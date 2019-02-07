Introducing Six New Business-Oriented Themes

Elevate your business website with one of our six new free themes! Calm, sophisticated, friendly, professional, elegant, modern — find the style that’s just right for you.

Today we’re excited to announce six new themes with an entrepreneurial spin: Calm Business, Elegant Business, Friendly Business, Modern Business, Professional Business, and Sophisticated Business.

Designed by Takashi Irie, each theme in this collection is based on a clean, easy-to-navigate layout that’s well-suited to a wide range of businesses — but with six unique styles and tones, there’s a version that suits your distinctive brand.

The sleek minimalism of Modern Business brings focus to your high-end fashion photography; Sophisticated Business brings a moody palette and stylized typography to complement the style of your upscale restaurant.

Calm Business’s softness matches the peaceful tone of your small yoga studio, while and Friendly Business adds subtle but uplifting touches to create a welcoming online home for your hobby farm.

Not to be outdone, Professional Business is solid and grounded to echo the integrity of your accounting firm, and Elegant Business’s combination of warmth and sophistication makes it a perfect fit for coffee shops.

Each themes has a bold accent color you can customize to match your business’s branding.

They all also include full support for the new WordPress block editor, allowing you to create a wide range of content for your site.

You can learn more about each of these themes in our showcase!