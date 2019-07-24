Four New WordPress.com Color Schemes

We’ve added four new color schemes to customize your WordPress.com dashboard!

July 24, 2019

Caroline Moore

We heard you: You want bolder and brighter colors on WordPress.com. Today we’re bringing your WordPress.com dashboard to life with four new color schemes: introducing Midnight, Sunset, Ocean, and Contrast.

You may recognize some of these colors as old friends. Midnight, Sunset, and Ocean are based on early versions of WordPress — a nod to our roots as we evolve:

  • Midnight color scheme
  • Sunset color scheme
  • Ocean color scheme

If bright and bold isn’t your jam, you might prefer Contrast, a black-and-white scheme meant to bring your WordPress.com dashboard into sharp focus:

Screenshot of the WordPress.com dashboard with Contrast color scheme applied.

As part of our commitment to inclusive design, the new palettes are optimized for contrast and increased legibility. Whichever color scheme you choose, your dashboard remains stylish and readable.

Here’s how to customize your color scheme:

  1. On your desktop, sign in to the WordPress.com account that you’d like to customize.
  2. Click your account avatar in the upper right corner.
  3. Select Account Settings
  4. Select one of the options under Dashboard Color Scheme
  5. Click Save Account Settings to apply the change
Screenshot of the WordPress.com Account Settings.

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 61,271,530 other followers

28 Comments

  1. scatteredbrained Jul 24th at 3:13 pm

    Neat!

    Liked by 4 people

  2. WordSpeaks Jul 24th at 3:18 pm

    Awesome!!!! I was just playing with the color schemes and themes yesterday. So this is timely. Thank you for sharing 😀

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Juhi Gupta Jul 24th at 3:22 pm

    Beautiful

    Liked by 3 people

  4. Daniel Sale Jul 24th at 3:28 pm

    I love the “Ocean” one. I’m curious, are there any plans of incorporating color schemes into the Windows app?

    Liked by 8 people

  5. ToDesce.com Jul 24th at 3:59 pm

    Love it

    Liked by 4 people

  6. onespoiledcat Jul 24th at 5:06 pm

    These are nice options – I assume they are just for hosted blogs. I don’t get a choice of colors with my free blog when I checked, but that’s OK.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Wishful Thinking Jul 24th at 5:14 pm

    Captivating colour schemes. I liked them

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Jacquie Biggar Jul 24th at 5:40 pm

    Thank you, love them!

    Liked by 1 person

  9. nekorieeon Jul 24th at 10:26 pm

    Oh, that’s cool. Gonna try it. Thanks 😊

    Liked by 1 person

  10. sandysbookaday Jul 25th at 12:42 am

    Lovely selection. 😍

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Ms. Liz Jul 25th at 7:14 am

    For me there’s actually not much choice as there’s only two options that have the orange colour for the notifications “spot” that appears by the bell. Many of them have blue spots that don’t have clear enough contrast on the bar that the “bell” is on. I dislike the bright pink colour so avoid that. That leaves me my current classic choice plus one other. Can’t say I’m excited about it.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. JenT Jul 25th at 7:15 am

    Thanks for the new color schemes! Looking forward to having Coffee, too. (I ❤ coffee!)

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Geeta Sundaram Jul 25th at 7:56 am

    Hi Caroline. I am going with Classic Blue, but as an advertising and brand communications professional, I have a suggestion. I think WordPress as a company should stick to its brand colour, which I think is a particular shade of blue. You ought to retain this as a fixed colour for your header/masthead and then suggest other colours around it that might work as good combinations. That way, you retain WordPress’s brand identity and at the same time, you allow bloggers to customise their dashboard to suit their tastes. What do you think?

    Liked by 1 person

  14. Madam Estate Jul 25th at 9:00 am

    Thank you for the FYI. I changed my color immediately.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. bellezaftmoda Jul 25th at 11:23 am

    this is amazing!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  16. Angela Jul 25th at 12:06 pm

    I am very happy with mine, but I love that you keep adding more.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. Evan Wambugu Jul 25th at 2:04 pm

    Awesome!

    Liked by 1 person

  18. -Eugenia Jul 25th at 5:55 pm

    Love it!

    Liked by 1 person

  19. 18cinemalane Jul 25th at 8:00 pm

    These new colors are great! I really like the “Sunset” combination, as it compliments my blog logo. Really excited for more color palettes to be introduced!

    Liked by 1 person

  20. Jedidah 💜 Jul 26th at 7:01 am

    Beautiful😀

    Liked by 2 people

  21. angeldevera Jul 26th at 8:11 am

    Happy for the sea

    Liked by 2 people

  22. Tượng Trang Trí Việt Nam Jul 26th at 8:12 am

    love it !

    Liked by 1 person

  23. mindgainsofficial Jul 26th at 5:20 pm

    Wow, can’t wait to try these out

    Liked by 2 people

  24. deepanilamani Jul 26th at 7:58 pm

    Thank you for all the information. I just love the new colours especially the “Sunset” It is always good to, go in for new things and changes, that means we are moving ahead in life 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  25. Peculiar Jul 28th at 9:07 pm

    Captivating variety of color scheme

    Like

  26. Muhammad Fahmi Lubis Jul 29th at 7:22 am

    Thank you so much! I jumped straightaway to the Settings haha.

    Like

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: