine? I welcome any improvements and can’t comment otherwise since I know so little as it is.
Thank you Carolyn Reinhart
________________________________
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi Carolyn! WordPress can certainly be a challenge at times, but there are tons of resources out there to help you out. I highly recommend taking a look at our support site: https://en.support.wordpress.com/ especially the Start, Create, and Customize sections seen below the search box on that page.
The new editor is currently available on all WordPress.com sites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time to upgrade. 🤗
LikeLiked by 3 people
Superb! Just in the nick of time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I didn’t like the theme! I think if we be able to design a custom front page for any of the wordpress themes, then the 2011 theme is the best among all these 282 themes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As you can imagine, making a theme that _everyone_ likes is impossible. But, you may be pleased to know that we updated the other default themes (including Twenty Eleven) to work with the new editor. Cheers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
thank you so much because of your response. yes it is really difficult. as I myself do coding and I am aware of it. and yes Gutenberg is great! but it need more and more tools to be armed enough to customize the front page of themes. by the way I really enjoy work with wordpress platform and I hope more and more success for the team.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All these themes are a bit of a mystery to me… If you simply blog and read other blogs on the mobile app… Then the themes don’t really change your experience right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, it doesn’t
The themes are just cool
LikeLike
Look and feel is important.
LikeLike
If you’re just using the WordPress mobile app, you won’t really see the design of your site. However, anyone who visits your site on a browser of phone will see the theme, so they play a key role in the experience.
LikeLike
Your theme have a problem that really makes me sad yesterday. The mobile version have a problem with touching links while scrolling, when I scroll on my iPhone it just active Click Event when touch on links.
I kinda sure it’s a bug, I checked your demo site here on the blog page and it have the same problem. You can go here (on mobile) and scroll and pretend to touch on a title: https://twentynineteendemo.wordpress.com/blog/
I hope you have an answer here because I love this theme.
LikeLike
This issue makes me sad as well! That said, we’re aware of it, and are working on getting the fix deployed.
LikeLike
In Customizer > Colors I deselected color filters (unchecked the box beside “Apply a filter to featured images using the primary color”). That worked fine for the Home view: all featured images appear as-is (no filters) for my Post excerpts; however, when I select posts, color filters obscure my featured images. That looks like a bug. Otherwise, Twenty Nineteen looks great so far. Thanks!
LikeLike
Tried it a couple of days ago and while it was the closest I’ve got to a perfect theme (for me) it was lacking in the customisation options, particularly with fonts. I’ll give it a try again in the future to see if it gains some more customisation options.
LikeLike
Yay! Love the new theme!
LikeLike
Is it me. But the theme works elegantly on computer and rather buggy on mobile. It takes you pages you’ve never clicked on mobile. I had to uninstall it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for reporting the problem! We’re working on getting this fixed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it free?
LikeLike
Absolutely! All of our Twenty themes are free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Already convinced because you included such wonderful beings in the example as Taco, the good dog.
LikeLike
I personally do not like the theme as with so much of the Gutenberg blocks it is all too big and spacey -Gutenberg in general has too many bells and whistles at the expense of straightforward simplicity. I know many share my opinion but maybe new bloggers will adapt quicker
LikeLike
This is awesome, I think it will best for my blog (portfolio)
LikeLike
You are doing such a great work. First of all Congratulations from Kunal Bansal for your great success. Keep up with the good work.
LikeLike