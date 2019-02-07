Introducing Six New Business-Oriented Themes
Elevate your business website with one of our six new free themes! Calm, sophisticated, friendly, professional, elegant, modern — find the style that’s just right for you.
Today we’re excited to announce six new themes with an entrepreneurial spin: Calm Business, Elegant Business, Friendly Business, Modern Business, Professional Business, and Sophisticated Business.
Designed by Takashi Irie, each theme in this collection is based on a clean, easy-to-navigate layout that’s well-suited to a wide range of businesses — but with six unique styles and tones, there’s a version that suits your distinctive brand.
The sleek minimalism of Modern Business brings focus to your high-end fashion photography; Sophisticated Business brings a moody palette and stylized typography to complement the style of your upscale restaurant.
Calm Business’s softness matches the peaceful tone of your small yoga studio, while and Friendly Business adds subtle but uplifting touches to create a welcoming online home for your hobby farm.
Not to be outdone, Professional Business is solid and grounded to echo the integrity of your accounting firm, and Elegant Business’s combination of warmth and sophistication makes it a perfect fit for coffee shops.
Each themes has a bold accent color you can customize to match your business’s branding.
They all also include full support for the new WordPress block editor, allowing you to create a wide range of content for your site.
You can learn more about each of these themes in our showcase!
22 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
Woooowww I love it 🌺😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fascinating….I wonder, what would you recommend for a nursery or daycare? My husband’s aunt is considering a blog to advertise her services, and he suggested the “Calm Business” theme. How about a butcher shop?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Calm Business sounds like a great recommendation for a nursery or daycare!
For a butcher shop, that’s good question! I think it would depend on the shop’s existing branding. Like, if it was more of a mom & pop shop, Friendly Business could be a good fit; for one that’s higher end, Elegant Business would probably be better. Or if none of these themes quite hit the mark, we have several more geared towards businesses here: https://wordpress.com/themes/filter/business
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do you intend to launch blogging / magazine themes for the new block editor?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! Most recently we’ve launched Photos and Twenty Nineteen on WordPress.com. Any of these six new business themes can also be used for blogging – their demos are set up to showcase a static front page, but like our other themes, they include styles and functionality for blog posts.
A number of our existing themes also have had styles added for the new block editor – they can be found here: https://wordpress.com/themes/filter/featured Though it can be used with any of our themes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry. I meant grid based magazine blogging themes. Also, when I browse through all the themes I’m not able to tell which are fully compatible with V5 block editor
LikeLiked by 4 people
Apologies! I wasn’t very clear above — any of the themes with the ‘featured’ tag, linked above, do include styles for the new editor.
There isn’t a new grid-based magazine theme on the horizon at the moment, but we’re always working on new themes, so that could change. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are you stuck with using the “new” block editor? Or can you use the traditional editor?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both will work with these themes! However, the demo sites for these themes do use blocks, so to create a site with the same kind of content, it will be necessary to use the new editor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m going to help promote a commercial diver and his store, any suggestions? 🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m actually fascinated by the theme used in this blog.wordpress.com. Is it available for public?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re glad you like it! Unfortunately, that theme has some specific functionality built in that wouldn’t work well outside of this site, so it’s not publicly available.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the Modern, Sophisticated, and Elegant themes the most. Very nice. I always enjoy looking at the new themes it’s exciting.
With that being said I still enjoy my tried and true awesome theme for my photography. It’s a really cool theme WordPress.com put out. Thanks for the Finder Theme I use for my photoblog. I love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
are these themes free?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes! They are all free themes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice theme
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wowsers! I absolutely love these themes 😁 Will definitely will look into this. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice themes. Will they become available on wordpress.org at https://wordpress.org/themes ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’re not available there yet, but if you’re looking to use one on a self-hosted site, you can download each theme from its showcase page. Calm Business, for example, can be downloaded at https://wordpress.com/theme/calm-business, by using the link at the bottom of the page.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do they support a full content RSS? The themes I’ve been using only give you an excerpt, even if you use the content_full merge tag.
LikeLike
These themes are beautiful! Thanks for sharing!
LikeLike