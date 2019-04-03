Three New WordPress.com Color Schemes
We’ve launched three new color schemes to customize your WordPress.com dashboard!
Your website’s dashboard should be as welcoming to you as your website’s home page is to your visitors. One way to do that? Customize your WordPress.com dashboard with color schemes.
Today, you’ve got three new options for adding a little behind-the-scenes zing: introducing Powder Snow, Nightfall, and Sakura, designed especially for you by our Art Director, Eriko Kawakami.
Whether you prefer the gentle monotone of Powder Snow, the darker and soothing colors of Nightfall, or the vibrant, cherry-blossom-inspired Sakura, we hope you’ll find a look you love.
As part of our commitment to inclusive design, the new palettes are optimized for contrast and increased legibility. Whichever color scheme you choose, your dashboard will be stylish and readable.
Here’s how to customize your color scheme:
- On your desktop, sign in to the WordPress.com account that you’d like to customize.
- Click your account avatar in the upper right corner.
- Select Account Settings
- Select one of the options under Dashboard Color Scheme
- Click Save Account Settings to apply the change
More color schemes are coming, and we want your feedback! What colors do you want to see in your WordPress.com dashboard?
17 Comments
Thank you for updating. I totally agree color schemes are very important. It gives new life and energy.👍
Getting ready for the nightfall scheme! 👍
I want a bright color on my Dashboard
Caroline I LOVE this! Thank you for an awesome tip!!!!
I’m very pleased you listened to the comments we made when you released the first two colour schemes. I like neither of those. I’m off to try the other three. 🙂
A lovely selection, thank you for adding these – I’m going with the nightfall scheme too 💜
Well that’s some exciting update! The new color schemes would definitely bring new energy and enthusiasm amongst both bloggers and reader’s.
I want a pastel color on my Dashboard Thank you
I loved Nightfall!
Could you actually just let us modify the existing colour schemes rather than adding more?
I made a suggesting this year that was took up quickly. But unfortunately, someone switched it back and it really helped me.
My suggestion was that when I was on my dashboard and clicked on the bell icon when new notifications shown was to make the unread a shade darker than what it is. As I say, this was quickly changed accordingly when I suggested and now been taken back. I love these colour options and out of them one I would use as well as classic, but it still needs to be a shade darker for the unread, to make it easy for me to tell the difference.
OM gosh, I love te deep blue. It makes my dash pop and so much nicer to work with. Thanks!
I love all the colors 🙂 ❤
I can not find the new color schemes in thes desktop app.
Nice 😃
It seems like whoever is coming up with those color pairings is either color blind, or has absolutely no idea which colors go together (and which ones clash). Or both. Sticking to the lesser of those evils.
Do you know if this can be done on a phone through chrome?
