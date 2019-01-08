Customize Your WordPress.com Dashboard

We’re happy to announce new improvements to your WordPress.com dashboard for a more accessible and customized experience. From your desktop, you can now customize your dashboard by choosing one of our two new color schemes, Classic Bright for a fresh modern feel and Classic Blue as the standard you’ve known and loved. As part of our commitment to inclusive design, these new colors have been optimized for higher contrast and increased legibility with a contrast ratio of at least 4.5:1.

Color

Grayscale

We’ll soon be introducing additional color scheme options that will continue our mission of a better more accessible web for everyone.

Here’s how to customize your color scheme:

On your desktop, sign in to your WordPress.com account that you’d like to customize. Click your account avatar in the upper right corner. Select Account Settings Under Dashboard Color Scheme select an option

Have ideas for color schemes you’d like to see? Please comment below.