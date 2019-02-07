Introducing Six New Business-Oriented Themes

Elevate your business website with one of our six new free themes! Calm, sophisticated, friendly, professional, elegant, modern — find the style that’s just right for you.

February 7, 2019

Laurel Fulford

Today we’re excited to announce six new themes with an entrepreneurial spin: Calm Business, Elegant Business, Friendly Business, Modern Business, Professional Business, and Sophisticated Business.

Designed by Takashi Irie, each theme in this collection is based on a clean, easy-to-navigate layout that’s well-suited to a wide range of businesses — but with six unique styles and tones, there’s a version that suits your distinctive brand.

The sleek minimalism of Modern Business brings focus to your high-end fashion photography; Sophisticated Business brings a moody palette and stylized typography to complement the style of your upscale restaurant.

Modern Business
Sophisticated Business

Calm Businesss softness matches the peaceful tone of your small yoga studio, while and Friendly Business adds subtle but uplifting touches to create a welcoming online home for your hobby farm.

Calm Business
Friendly Business

Not to be outdone, Professional Business is solid and grounded to echo the integrity of your accounting firm, and Elegant Business’s combination of warmth and sophistication makes it a perfect fit for coffee shops.

Professional Business
Elegant Business

Each themes has a bold accent color you can customize to match your business’s branding.

They all also include full support for the new WordPress block editor, allowing you to create a wide range of content for your site.

You can learn more about each of these themes in our showcase!

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 56,048,621 other followers

22 Comments

  1. ShankySalty Feb 7th at 5:32 pm

    Woooowww I love it 🌺😊

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Edith Aint Feb 7th at 7:08 pm

    Fascinating….I wonder, what would you recommend for a nursery or daycare? My husband’s aunt is considering a blog to advertise her services, and he suggested the “Calm Business” theme. How about a butcher shop?

    Liked by 7 people

    • Laurel Fulford Feb 8th at 12:19 am

      Calm Business sounds like a great recommendation for a nursery or daycare!

      For a butcher shop, that’s good question! I think it would depend on the shop’s existing branding. Like, if it was more of a mom & pop shop, Friendly Business could be a good fit; for one that’s higher end, Elegant Business would probably be better. Or if none of these themes quite hit the mark, we have several more geared towards businesses here: https://wordpress.com/themes/filter/business

      Liked by 5 people

  3. scoobiesnacks Feb 7th at 8:15 pm

    Do you intend to launch blogging / magazine themes for the new block editor?

    Liked by 6 people

    • Laurel Fulford Feb 8th at 12:21 am

      Yes! Most recently we’ve launched Photos and Twenty Nineteen on WordPress.com. Any of these six new business themes can also be used for blogging – their demos are set up to showcase a static front page, but like our other themes, they include styles and functionality for blog posts.

      A number of our existing themes also have had styles added for the new block editor – they can be found here: https://wordpress.com/themes/filter/featured Though it can be used with any of our themes.

      Liked by 3 people

      • scoobiesnacks Feb 8th at 12:28 am

        Sorry. I meant grid based magazine blogging themes. Also, when I browse through all the themes I’m not able to tell which are fully compatible with V5 block editor

        Liked by 4 people

        • Laurel Fulford Feb 8th at 8:32 pm

          Apologies! I wasn’t very clear above — any of the themes with the ‘featured’ tag, linked above, do include styles for the new editor.

          There isn’t a new grid-based magazine theme on the horizon at the moment, but we’re always working on new themes, so that could change. 🙂

          Liked by 3 people

  4. thevalueofsparrows Feb 7th at 11:16 pm

    Are you stuck with using the “new” block editor? Or can you use the traditional editor?

    Liked by 3 people

    • Laurel Fulford Feb 8th at 12:22 am

      Both will work with these themes! However, the demo sites for these themes do use blocks, so to create a site with the same kind of content, it will be necessary to use the new editor.

      Liked by 3 people

  5. Steve Celuch Promotions Feb 8th at 2:42 am

    I’m going to help promote a commercial diver and his store, any suggestions? 🤔

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Leo Feb 8th at 5:38 am

    I’m actually fascinated by the theme used in this blog.wordpress.com. Is it available for public?

    Liked by 2 people

    • Laurel Fulford Feb 8th at 8:33 pm

      We’re glad you like it! Unfortunately, that theme has some specific functionality built in that wouldn’t work well outside of this site, so it’s not publicly available.

      Liked by 2 people

  7. tmaxfilm Feb 8th at 5:57 am

    I like the Modern, Sophisticated, and Elegant themes the most. Very nice. I always enjoy looking at the new themes it’s exciting.

    With that being said I still enjoy my tried and true awesome theme for my photography. It’s a really cool theme WordPress.com put out. Thanks for the Finder Theme I use for my photoblog. I love it!

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Maria Feb 8th at 10:44 am

    are these themes free?

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Food Klinik Feb 8th at 11:23 am

    Beautiful

    Liked by 1 person

  10. jamesandwer644 Feb 8th at 11:28 am

    Nice theme

    Liked by 1 person

  11. Lissa Murphy Feb 8th at 1:08 pm

    Wowsers! I absolutely love these themes 😁 Will definitely will look into this. Thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

  12. katepete839370646 Feb 8th at 1:35 pm

    Nice themes. Will they become available on wordpress.org at https://wordpress.org/themes ?

    Liked by 3 people

  13. Lester Bauman Feb 8th at 8:39 pm

    Do they support a full content RSS? The themes I’ve been using only give you an excerpt, even if you use the content_full merge tag.

    Like

  14. Jen @The Haute Mommy Handbook Feb 12th at 5:15 pm

    These themes are beautiful! Thanks for sharing!

    Like

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: