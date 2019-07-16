More Stats, Better Stats, Faster Stats: A Whole New Mobile Experience

July 16, 2019

Sylvester Wilmott

If you’re like me, Stats is one of your most-visited screens in your WordPress app — we all want to know people are reading! Whether you use iOS or Android, the latest versions have Stat updates that bring you more useful data, faster. Updates to the layout, available statistics, and how they’re handled behind the scenes mean you can hone in what’s most important to you and to your site’s growth.

What’s new?

All-new design

Stats got a facelift! The numbers are easier to read, easier to compare, and easier to track over time.

Customise your stats

Blogger who wants to keep an eye on your follower count, a business owner who wants a quick update on daily views? Insights Management lets you choose what stats to include so your at-a-glance updates include what’s most important to you. (This feature is only available on Android at the moment, and is coming soon to iOS.)

Zero in on time periods

Use the new dedicated date bar on the days, weeks, months and years tabs, to explore date ranges.

Stats at a glance

Your Insights tab is now optimised for quick updates so you can get key information about your site’s performance all on one screen.

How do I find this?

Update your app to the latest version. You can find them here, or in your Apple Store or Google Play. And that’s it! Head to Stats for any of your site for a new and improved analytics experience.

We understand how important stats are — we run websites, too! — so we’re always working to develop and improve them. We’d love to hear about your experience with the latest and greatest!

19 Comments

  1. bimart1994 Jul 16th at 4:10 pm

    I really like this post

    Liked by 1 person

  2. dylangaatnaarbuiten Jul 16th at 4:10 pm

    Faster stats? Quite the opposite! Although I like the new design, the app has grown 10 times slower. I actually switched to using only the website for now, because of it. I am curious to know how you would say it has become faster?

    Liked by 1 person

  3. theycallmetater Jul 16th at 4:30 pm

    I love the change! My stats are very low compared to everyone else, but I still look at them daily. This new look is much better!

    Liked by 2 people

  4. Wilhelm Arcturus Jul 16th at 4:32 pm

    I’ve been using the updated app for a while and it actually seems to show me less data than before. Not an improvement.

    Some of the new data is unexplained. For example, the number/percentage over the current date seems to be a comparison with the previous days activity, but when I click on other days it pops up a number/percentage that doesn’t seem to relate to anything I can see. And what does the light shaded area above the current days bar indicate?

    Also, if your blog is set to run on UTC rather than local time, when midnight UTC passes the app doesn’t switch over to the next day midnight local time, so out here on the west coast the stats are wrong from 5pm until midnight.

    Still some work to be done here.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. kdaddy23 Jul 16th at 4:33 pm

    Great! Now, if only you’d put back the ability to fully justify text – just askin’…

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Sadia Noor Jul 16th at 6:08 pm

    Nice share. I have updated my app and now I can see new and dynamic look.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Jack Lhasa Jul 16th at 6:33 pm

    This looks great. I just wish you guys and gals could get the mobile experience a bit better for those of us on private hosts. Most plugins and themes are a nightmare to attempt to use on mobile..

    Like

  8. David Yusuf Jul 16th at 7:36 pm

    Great post
    I’m a new blogger so this explain lot

    Liked by 1 person

  9. Alexanria Ortiz Jul 16th at 8:04 pm

    Thanks for the update!

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Sylvie Mineault Jul 16th at 8:52 pm

    En français merci

    Like

  11. bimart1994 Jul 16th at 8:56 pm

    It has been good,am impressed

    Liked by 1 person

  12. jeremyjames Jul 17th at 2:26 am

    Not sure about updating. The stats seem good to me as they are….anybody care to share their experience with the new version?

    Liked by 1 person

  13. turning20web Jul 17th at 2:39 am

    That’s amazing!!

    Liked by 1 person

  14. davidstewartdesigns Jul 17th at 5:57 am

    Just loaded the app. Will be perfect when I am not at the desktop

    Liked by 1 person

  15. acquirerenglish Jul 17th at 6:16 am

    This is very important for me or for us to write my blog.
    I would like to help me to view a variety of idea or thought more.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. julieharbert5158 Jul 17th at 7:16 am

    How come I can’t access lie Harbertcontacts content from stats..?

    Regards
    Ju

    Sent from my iPad

    Like

  17. Chocoviv Jul 17th at 7:38 am

    So true!

    Liked by 1 person

  18. Shocker Jul 17th at 8:01 am

    That’s so nice idea..i mean,I liked it 👌👌

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Rhino Polyflex Jul 17th at 9:18 am

    WordPress is great …. Keep Growing…

    Liked by 1 person

