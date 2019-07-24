Four New WordPress.com Color Schemes
We’ve added four new color schemes to customize your WordPress.com dashboard!
We heard you: You want bolder and brighter colors on WordPress.com. Today we’re bringing your WordPress.com dashboard to life with four new color schemes: introducing Midnight, Sunset, Ocean, and Contrast.
You may recognize some of these colors as old friends. Midnight, Sunset, and Ocean are based on early versions of WordPress — a nod to our roots as we evolve:
If bright and bold isn’t your jam, you might prefer Contrast, a black-and-white scheme meant to bring your WordPress.com dashboard into sharp focus:
As part of our commitment to inclusive design, the new palettes are optimized for contrast and increased legibility. Whichever color scheme you choose, your dashboard remains stylish and readable.
Here’s how to customize your color scheme:
- On your desktop, sign in to the WordPress.com account that you’d like to customize.
- Click your account avatar in the upper right corner.
- Select Account Settings
- Select one of the options under Dashboard Color Scheme
- Click Save Account Settings to apply the change
28 Comments
I love the “Ocean” one. I’m curious, are there any plans of incorporating color schemes into the Windows app?
These are nice options – I assume they are just for hosted blogs. I don’t get a choice of colors with my free blog when I checked, but that’s OK.
It’s also available for free sites. Check this link in your account: https://wordpress.com/me/account
Hi Carla……thanks – we checked that page twice now and our page “ends” before those options are displayed at the bottom. Strange! Thanks anyway though……
For me there’s actually not much choice as there’s only two options that have the orange colour for the notifications “spot” that appears by the bell. Many of them have blue spots that don’t have clear enough contrast on the bar that the “bell” is on. I dislike the bright pink colour so avoid that. That leaves me my current classic choice plus one other. Can’t say I’m excited about it.
Thanks for the new color schemes! Looking forward to having Coffee, too. (I ❤ coffee!)
Hi Caroline. I am going with Classic Blue, but as an advertising and brand communications professional, I have a suggestion. I think WordPress as a company should stick to its brand colour, which I think is a particular shade of blue. You ought to retain this as a fixed colour for your header/masthead and then suggest other colours around it that might work as good combinations. That way, you retain WordPress’s brand identity and at the same time, you allow bloggers to customise their dashboard to suit their tastes. What do you think?
I am very happy with mine, but I love that you keep adding more.
These new colors are great! I really like the “Sunset” combination, as it compliments my blog logo. Really excited for more color palettes to be introduced!
Thank you for all the information. I just love the new colours especially the “Sunset” It is always good to, go in for new things and changes, that means we are moving ahead in life 🙂
