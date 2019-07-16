More Stats, Better Stats, Faster Stats: A Whole New Mobile Experience
If you’re like me, Stats is one of your most-visited screens in your WordPress app — we all want to know people are reading! Whether you use iOS or Android, the latest versions have Stat updates that bring you more useful data, faster. Updates to the layout, available statistics, and how they’re handled behind the scenes mean you can hone in what’s most important to you and to your site’s growth.
What’s new?
All-new design
Stats got a facelift! The numbers are easier to read, easier to compare, and easier to track over time.
Customise your stats
Blogger who wants to keep an eye on your follower count, a business owner who wants a quick update on daily views? Insights Management lets you choose what stats to include so your at-a-glance updates include what’s most important to you. (This feature is only available on Android at the moment, and is coming soon to iOS.)
Zero in on time periods
Use the new dedicated date bar on the days, weeks, months and years tabs, to explore date ranges.
Stats at a glance
Your Insights tab is now optimised for quick updates so you can get key information about your site’s performance all on one screen.
How do I find this?
Update your app to the latest version. You can find them here, or in your Apple Store or Google Play. And that’s it! Head to Stats for any of your site for a new and improved analytics experience.
We understand how important stats are — we run websites, too! — so we’re always working to develop and improve them. We’d love to hear about your experience with the latest and greatest!
19 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
I really like this post
LikeLiked by 1 person
Faster stats? Quite the opposite! Although I like the new design, the app has grown 10 times slower. I actually switched to using only the website for now, because of it. I am curious to know how you would say it has become faster?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the change! My stats are very low compared to everyone else, but I still look at them daily. This new look is much better!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been using the updated app for a while and it actually seems to show me less data than before. Not an improvement.
Some of the new data is unexplained. For example, the number/percentage over the current date seems to be a comparison with the previous days activity, but when I click on other days it pops up a number/percentage that doesn’t seem to relate to anything I can see. And what does the light shaded area above the current days bar indicate?
Also, if your blog is set to run on UTC rather than local time, when midnight UTC passes the app doesn’t switch over to the next day midnight local time, so out here on the west coast the stats are wrong from 5pm until midnight.
Still some work to be done here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great! Now, if only you’d put back the ability to fully justify text – just askin’…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice share. I have updated my app and now I can see new and dynamic look.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This looks great. I just wish you guys and gals could get the mobile experience a bit better for those of us on private hosts. Most plugins and themes are a nightmare to attempt to use on mobile..
LikeLike
Great post
I’m a new blogger so this explain lot
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the update!
LikeLiked by 1 person
En français merci
LikeLike
It has been good,am impressed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure about updating. The stats seem good to me as they are….anybody care to share their experience with the new version?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s amazing!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just loaded the app. Will be perfect when I am not at the desktop
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is very important for me or for us to write my blog.
I would like to help me to view a variety of idea or thought more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How come I can’t access lie Harbertcontacts content from stats..?
Regards
Ju
Sent from my iPad
LikeLike
So true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s so nice idea..i mean,I liked it 👌👌
LikeLiked by 1 person
WordPress is great …. Keep Growing…
LikeLiked by 1 person